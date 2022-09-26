Read full article on original website
msn.com
Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne get caught up in an altercation with the paparazzi
Suicide Squad cast mates and best friends Margot Robbie and Cara Delevigne were involved in a violent incident with the paparazzi in Buenos Aires, Argentina over the weekend. According to TMZ, on early Sunday morning, after a night out, an Argentinian paparazzo harassed the two actresses as they were getting into an Uber from a restaurant in the La Boca neighborhood. Startled by the photographer, the Uber driver is said to have started driving with Delevigne inside the car, but Robbie only halfway in.
msn.com
Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne caught in ‘punch-up’ that ended with arrests of two filmmakers
Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne were caught in an alleged “punch-up” that ended with two filmmakers being arrested and appearing in court. The incident happened after actress Margot, 32, and supermodel Cara, 30, had finished eating at the Patagonia Sur restaurant in the La Boca neighbourhood of Buenos Aires at 3am on Sunday (02.10.22) when a paparazzi tried to take their photo.
msn.com
Prince Harry turned down a crisis meeting with Prince William after he opened up about their rift in a TV documentary, a new book claims
The Duke of Sussex declined to meet with the Prince of Wales after opening up about their rift in a TV documentary, according to a new royal book. According to an excerpt from Valentine Low's "Courtiers," published in the Daily Mail on Sunday, Prince William asked for a crisis meeting with his brother after Prince Harry said they were "on different paths" in the ITV documentary, "Harry and Meghan: An African Journey," in November 2019.
msn.com
Whoopi Goldberg hits out at ‘demeaning’ critic who falsely assumed she was wearing a fat suit in new movie
Whoopi Goldberg has responded to a critique of her latest role in the new biopic, Till. The 66-year-old actor stars as Alma Carthan in the drama about the true story of 14-year-old Emmett Till and his mother’s fight for justice after his brutal murder by white men in 1955.
