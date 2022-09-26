ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

dallasexpress.com

French Pastry Shop Opens in Casa View

The Casa View neighborhood in east Dallas is now home to a new French pastry shop. Last Sunday marked the grand opening of Lubellas Patisserie at 10323 Ferguson Rd., which was attended by a bustling crowd of enthusiastic taste testers. Within five hours, the shop was completely sold out. Pastry...
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

These are the best dumpling restaurants in Dallas: Yelp

DALLAS (KDAF) — Food of all kinds can be comforting and most comfort food comes from the great, rich culture that’s been poured into the creation of the food that fills some of the most popular cuisines in the world. One of the best comfort foods out there...
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

These Dallas restaurants have the best poke bowls in town, according to Yelp

DALLAS (KDAF) — We know exactly what you need, a refreshing bowl of poke to get your body, mind, and soul right for the fall season. What great news it is that Wednesday, September 28 is International Poke Day! NationalToday walks you through this dish the Hawaiian way, “In Hawaiian lingo, a poke is called a ‘chop.’ The dish is fresh from the sea, marinated with sliced raw fish, sea salt, candlenut, seaweed, and a dark green sea plant called limu.”
DALLAS, TX
CW33

The best breakfast sandwich in Texas can be found in Dallas: Report

DALLAS (KDAF) — What is needed for a good breakfast sandwich? Some like it simple, bread, eggs, bacon, cheese, and boom, you’re done. However, others want to add a special sauce, maybe a hot sauce, some vegetables, an avocado, and other fun additions to take the humble breakfast sandwich to new delicious heights.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Four Dallas Chefs Share Where They Dine for Breakfast

When it comes to finding a good breakfast in Dallas, the endless options can make deciding where to go a challenge. So we asked four of the city’s best chefs to share their favorite breakfast spots and top selections from the menu. From popular classic diners to the surprise mention of a familiar drive-thru, consider these meal options to jumpstart the day.
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Check out the best chimichangas to eat around Dallas: Yelp

DALLAS (KDAF) — Mexican food in America is one of the most glorious cuisines consumed from the east to the west coast and right smack in the middle, you’ll find the great state of Texas with the best Mexican food the entire country has to offer. One of...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Two DFW Restaurants Named Among Top 50 in U.S.

Two DFW restaurants made the New York Times’ recently released “50 Best Restaurants in America” list. Texas was one of the few states to be represented on the list for the third time. The single Dallas establishment to make the list was Lower Greenville’s Sister, which describes...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Chef Carves a Name for Himself

Since 2017, CT’s MealPrep and Catering LLC has been serving the DFW metroplex and providing good, healthy, and flavorful food to the people of Dallas and surrounding communities. Through hard work and dedication, while keeping God first — Chris Turman, owner of CT’s MealPrep and Catering LLC, has built...
DALLAS, TX
falconquill.org

Caterina’s Cooks Up a Good Time

Caterina’s is not just any new restaurant. It is a unique social experiment that tests our attachment to our cell phones. On July 27, 2022 a new restaurant, Caterina’s, opened up in the Stockyards of Fort Worth. Caterina’s was opened by Fort Worth Chef Tim Love and serves delicious, fresh, and homemade Italian cuisine. Love named the restaurant Caterina’s after his late sister Cathrine. Caterina also means “pure” in Italian.
FORT WORTH, TX
CW33 NewsFix

This Dallas piercing studio is 'piercing reimagined'

This Dallas piercing studio is ‘piercing reimagined’. This Arlington sports bar calls itself ‘the home …. WATCH: Netflix star Karamo Karega Brown has a new …. New art festival is coming to Fort Worth this October; …. Officials to celebrate opening of new 5,000 square-foot …. A behind...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Southlake Oktoberfest 2022

NBC 5 and the Southlake Chamber of Commerce would like to invite you to attend the 21st Annual Southlake Oktoberfest celebration. This free, three-day festival takes place Friday, October 14, through Sunday, October 16, in beautiful Southlake Town Square. The weekend celebration will have a wide range of food, beverages...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Goat & Vine Restaurant + Winery now open in Plano

Goat & Vine Restaurant Winery offers a variety of home-made pastas, steaks and wine labels for its guests. (Andrew Norsworthy/Community Impact Newspaper) Goat & Vine Restaurant + Winery opened its new south Plano location Aug 13. This eatery features house-made pastas, steaks and multiple wine labels for guests to enjoy. Diners also have the opportunity to join the eatery's wine club for exclusive benefits such as wine tastings. Goat & Vine Restaurant + Winery is located at 1941 Preston Road, Ste. 1040, in Plano. 945-234-4628. www.goatandvinewinery.com.
PLANO, TX
keranews.org

‘They just kind of took over.’ Green worms and their webs swarm DFW

Residents have found them around door frames, falling from trees, and even as surprise guests indoors. “My son said that he found one in his lunchbox,” said Fort Worth resident Steven Horvath. “My wife doesn’t like them in the house. You have to be careful when you’re cooking that they’re not dropping down from the ceiling into your food.”
FORT WORTH, TX

