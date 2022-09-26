Read full article on original website
Detroit Red Wings' Derek Lalonde 'someone losing their job' over unique NHL coaching ranks
Derek Lalonde saw a text congratulating him, but didn't have time to read the body of the message. When he found out, he had a good laugh. A press release...
NHL
Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers
The Islanders kick off the 2022 preseason at Madison Square Garden. The New York Islanders begin their preseason slate on Monday night against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. The game is the Islanders' first with Lane Lambert as head coach and his first chance to evaluate his...
Yardbarker
Jets’ Prospect Maenalanen Turning Heads in Training Camp
He has boldly played himself into the “who could crack the roster” conversation after only two exhibition games. Following the Jets’ first preseason match in Edmonton, he was scheduled to be a scratch for the their next game two nights later — a home game against the Ottawa Senators — but that changed.
A.J. Greer Makes Case For Bruins Roster Spot Out Of Camp
An NHL fourth-liner must bring energy, physicality and tough-mindedness to the rink every night, and A.J. Greer did just that for the Bruins on Tuesday night. The sixth-year veteran potted two goals —including the game-winner— in Boston’s 3-2 overtime win over the New York Rangers at TD Garden. Head coach Jim Montgomery praised Greer after the game, telling reporters that if the season began tomorrow, he’d be in the lineup.
Tyson Jost revisits ghosts of past in first trip to Ball Arena since trade
DENVER — Players come and go. Sports, after-all, are a business. But some trades hurt worse than others, even for the players involved. Tyson Jost was drafted 10th overall by Colorado in 2016 and became a mainstay on the NHL roster, until he was traded in March only three months before his friends and teammates lifted the cup.
NHL
Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, September 28, the following roster transactions:. Joey Abate, Samuel Asselin, Francois Brassard, Justin Brazeau, Brandon Bussi, Josiah Didier, J.D. Greenway, Curtis Hall, Georgii Merkulov, Luke Toporowski, Eduards Tralmaks, Alex-Olivier Voyer, and Jacob Wilson will report to Providence Bruins Training Camp.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks’ Injuries Create Opportunities for Klimovich & Karlsson
Unfortunately, the words preseason and training camp always seem to go hand in hand with the word injury. The Vancouver Canucks know this all too well as they have had to deal with them every preseason, especially when it comes to Brock Boeser. When the puck drops against the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 12, he will not be in the lineup for the second-straight season opener, this time after suffering an injury to his hand in Whistler. In fact, it was significant enough to require surgery and a rehab period of 3-4 weeks.
Former No. 3 overall pick Alex Galchenyuk released from PTO
After joining them fewer than ten days ago, Alex Galchenyuk is no longer with the Colorado Avalanche. Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports that his professional tryout with the team is over and that Jacob MacDonald has taken his locker with the main group. This does not necessarily mean bad...
NHL
Rangers had tumultuous first training camp in 1926
Smythe put together strong team, was 'shattered' to be replaced by Patrick. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week, with NHL training camps underway, Fischler looks back 96 years...
McCrimmon Announces Golden Knights Roster Transactions
The Vegas Golden Knights assigned 19 players to the Henderson Silver Knights and junior teams on Tuesday.
Panthers welcome Tkachuk, Maurice to help chase a title
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — There will be a couple of new banners over the Florida Panthers’ home ice this season. They’ll be nice additions to the rafters. They’re just not the ones the Panthers want. Winning the Presidents’ Trophy and a division title last season proved the Panthers are no longer NHL also-rans. The team even won a playoff series for the first time since 1996, but got swept in a one-sided, second-round romp by the Tampa Bay Lightning. Instead of running it back with the same group, the Panthers made perhaps the deal of the summer by acquiring Matthew Tkachuk from Calgary for Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar.
Patrick Kane, Andreas Athanasiou, Max Domi Line Stands Out in Blackhawks Preseason Opener
Kane, Athanasiou, Domi line stands out in preseason opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks debuted their early new-look first line of Andreas Athanasiou, Max Domi and Patrick Kane in Tuesday's preseason opener against the St. Louis Blues and it was a strong showing for the trio, despite having nothing to show for it.
