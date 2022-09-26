Read full article on original website
Related
These 2 new Netflix releases are so good they both have 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes
Within the past week or so, Netflix has achieved an unusual feat — unusual, at least, to those of us who track the performance of the streamer’s neverending firehose of new shows and movies constantly debuting on the service. Two Netflix series, one completely new and the other a fan-favorite mainstay, have both released new episodes to such near-universal acclaim that they’ve each managed to achieve the following distinction:
digitalspy.com
Star Trek legend and Teen Wolf star join Prey's Amber Midthunder in Netflix Avatar: Last Airbender show
Star Trek legend George Takei, Teen Wolf star Arden Cho and Prey actress Amber Midthunder are the latest cast members to join Netflix's live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Taking to Twitter, the streaming service posted a list of actors who have boarded the series alongside their animated counterparts.
Maya Hawke Would Love Her ‘Stranger Things’ Character, Robin, to Die in Season 5
Many 'Stranger Things' fans wonder which characters will be killed off in the final season. But Maya Hawke has her own opinions on who will make it out alive.
'Stranger Things' star Caleb McLaughlin says that racism in the fandom 'took a toll' on him as a child
Caleb McLaughlin said that his parents explained to him as a child that he wasn't as favored as his "Stranger Things" costars because he's Black.
RELATED PEOPLE
Caleb McLaughlin Says ‘Stranger Things’ Fans Didn’t Stand in His Comic-Con Line Because of His Race
Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin says he was treated unfairly by racist fans of the Netflix hit when it first premiered back in 2016. McLaughlin first began playing Lucas Sinclair on the sci-fi series when he was 14 years old, and shared at Sunday’s (Sept. 25) Heroes Comic Con Belgium convention that some Stranger Things fans avoided him at his first Comic-Con because of his race.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Teases Release of His New Montana-Made Movie
It appears that Yellowstone star Jefferson White is staying busy these days and is teasing an upcoming movie with which he’s involved. White, who plays Jimmy Hurdstrom on the Taylor Sheridan show, says he has a small part in God’s Country. From this Instagram post that he shared on Monday, we get a chance to have a little inside look. The photo apparently involves Joris Jarsky, who is a part of the movie.
SheKnows
General Hospital Heartthrob Shares an Update Following Surgery
Don’t worry — his story has a much happier ending than his character’s!. Rocking some serious “hospital hair,” Mark Lawson shared to Instagram on September 23 that he had recently had to undergo hernia-repair surgery. What happened? Had the muscle-bound General Hospital alum lifted too much weight?
msn.com
Jealous and fed up with fame: Anthony Bourdain's final texts revealed…
In his final days, Anthony Bourdain was fed up with his fans, his fame and his relationship with actress Asia Argento, a new book claims. Many of the Anthony's last texts were published in the unauthorized biography titled "Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain," which gives some insight into the famous chef's state of mind.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Marvel’s Blade reboot loses director a month before filming
Bassam Tariq is no longer directing the vampire movie
‘Halloween Ends’ Final Trailer: Jamie Lee Curtis Faces Michael Myers One Last Time
Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode confronts Michael Myers head on in the final trailer for David Gordon Green’s “Halloween Ends.”. A follow-up to 2021’s “Halloween Kills,” the newest installment of the storied franchise picks up four years later with Laurie living with her granddaughter Allyson and finishing her memoir. But a string of nearby violence and terror forces Laurie to confront the evil of Michael Myers once more. James Jude Courtney, Andi Matichak, Will Patton and Kyle Richards all reprise their roles from previous installments alongside Curtis.
msn.com
Kevin Costner's Comments About 'Yellowstone' Cause a Major Stir on Instagram
Kevin Costner is on the same wavelength as Yellowstone fans. With less than two months until the Paramount Network drama returns with new season 5 episodes, the actor is connecting with folks on social media about the show’s popularity. On September 9, the Field of Dreams star resurfaced an Entertainment Tonight interview in which he credited Taylor Sheridan for his “smart” writing. In the short Instagram video, Kevin touches on his character, John, as well as Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser)’s strong dialogue that keeps storylines interesting.
Caleb McLaughlin recalls racism by 'Stranger Things' fans: 'Why am I the least favorite?'
McLaughlin opened up about experiencing racism while starring on the Netflix series during an appearance at Heroes Comic Con Belgium.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thedigitalfix.com
Blade MCU movie loses director
Trouble is afoot in the MCU. Bassam Tariq, the director of upcoming Marvel movie Blade, is no longer on the project. This comes as a bit of a shock, as filming was expected to begin on the action movie in November. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news with a comment...
ComicBook
Game of Thrones Star Cast in Yellowstone Prequel 1923
The fifth season of Yellowstone is coming in November and while the limited series 1883 ended earlier this year, there is still plenty to look forward to from the Taylor Sheridan-created franchise. In addition to the upcoming 6666, the new prequel 1923 is expected to begin later this year. The series will take place four decades after 1883, and it's set to star iconic actors, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. New casting announcements for the series are continuing to pour in, and Deadline just reported that Jerome Flynn has joined the series.
Enola Holmes 2 release date: When is the sequel arriving? Check out the new trailer
There are less than two months to go until Millie Bobby Brown returns as corset-wearing, fourth-wall-breaking heroine, Enola Holmes – and now fans have been treated to a first trailer for the sequel as well as to the official release date for the movie. Released as part of Netflix's...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Deadpool 3’ will see Hugh Jackman reclaim a major Marvel movie record
As you may have heard, an atom bomb was dropped on the Marvel Cinematic Universe last night when Ryan Reynolds confirmed that not only has Deadpool 3 claimed the release date a lot of fans suspected it would seize, but Hugh Jackman will be dusting off the claws to return as Wolverine – confirming one of the longest-running rumors we can remember.
hypebeast.com
Warner Bros. Developing 'Constantine' Sequel, Reuniting Keanu Reeves and Director Francis Lawrence
According to reports, Warner Bros. Pictures is now developing a sequel to Constantine. The news comes 17 years after the release of the original live-action adaptation of the DC Comics character and has John Constantine fans excited after months of rumors. Constantine 2 is expected to be a direct sequel...
msn.com
Bride Blasted for Threatening To Call Cops on Teen Waitress 'Over Nothing'
A bride who threatened to call the police if a waitress, who was allegedly "super distracting" because of the way she was dressed, didn't leave her wedding has been slammed by users on Reddit. In a viral post shared on Reddit's Am I The A**hole (AITA) subforum under the username...
ComicBook
Deadpool 3 Director Shawn Levy Breaks Silence on Hugh Jackman's Return as Wolverine
The next few years are set to bring some beloved and unexpected characters into the movies and television shows of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and it looks like that will include a pretty surprising face, with confirmation that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. The news was broken via a video from Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds on Tuesday, which briefly featured Jackman offhandedly agreeing to play Wolverine one more time in the film. The news almost immediately broke the Internet — and now Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy is speaking out about it. In a tweet, which you can check out below, Levy jokingly thanked his experience on Stranger Things for training him to keep his "big mouth shut" about the news for the past several weeks.
msn.com
George Clooney Reveals 'Terrible Mistake' of Letting Twins Learn a Language He Doesn't Speak
George and Amal Clooney have found themselves in a tricky situation with their twins. Appearing on CBS Mornings on Wednesday, the couple talked about their 5-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, with host Gayle King, who asked if the kids are "chatty." "We've made a terrible mistake," Clooney shared, explaining, "We...
Comments / 0