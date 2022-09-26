ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

CBS Philly

Healthy and hungry, James Harden and Joel Embiid are ready to chase title with Sixers

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- The NBA season is just around the corner. Is this the year that the Sixers will bring home the championship?Two words come to mind: pain and suffering. The last time Joel Embiid was on the court, he had a broken face and an injured hand. But time heals all wounds. Well, time and surgery.The Sixers were back in uniform Monday for the first time since May, holding their media day.With a strengthened roster surrounding their two main stars, the Sixers look primed for a title run -- just don't tell them that.Is this season a championship...
CAMDEN, NJ
The Spun

Thunder, Hawks Reportedly Agreed To NBA Trade

With NBA training camps set to get underway, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta Hawks have reportedly struck a deal. Per The Athletic's Shams Charania: "Oklahoma City is trading Vit Krejci to Atlanta for Moe Harkless and a second-round pick." Krejci was a second round pick of the Thunder out...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
CBS Sports

Orlando Magic 2022-23 NBA preview: Watching Paolo Banchero & Co. develop will be fun to watch

Welcome to the honeymoon period in Orlando. The Magic have far better seasons ahead of them than what the 2022-23 campaign is likely to produce, but this group may never have a more fun year than the one they're about to embark upon. The all-out tank is over. There's a core in place that should be ready to win in a few years, but the fans understand that it's going to take time. For the next 18 months or so, losing is acceptable. What matters are highlights, development and vibes.
ORLANDO, FL
Yardbarker

‘Letting it fly, not worrying about the result’: The key adjustments Tobias Harris made to become a better James Harden, Joel Embiid co-star

CAMDEN, NJ – From the moment Tobias Harris signed a max contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, he was under the watchful eye of everyone in the Philly region. Despite putting up some strong numbers in each of his four seasons with the Sixers, the 30-year-old forward has been a high-level difference maker too inconsistently for basketball fans to justify his contract.
NBA
CBS Sports

Houston Rockets 2022-23 NBA preview: All eyes on Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun

As much as you want to see your team win, there's something comforting about a rebuild. Without the pressure of playoff seeding and championship expectations, you're content to sit back and watch the young talent develop before your eyes while the lottery balls pile up with every loss. The Houston Rockets have plenty of potential stars to keep an eye on, led by their top-three draft picks from the last two seasons, Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr., along with 22-year-old Kevin Porter Jr. and consummate fan favorite Alperen Sengun.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

NBA camps open; some go abroad, Spurs plan a trip to Uvalde

Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs know they cannot erase the pain that the residents of Uvalde, Texas have felt since May 24.They can, however, continue reminding the city of 16,000 people that they’re not forgotten.The Spurs are planning what they’re calling a community impact event in Uvalde on Oct. 8; details are still being finalized, but it seems likely the entire team and Popovich will be making the 85-mile trip from San Antonio to the place where 21 people — 19 of them students — were killed at Robb Elementary School by a gunman four months ago.Popovich, a...
UVALDE, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jabari Smith Jr. explains potential on-court fit with Rockets

Jabari Smith Jr. was highly touted entering the NBA draft for his versatility, and the third pick believes that will help him immediately with the Houston Rockets. Smith was an All-American last season at Auburn and a standout on both ends of the court. He averaged 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, two assists, 1.1 steals and one block on 42% shooting from 3-point range while setting the freshman program records for points (576) and 3-pointers (79).
HOUSTON, TX

