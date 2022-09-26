ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers set as 9.5-point favorites against Patriots in Week 4

By Zach Kruse
 2 days ago
Coming off an upset win in Tampa Bay and with the next opposing quarterback dealing with a potentially severe ankle injury, the Green Bay Packers are entering Week 4 as big home favorites against the visiting New England Patriots.

Oddsmakers at Tipico Sportsbook set the Packers as 9.5-point favorites over the Patriots for Sunday.

The line was originally at -6.5 as recently as Sunday morning, but Mac Jones injured his ankle late in the Patriots’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens, complicating his availability for Sunday and creating a bigger line in favor of the Packers for Week 4.

Tipico isn’t expecting a lot of points: the over/under is set at 39.5. The Packers are averaging only 16.0 points per game through three weeks, and the Patriots could struggle on offense without their starting quarterback, especially against Green Bay’s ascending defense.

Matt LaFleur’s team has won straight up and covered the spread in back-to-back games since losing 23-7 to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1.

The Packers were slight road underdogs against the Bucs in Week 3 but managed to escape Tampa with a two-point win. In Week 2, the Packers covered the spread as a big home favorite against the Chicago Bears.

Tom Brady’s message ahead of showdown vs. Chiefs after losing to Packers

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took their first loss of the season Sunday, as they fell prey to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at home, 14-12. Brady had nothing to celebrate after the contest obviously but shared a message that will leave Buccaneers fans expecting the team to rebound in a big way in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs at home.
Why has Davante Adams disappeared from the Raiders' passing game?

In receiver Davante Adams’ first regular-season game with the Las Vegas Raiders, against the Los Angeles Chargers, the ball distribution from quarterback Derek Carr went about as expected. Carr threw to his former Fresno State teammate 15 times, and Adams caught 10 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown. That’s about what you’d want from an above-average quarterback throwing to the NFL’s best receiver, particularly a receiver for whom the Raiders gave up as much as they did.
NFL Power Rankings entering Week 4

Movers and shakers (David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports) The NFL is unpredictable. The Jaguars are in first place. The Colts beat the Chiefs. The Dolphins are undefeated. Chaos in Power Rankings!32. Las Vegas Raiders (0-3, lost to Tennessee Titans) (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports) How is that Josh McDaniels hire working out in Las Vegas? Next: vs. Denver Broncos31. Washington Commanders (1-2, lost to Philadelphia Eagles) (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports) What the Philadelphia Eagles did to former teammate Carson Wentz should embarrass the entire Washington franchise. Not sure this organization knows how to be embarrassed, though. Next: at Dallas Cowboys30. Houston Texans (0-2-1, lost...
Could the Bills' Ed Oliver's ankle been re-injured?

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver has missed time due to an ankle injury. There is a suggestion that Oliver’s ankle was either re-injured or worse than previously thought. According to Bills blogger and physical therapist known as “Banged Up Bills” on Twitter, Oliver gave a worthwhile glimpse on...
Two Nittany Lions taken in latest CBS Sports 2023 NFL mock draft

Penn State is now 4-0 after a win over Central Michigan at home. What that also means is that we are one week closer to the 2023 NFL Draft. We have seen plenty of Penn State players being selected in the first round. Of the ones mentioned, [autotag]Joey Porter Jr.[/autotag] has been highlighted the most. This week, CBS Sports has a name we have heard before — but it has been quite some time. On top of that, we have a new Nittany Lion highlighted in the first round! But first, let’s talk about the familiar name. CBS Sports sends [autotag]Parker Washington[/autotag] to...
