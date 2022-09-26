Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Mom who abandoned autistic son, was arrested in Ky., learns sentence
CINCINNATI (WXIX/WKYT) - An Indiana woman who was arrested in Kentucky after abandoning her 5-year-old autistic, non-verbal son on a cold, dark, rainy street in Colerain Township, Ohio learned her sentence Wednesday. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jennifer Branch ordered Heather Adkins to undergo six months of mental health...
californiaexaminer.net
A Kentucky Man Who Killed Three Classmates In 1997 Will Never Be Paroled
The Kentucky Parole Board decided on Monday that the man who was responsible for the 1993 school shooting that killed three and injured five will spend the rest of his life behind bars without eligibility for parole. Michael Carneal, who was 14 at the time of the massacre and is...
harlanenterprise.net
Arizona man sentenced 35 years for role in Kentucky kidnapping
A Phoenix, Arizona, man was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison Tuesday at U.S. District Court in Lexington after previously being convicted of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and interstate transportation of stolen automobiles, one of five defendants in the case. According to evidence presented at trial, the charges against...
WKYT 27
Phoenix man sentenced to 35 years for deadly Lexington kidnapping
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Phoenix man has been sentenced for his role in the deadly kidnappings of two men in Lexington. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky announced Rosario Diaz Barraza, 32, was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison after previously being convicted of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and interstate transportation of stolen automobiles.
wdrb.com
Goodwill of Kentucky opens the state's first high school for adults
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Goodwill of Kentucky opened the state's first high school for adults on Wednesday. The tuition-free Excel Center is now open for adults on Preston Highway, near Fern Valley Road. Anyone 18 or older who dropped out of high school can apply to the Excel Center to...
Bill could limit who can buy guns in Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WEHT) — If passed, a proposed bill could allow Kentuckians to add themselves to a list that would ban them from buying or owning guns. Representative Lisa Willner says this bill could help Kentuckians who believe they are at risk for attempting suicide. She tells us this bill is not about trying to take anyone’s […]
wymt.com
Kentucky State Police looking for man who failed to appear in court
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London are asking for your help in finding a man who failed to appear for a court date Wednesday morning. 39-year-old Alfred D. Francis of Bulan was scheduled to appear in Clay County Circuit Court in relation to...
Are You Brave Enough to Drive Kentucky’s Sleepy Hollow Road?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
wymt.com
Florida woman temporarily calling Ky. home to escape Hurricane Ian’s wrath
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than two and a half million Floridians are under evacuation orders as Hurricane Ian barrels towards the Florida Gulf coast. Floridian Jan Sprenger is temporarily calling Kentucky home this week while the Sunshine State awaits Ian’s wrath. “My daughter from Colorado called and said,...
spectrumnews1.com
Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Sept. 30 – Oct. 2
Friday September 30 @ 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday October 2 @ 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 7:30 p.m. Friday September 30 @ 7 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 8 p.m. Kentucky Opera. Sunday October 2...
3 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Kentucky that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are famous for serving only delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
WKYT 27
Lexington native’s vacation cut short as Hurricane Ian approaches
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Millions of people have been under evacuation orders in Florida in advance of Hurricane Ian. One of them is a Lexington native whose vacation south was turned upside down. Dr. Al Pelphrey landed back at Blue Grass Airport Wednesday morning. “Once we left the island we...
WKYT 27
Suspect in custody after Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect is in custody after a shooting in Lexington. Police say they were called shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday to the 700 block of Orleans Circle for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they found some evidence that indicated there...
WKYT 27
Lexington candidates, former police chief react to recent gun violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s former police chief is commenting on the city’s spike in gun violence. We’re on track to break the homicide record set last year. A shooting death over the weekend tied the count at 37. Now, Urban City Council District 4 candidates agree that crime is their number one concern.
wymt.com
Ky. sheriff’s office needs help finding suspect
ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Elliott County Sheriff’s Office need help finding a suspect deputies believe is involved in a theft. Deputies said it happened early Saturday morning. They said, based on evidence, the person is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on...
qudach.com
Woman Was Forced To Give Birth Alone On Maryland Jail Floor, Lawsuit Claims
A pistillate who said she was near to springiness commencement to her babe unsocial connected the dirty, factual level of her jailhouse compartment successful Maryland filed a national suit Tuesday alleging that jailhouse nurses ignored her screams and pleas for assistance for six hours. Jazmin Valentine alleges immoderate nurses moving...
Are These Old Kentucky Sayings or Just Southern Phrases?
You could spend a long time going over a list of folk sayings that are uniquely American. I did it in my Introduction to Folklore class at Western Kentucky University. The whole class had a ball. But "uniquely American" is one thing; "specifically regional" is another thing entirely. And I've...
WTVQ
Overnight Lexington shooting hospitalizes 1
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man walked himself into a Lexington hospital a little after 12:15 a.m. Tuesday after being shot. The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK, according to police, who added they haven’t been able to pinpoint an exact location of the shooting yet, but are still investigating.
Tech Dirt
Kentucky Court Tells Anonymous Covington Students They Can’t Sue For Defamation If They’re Anonymous
You all remember the media shit-storm around kids from Covington Catholic High School and a run-in with folks in Washington DC that became a sort of Rorshach test demonstrating your political viewpoints based on how you viewed the encounter. The main character from Covington Catholic was Nick Sandmann, who sued a bunch of media orgs over their characterization of the events. While a few publications settled — for what it seems was clearly a tiny “nuisance fee” — Sandmann lost all of his other cases against the media, because there was no defamation at all.
WKYT 27
Ky. bank robbery suspect in custody
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in a Laurel County bank robbery is now in custody. The robbery happened around 12:45 Tuesday afternoon at Community Trust Bank, which is across from KFC on US 25 W in Corbin. Investigators say 35-year-old Shawn Fox entered the bank armed with a...
