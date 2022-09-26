(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The American Red Cross is asking for the public to donate blood this fall. "The American Red Cross, as well as some of our other blood banking partners, we experienced that typical, slow down and blood donations," said JoAnn Woody, the Executive Director of Greater Kansas City. "And so that makes increasing our blood donations coming into fall much more critical and much more important to, to really encourage our donors to get out and donate."

