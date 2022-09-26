ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Fernando, CA

Small, 2-acre brush fire breaks out near Hansen Dam recreation area amid high temps in the area

A small, two-acre brush fire broke out near the Hansen Dam Monday afternoon amid high temperatures in the area.

The so-called Hansen Dam brush fire erupted near the 11700 block of West Foothill Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

LAFD helicopters and ground crews along with two county fire department crews worked together for more than an hour to stop the movement of the fire, holding the blaze to just over two acres of heavy brush within the recreation area, east of the aquatic center.

No structures in the area were damaged and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters say crews will remain at scene to fully complete containment and tackle any hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

The National Weather Service has warned of elevated fire conditions through Wednesday due to the hot and dry weather.

