Jon Hamm Was So Into 'Confess, Fletch' That He Used 60% Of His Salary To Finish It
Director Greg Mottola said he also gave back some of his salary, though not as much as the "Mad Men" star: "He's richer than me."
Glen Powell Reveals What Jon Hamm Did For All The 'Young Guns' On The Top: Gun Maverick Set
Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell reflects on the sweet way John Hamm looked out for the film's "young guns."
Top Gun: Maverick's Jon Hamm Had The Best Reaction To Being Offered His Part In The Sequel, Though He Almost Fired His Agents
Top Gun: Maverick's Jon Hamm had the best reaction to being offered his part in the sequel despite almost firing his agents.
Keanu Reeves Fan-Favorite Film Getting Long-Awaited Sequel
Keanu Reeves is bringing back an underrated DC character's cult classic film. The actor will reunite with Warner Bros. to develop a sequel to the 2005 horror thriller Constantine, working alongside Hunger Games filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original, reported Deadline. Upon its release 17 years ago, the DC comics adaptation grossed over $200 million at the box office.
thedigitalfix.com
How to watch Smile: can I stream the new horror movie online?
How can you watch Smile? If you are a fan of horror movies, or have access to the internet at all, chances are you have heard about Parker Finn’s upcoming film Smile. Thanks to a creepy viral marketing campaign, and critics already singing its scary praises, Smile has become one of the most anticipated horrors of the year. But among all this hype, you may be asking yourself, where exactly can you watch it?
tvinsider.com
‘The Watcher’: Ryan Murphy’s Netflix Series Debuts Sinister New Trailer & Premiere Date (VIDEO)
Following a campy teaser featuring Jennifer Coolidge, Netflix revealed a new official trailer for its upcoming limited series by Ryan Murphy, The Watcher. Announced alongside the footage at the streaming service’s virtual fan event TADUM was the key art and official release date of October 13. “After the Brannock...
Jeff Garlin’s ‘Goldbergs’ Character Getting Killed Off in Season 10 After His On-Set Conduct Scandal
The showrunners of The Goldbergs confirmed that Jeff Garlin’s character on the show, Murray, would be killed off following the actor’s departure from the ABC sitcom amidst accusations of on-set misconduct. Garlin left the series back in December, following reports that he allegedly engaged in verbal and physical conduct that made people on the set of The Goldbergs feel uncomfortable. Because The Goldbergs was still filming its ninth season, the show had to figure out how to work around Garlin’s absence, but Season 10 will pick up several months after Murray’s death. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner Alex Barnow...
Original ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Cast Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser & Bronson Pinchot Returning For Netflix ‘Axel Foley’ Movie
Expect more banana-in-the-tailpipe high jinks in Netflix’s new Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley as the castmembers from the original franchise are coming back including Judge Reinhold and John Ashton’s Detective Billy Rosewood and Sgt. Taggart, sidekick cops to the Eddie Murphy character; Paul Reiser; and Bronson Pinchot. Reiser played Axel Foley’s Detroit cop partner, Jeffrey Friedman, in the first two films, and Pinchot was the sassy art gallery salesman. Mark Molloy is directing off Will Beall screenplay. Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman are producing for Jerry Bruckheimer Films along with Murphy. EPs are Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Ray Angelic and Melissa Reid is co-producing for Jerry...
Constantine Fans Are Shocked by Keanu Reeves Sequel News
Earlier today, it was reported that a sequel to the 2005 DC movie, Constantine, is in the works with Keanu Reeves set to return in the titular role. According to Deadline, the follow-up to the cult classic is in development at Warner Bros, and the first movie's director, Francis Lawrence, is also returning. Akiva Goldsman is set to write the script and produce the film, and J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella are producing with Lorenzo DiBonaventura and Erwin Stoff executive producing. The first film made $230.9 million worldwide against a budget between $70-100 million, but was ultimately met with mixed reactions from film critics. However, over the last 17 years, the movie has developed quite a following. In fact, many fans have taken to social media to celebrate the news.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ official title, new cast members, and more for the Netflix movie
The Beverly Hills Cop franchise is one of the most iconic movie franchises in history. And, ever since Beverly Hills Cop III landed in 1994, fans have been eager for a sequel movie. And now it has been announced that the long-anticipated 4th Beverly Hills Cop movie will be made...
CCH Pounder Joins Steven Soderbergh, Ed Solomon’s HBO Max Series ‘Full Circle’
CCH Pounder has joined the cast of the upcoming HBO Max limited series “Full Circle,” Variety has learned. Pounder is the latest addition to the ensemble cast, joining previously announced stars Zazie Beetz, Dennis Quaid, Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant, Jharrel Jerome, and Sheyi Cole. Per the official description of the six-episode series, “An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.” Pounder is best known for playing Claudette Wyms in the groundbreaking FX cop drama “The Shield.” She earned an Emmy nomination for her work in the show in 2005....
Al Pacino has been cast in the drama Billy Knight alongside Charlie Heaton and Diana Silvers who will play grad school students
Al Pacino has been cast in the independent drama Billy Knight. The film, about graduate school students who want to become filmmakers, will be the feature film debut of writer-director Alec Griffen Roth, according to Deadline. Stranger Things actor Charlie Heaton and Diana Silver - who is best known for...
HBO's 'The Last of Us': Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
How Many Episodes of The Last of Us Will There Be?. When/Where Will The Last of Us Be Available to Watch?. For its time, The Last of Us was the greatest game ever made. Almost every facet of the work is finetuned to near perfection. It pushed the Playstation 3 to its limits with top-of-the-line animation and graphical fidelity that was brought to life by actors and motion capture artists only rivaled by L.A. Noir. A decade later, and The Last of Us has endured as an IP with only one sequel—which outdoes the first in every way. It’s one of the most beloved stories in gaming despite its grim characters and banal but beautiful setting. The cinematic direction by Neil Druckman, and the cinematic presentation of the violent skirmishes in-game, make the series perfectly adaptable to film or television. In fact, Sony announced a film adaptation back in 2014, with Druckman signed on as the writer and Sam Rami producing. It never saw the light of day—more on that here.
How to watch the Hellraiser movies in order
How do you watch the Hellraiser movies in order? Few horror movie franchises are as iconic or well known as the pleasurable gore fest that is Hellraiser. Based on Clive Barker’s novella, The Hellbound Heart, the IP has gifted us with plenty of kills, iconic Cenobites, and gruesome gateways to Hell.
Christopher Reeve thought Marlon Brando had "copped out" by the '80s
Christopher Reeve and Marlon Brando were both legendary actors of their time, but in a recently-resurfaced Letterman interview from 1982, the Superman actor opened up about his doubts and fears concerning Brando, who shot to fame thanks to classical drama movies like A Streetcar Named Desire, The Godfather, and Last Tango in Paris.
Sorry Trekkies, we've got bad news about Star Trek 4
Fans of the rebooted science fiction movie series for Star Trek might want to cover their ears now, as we have a disappointing update about the potential for a Star Trek 4. Despite Paramount promising in June that Star Trek 4 was close to production, it looks like the USS Enterprise has instead crash-landed into development hell. According to Variety, Paramount has removed the previously-announced Star Trek movie from its upcoming release slate.
Ashton Kutcher Jokes His and Wife Mila Kunis' Competing 2011 Films Were 'Basically the Same Movie'
Ashton Kutcher can admit he and wife Mila Kunis made two competing comedies that were practically the same. In 2011, Kutcher costarred with Natalie Portman in No Strings Attached about a man and a woman who try to keep things strictly sexual before becoming romantically attached along the way. Later that same year, Kunis and costar Justin Timberlake's film Friends with Benefits — about two friends who begin a sexual relationship while trying to avoid becoming a couple — hit theaters.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian star wants karaoke bar in season 4
There is no denying that The Mandalorian is one of the most beloved Star Wars series to date. Telling the story of the bounty hunter and little Grogu, fans of the franchise have been gripped since its debut in 2019. And now, with The Mandalorian season 3 release date fast approaching, we are all anxious to know what is next for the intergalactic adventure.
Enola Holmes 2 trailer sees Millie Bobbie Brown and Henry Cavill team up for the case of a lifetime
Chaos will ensue in Enola Holmes 2
Scream movies could happen forever for one simple reason
When it comes to famous horror movie franchises, few are beloved or as successful as Scream. In January this year, the latest instalment in the long-running IP, Scream (2022), directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, brought in a whopping $140 million at the global box office. And its sequel Scream 6 is already on its way, having wrapped filming in September.
