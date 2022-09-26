Read full article on original website
Jean Everett
Jean Everett, 74, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022. She was born March 26, 1948, to Frank and Violet (Wilfong) Howard in St. Joseph, Missouri. Jean was a volunteer for the American Heart Association and College Hill Park Association for many years. She was great at caring...
Daniel Ellis
Daniel Ellis, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022. On July 31, 1944 he was born in England. He was a member of McCarthy Baptist Church. Daniel thoroughly enjoyed coin collecting, mushroom hunting and treasure hunting. He was a proud veteran having served in the US Army during Vietnam.
William James Gabbert
William James Gabbert, 67, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 at his home. He was born October 10, 1954 in St. Joseph to William and Marilyn (Kline) Gabbert. William was a 1972 graduate of Benton High School, then attended Missouri Western State University, where he was a...
Elizabeth "Libby" Wright
“Libby” Alana Wright, 36, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, formerly of Harmony, PA, died suddenly on Saturday September 17, 2022 at her home. She was born November 6, 1985 at Passavant Hospital, the daughter of Veronica Giel and Raymond Alan Wright. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Betty Kay Wright, Maurice Alan Wright, James C. Giel and Constance S. Bittner.
Arlo W. Ericson
Arlo W. Ericson, St. Joseph, Missouri, peacefully passed September 27, 2022 at the age of 94. He was born January 26, 1928 in Union County, South Dakota to Milton E. Ericson and Margaret (Hamilton) Ericson. Arlo graduated from Akron High School in Akron, Iowa. On January 26, 1946 he joined...
Eileen West-Barber
Mildred "Eileen" West-Barber, 73, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 24, 2022. Eileen was born on July 27, 1949, in Maysville, Missouri, to the late Harry and Leora (Horsman) West. She graduated from Maysville High School and received a bachelor's degree in education from Park University in 1971.
Red Cross deploys responders to Florida as Ian approaches
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Responders from the American Red Cross in Missouri and Arkansas are preparing to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. According to a news release, as of Tuesday morning almost 100 disaster responders are answering the call to help, with more than 20 volunteers and staff in-route or on the ground in Florida.
St. Joseph hopes to get a new bike and skate park
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) If you're an avid skater or cyclist and wonder where you can go for some fun, the city parks department is trying to do something for you. The department is looking to build a skate and bike park here in town and would be put in Maple Leaf Park.
Red Cross asking for blood donations this fall
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The American Red Cross is asking for the public to donate blood this fall. "The American Red Cross, as well as some of our other blood banking partners, we experienced that typical, slow down and blood donations," said JoAnn Woody, the Executive Director of Greater Kansas City. "And so that makes increasing our blood donations coming into fall much more critical and much more important to, to really encourage our donors to get out and donate."
