Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Dallas Developer Alleged to Have Scammed Chinese Inverstors for $26 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)Rachel DenneyCollin County, TX
Texans Flock to Dallas to Demonstrate Against Repression in IranLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Peanut Butter Drive Continues Through the End of SeptemberRachel DenneyAllen, TX
dallasexpress.com
French Pastry Shop Opens in Casa View
The Casa View neighborhood in east Dallas is now home to a new French pastry shop. Last Sunday marked the grand opening of Lubellas Patisserie at 10323 Ferguson Rd., which was attended by a bustling crowd of enthusiastic taste testers. Within five hours, the shop was completely sold out. Pastry...
North Texas’ Best Maid Pickle Emporium is Disneyland for pickle lovers
When North Texans think of pickles, often the first brand that pops in our minds is Best Maid. If you’re looking for the Disneyland for pickle people, take a trip to the Best Maid Pickle Emporium in Fort Worth!
CW33 NewsFix
These are the best dumpling restaurants in Dallas: Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Food of all kinds can be comforting and most comfort food comes from the great, rich culture that’s been poured into the creation of the food that fills some of the most popular cuisines in the world. One of the best comfort foods out there...
CW33 NewsFix
These Dallas restaurants have the best poke bowls in town, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — We know exactly what you need, a refreshing bowl of poke to get your body, mind, and soul right for the fall season. What great news it is that Wednesday, September 28 is International Poke Day! NationalToday walks you through this dish the Hawaiian way, “In Hawaiian lingo, a poke is called a ‘chop.’ The dish is fresh from the sea, marinated with sliced raw fish, sea salt, candlenut, seaweed, and a dark green sea plant called limu.”
The best breakfast sandwich in Texas can be found in Dallas: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — What is needed for a good breakfast sandwich? Some like it simple, bread, eggs, bacon, cheese, and boom, you’re done. However, others want to add a special sauce, maybe a hot sauce, some vegetables, an avocado, and other fun additions to take the humble breakfast sandwich to new delicious heights.
Dallas Observer
Four Dallas Chefs Share Where They Dine for Breakfast
When it comes to finding a good breakfast in Dallas, the endless options can make deciding where to go a challenge. So we asked four of the city’s best chefs to share their favorite breakfast spots and top selections from the menu. From popular classic diners to the surprise mention of a familiar drive-thru, consider these meal options to jumpstart the day.
Report: Which Texas restaurant has the best pancakes?
When it comes to breakfast there are a few mainstays that are necessary to get the most important meal of the day from good to great.
CW33 NewsFix
Check out the best chimichangas to eat around Dallas: Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Mexican food in America is one of the most glorious cuisines consumed from the east to the west coast and right smack in the middle, you’ll find the great state of Texas with the best Mexican food the entire country has to offer. One of...
Free Halloween-themed festival in Plano set for late October
If you want some free, family-friendly fun this Halloween season, the city of Play has got you covered.
Wingstop takes shot at Popeyes chicken sandwich: ‘More dry than them biscuits’
Is it still called internet 'beef' when it's between two chicken places? We don't know, but what we do know is that Wingstop's social media handler is serving up bold takes.
dallasexpress.com
Two DFW Restaurants Named Among Top 50 in U.S.
Two DFW restaurants made the New York Times’ recently released “50 Best Restaurants in America” list. Texas was one of the few states to be represented on the list for the third time. The single Dallas establishment to make the list was Lower Greenville’s Sister, which describes...
This village in McKinney will make you feel like you’re in Europe
What if we told you that you can get the experience of visiting Europe without actually leaving North Texas?
dmagazine.com
Meet the Rare Dallas Restaurants That Have Their Own Booths at the State Fair of Texas
When the State Fair of Texas opens its gates on Friday, Jesus Carmona will be a few feet from Big Tex Circle with a spread of food from his restaurants in Oak Cliff and West Dallas. Carmona is one of seven new food concessionaires at the fair this year, a...
dallasexpress.com
Local Chef Carves a Name for Himself
Since 2017, CT’s MealPrep and Catering LLC has been serving the DFW metroplex and providing good, healthy, and flavorful food to the people of Dallas and surrounding communities. Through hard work and dedication, while keeping God first — Chris Turman, owner of CT’s MealPrep and Catering LLC, has built...
falconquill.org
Caterina’s Cooks Up a Good Time
Caterina’s is not just any new restaurant. It is a unique social experiment that tests our attachment to our cell phones. On July 27, 2022 a new restaurant, Caterina’s, opened up in the Stockyards of Fort Worth. Caterina’s was opened by Fort Worth Chef Tim Love and serves delicious, fresh, and homemade Italian cuisine. Love named the restaurant Caterina’s after his late sister Cathrine. Caterina also means “pure” in Italian.
CW33 NewsFix
This Dallas piercing studio is 'piercing reimagined'
This Dallas piercing studio is ‘piercing reimagined’. This Arlington sports bar calls itself ‘the home …. WATCH: Netflix star Karamo Karega Brown has a new …. New art festival is coming to Fort Worth this October; …. Officials to celebrate opening of new 5,000 square-foot …. A behind...
Dallas Observer
Honey Bun Dreams: A South Dallas Family Takes the Fair's Top Prize
“Is that it?” That was Nicole Sternes’ first question when her husband told her earlier this year of his idea for an entry in the Big Tex Choice Awards at the State Fair of Texas. “‘Is that it?’ Yes! This is the one that’s going to win,” Chris...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Southlake Oktoberfest 2022
NBC 5 and the Southlake Chamber of Commerce would like to invite you to attend the 21st Annual Southlake Oktoberfest celebration. This free, three-day festival takes place Friday, October 14, through Sunday, October 16, in beautiful Southlake Town Square. The weekend celebration will have a wide range of food, beverages...
Goat & Vine Restaurant + Winery now open in Plano
Goat & Vine Restaurant Winery offers a variety of home-made pastas, steaks and wine labels for its guests. (Andrew Norsworthy/Community Impact Newspaper) Goat & Vine Restaurant + Winery opened its new south Plano location Aug 13. This eatery features house-made pastas, steaks and multiple wine labels for guests to enjoy. Diners also have the opportunity to join the eatery's wine club for exclusive benefits such as wine tastings. Goat & Vine Restaurant + Winery is located at 1941 Preston Road, Ste. 1040, in Plano. 945-234-4628. www.goatandvinewinery.com.
keranews.org
‘They just kind of took over.’ Green worms and their webs swarm DFW
Residents have found them around door frames, falling from trees, and even as surprise guests indoors. “My son said that he found one in his lunchbox,” said Fort Worth resident Steven Horvath. “My wife doesn’t like them in the house. You have to be careful when you’re cooking that they’re not dropping down from the ceiling into your food.”
