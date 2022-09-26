Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
Most People have Forgotten about this Abandoned Michigan ZooTravel MavenDetroit, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Fall is the Perfect Time to Visit Michigan's Cider MillsHeather RaulersonRochester, MI
How to earn more to afford gas and groceries in DetroitInstaworkDetroit, MI
Related
Three Reasons to Worry After Packers’ Victory Over Buccaneers
The Green Bay Packers earned a big-time victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Here are three trouble spots as we turn the page to next week vs. the New England Patriots.
Dan Campbell's Detroit Lions news conference: Watch the replay
Follow along with live updates, as Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell speaks to the media in his weekly Monday news conference around 2:15 p.m. from the practice facility in Allen Park. The Lions (1-2) are coming off a heartbreaking 28-24 loss at the Minnesota Vikings one day ago, when Campbell took criticism for attempting a...
NBC Sports
Edelman reacts to Brady's long, penalty-negated run in Bucs-Packers
Tom Brady's still got it. Kind of. Late in the third quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 3 matchup with the Packers, Brady evaded Green Bay's pass rush and lumbered 18 yards for what looked like a first down. Alas, what would have been Brady's longest run since 2007...
Minnesota Vikings: 3 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Saints in London
The NFL International Series is upon us, so it is time for some Minnesota Vikings Week 4 bold predictions. The Vikings and New Orleans Saints will meet in London on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Minnesota currently finds itself tied at the top of the NFC North with a record...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on Bengals QB Joe Burrow: 'Coming off the bus, I see swag'
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel respects Joe Burrow's drip. Asked Tuesday what he sees watching the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, McDaniel noted Burrow's swag before turning to on-field analysis. "Well, coming off the bus, I see swag. And then on the field -- which yeah, I have a sound place...
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on short turnaround before 'Thursday Night Football': 'I'll sleep when I'm dead'
The Miami Dolphins have been one of the most exciting (and successful) teams in the NFL through the first few weeks of the season. They are the only undefeated team left in the AFC at 3-0, and if the New York Giants (2-0) fall to the Dallas Cowboys on "Monday Night Football," they'll be one of only two unbeaten teams remaining in the NFL (along with the 3-0 Philadelphia Eagles).
Brian Hoyer will start vs. Packers if Mac Jones can’t play, not Bailey Zappe
FOXBOROUGH — Bill Belichick dodged almost a dozen questions on Mac Jones’ ankle injury Wednesday afternoon, saying the Patriots are taking it “day by day” over and over — and over again. He did provide a bit of insight into New England’s contingency plan this...
Detroit News
'Just have to find a way': Lessons keep coming for Tigers rookie Joey Wentz
Detroit — There will come a time relatively soon when every outing isn’t a classroom for Joey Wentz. Maybe as soon as next season, it will be more about whether he executed or not and less about what he can take out of the experience. For now, though,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Campbell frustrated by strategical error in Lions' loss
DETROIT (AP) — Dan Campbell still hadn’t forgiven himself 24 hours later for the Detroit Lions’ 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The coach decided to have his kicker try a 54-yard field goal with 1:14 left. It missed, giving Minnesota the ball at its 44 and needing only about 20 yards to have a shot at a tying field goal. Instead, Kirk Cousins hit K.J. Osborn for a pair of 28-yard gains, the second giving Minnesota the winning touchdown. “I can’t sleep on Sunday nights, whether we win or lose,” Campbell said. “I got about an hour last night, and I spent the rest of the night thinking about what I could have done better.
Detroit News
Lions weighing options with injured D'Andre Swift, including shutting him down through bye
Allen Park — The Detroit Lions attempted to take a preemptive approach to keep D'Andre Swift healthy this offseason, but after suffering a shoulder injury on Sunday, compounded with a lingering ankle sprain from the season opener, the team now is considering whether to shut the running back down for the next couple of weeks.
Detroit News
Derek Lalonde looks to 'keep building on our process' as Red Wings open preseason slate
Traverse City − The Red Wings are on to the next step of their hockey journey. Training camp ended Monday at Centre ICE Arena in Traverse City, and front-office staff, coaches and players all headed back to Detroit, with the start of the eight-game preseason beginning Tuesday in Pittsburgh.
Yardbarker
Takeaways From The Vikings Week 3 Win
The Minnesota Vikings beat the Detroit Lions 28-24 on Sunday in a win that didn’t quite feel like one. The Vikings got down by ten twice, rallying in the second and fourth quarter to get the win. Minnesota struggled with consistency on both sides of the ball. They couldn’t move the ball well on offense and the defense had fits with Detroit’s. Minnesota was terrible on fourth down acting like it was first, allowing Detroit to keep drives alive. On the flip side Minnesota was able to rally in the fourth, led by Kirk Cousins who hit K.J. Osborn for a 28-yard touchdown and the Vikings defense got an interception to seal it. It was ugly, but they got the win and that’s what matters. With that, let’s take a look at my takeaways from their week 3 win.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Detroit News
'They look good': Swedes Soderblom, Edvinsson making an impression for Red Wings
Detroit — Dylan Larkin was asked a question about Elmer Soderblom and Simon Edvinsson and Larkin couldn't resist. You have a feeling somehow or other, down the line, there's going to have to be a nickname. Larkin was quick with his comeback. "You mean the Swedish basketball team," said...
NBC Sports
Dan Campbell regrets trying 54-yard field goal in fourth quarter
The Lions were aggressive about going for it on fourth down for most of Sunday’s game against the Vikings, but head coach Dan Campbell opted for a different course of action late in the fourth quarter. Detroit faced a fourth-and-four from the Vikings’ 36-yard-line with 1:14 left in a...
NBC Sports
Mike Gesicki playing a limited role in Dolphins’ offense
The Dolphins put the franchise tag on tight end Mike Gesicki this offseason despite questions about whether he’d fit in new head coach Mike McDaniel’s offense. Through three games, it’s looking like the answer to those questions is “No.”. Gesicki played just 17 snaps in Sunday’s...
Mike McDaniel September 27 Takeaways
Checking out the key points of Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's media session at the Baptist Health Training Complex
Comments / 0