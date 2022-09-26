ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on short turnaround before 'Thursday Night Football': 'I'll sleep when I'm dead'

The Miami Dolphins have been one of the most exciting (and successful) teams in the NFL through the first few weeks of the season. They are the only undefeated team left in the AFC at 3-0, and if the New York Giants (2-0) fall to the Dallas Cowboys on "Monday Night Football," they'll be one of only two unbeaten teams remaining in the NFL (along with the 3-0 Philadelphia Eagles).
The Associated Press

Campbell frustrated by strategical error in Lions' loss

DETROIT (AP) — Dan Campbell still hadn’t forgiven himself 24 hours later for the Detroit Lions’ 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The coach decided to have his kicker try a 54-yard field goal with 1:14 left. It missed, giving Minnesota the ball at its 44 and needing only about 20 yards to have a shot at a tying field goal. Instead, Kirk Cousins hit K.J. Osborn for a pair of 28-yard gains, the second giving Minnesota the winning touchdown. “I can’t sleep on Sunday nights, whether we win or lose,” Campbell said. “I got about an hour last night, and I spent the rest of the night thinking about what I could have done better.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Takeaways From The Vikings Week 3 Win

The Minnesota Vikings beat the Detroit Lions 28-24 on Sunday in a win that didn’t quite feel like one. The Vikings got down by ten twice, rallying in the second and fourth quarter to get the win. Minnesota struggled with consistency on both sides of the ball. They couldn’t move the ball well on offense and the defense had fits with Detroit’s. Minnesota was terrible on fourth down acting like it was first, allowing Detroit to keep drives alive. On the flip side Minnesota was able to rally in the fourth, led by Kirk Cousins who hit K.J. Osborn for a 28-yard touchdown and the Vikings defense got an interception to seal it. It was ugly, but they got the win and that’s what matters. With that, let’s take a look at my takeaways from their week 3 win.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Detroit Lions
NBC Sports

Dan Campbell regrets trying 54-yard field goal in fourth quarter

The Lions were aggressive about going for it on fourth down for most of Sunday’s game against the Vikings, but head coach Dan Campbell opted for a different course of action late in the fourth quarter. Detroit faced a fourth-and-four from the Vikings’ 36-yard-line with 1:14 left in a...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Mike Gesicki playing a limited role in Dolphins’ offense

The Dolphins put the franchise tag on tight end Mike Gesicki this offseason despite questions about whether he’d fit in new head coach Mike McDaniel’s offense. Through three games, it’s looking like the answer to those questions is “No.”. Gesicki played just 17 snaps in Sunday’s...
NFL

