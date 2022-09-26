Read full article on original website
DEEP Advises Motorists to Watch for Moose, Sightings in Greater Danbury Area
Recent Sightings of Moose near Roadways Poses Hazard Potential, Especially During Early Morning and Evening Hours. Recent sightings of moose in Woodbury, Southbury, Danbury, Newtown, and New Fairfield, though believed to be the same moose, serve as an important reminder for motorists to be aware that increased moose activity near roadways can pose a hazard. Though Connecticut’s moose population is small (about 100 individuals), moose can pose a serious threat to public safety when they wander onto roadways. Moose are more active and often travel farther distances during the fall breeding season, which peaks in September through October.
Westport First Selectwoman Announces WCSA Director’s Retirement
Westport First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker announced today that she has accepted the retirement letter of Susan L. Pfister, Director of the Westport Center for Senior Activities (WCSA), effective January 1, 2023. Sue joined the Department of Human Services in 1987. She graduated from Sacred Heart University with a BSW, received...
Ridgebury Farm & Stables Hosts Fundraiser on October 21 to Support Therapeutic Riding Program
Hippotherapy Therapy Center’s “Fete Friday” Fundraiser Supports Ridgebury Rider’s Program Scholarships. Ridgebury Farm and Stables is hosting its first annual Ridgebury Riders Farm Fete Friday on October 21st from 6-9PM. Funds raised from the event will go directly to the Ridgebury Riders program which provides scholarships to riders in need of financial support as well as ongoing care for its therapy horses and specialty tack needed for therapeutic riding.
Horizons at NCCS Board Welcomes Seven New Members
The Horizons at NCCS Board of Directors are a passionate group of individuals with diverse backgrounds who are committed to ensuring the long-term success of Horizons students, their families, and the organization. The non-profit welcomed seven new board members. Susan Barr of Darien, who has a background in elementary education...
New Canaan's Walk To School Day - Friday, October 7
Saxe Middle School is partnering with South Elementary and the Town of New Canaan to encourage students and families to begin walking or bicycling to school to promote healthy lifestyles (and ultimately reduce traffic in the Saxe, High School and South campus areas). For anyone wanting to participate who may...
Fairfield Ludlowe Senior Promoting Connecticut School Dance 4 All
Fairfield, CT - Amelia Vallillo, a rising senior at Fairfield Ludlowe High School, has turned her personal passion for ballet into a mission to bring the joy of dance to kids and adults with disabilities. A student of classical ballet since the age of three, Vallillo first fell in love with dance at Connecticut Dance School, a not-for-profit 501©3 organization in Fairfield, CT, dedicated to dance education of the highest standard.
Only 567 Ridgefielders Currently Receive Town Alerts! Sign Up Now!
Did you know that 567 Ridgefielders have something that the remaining 9,000 households do not? These informed residents have signed up for Ridgefield Alerts, the town emergency notification system purchased because the state system allows municipalities to use the CTAlert system for immediate take-action emergencies only. Many of you have...
Bethel Public Library CLOSED for Renovations on October 11
The Bethel Public Library will be CLOSED Tuesday, October 11 while we complete renovations to the second floor. The building will be closed and inaccessible to patrons on October 11. However, you will still be able to... * Call the library with questions or item requests. * Talk to staff...
Services planned for Pat McGregor, 89, member of Founders Hall and St. Andrews Church
Patricia “Pat” McGregor, 89, of New Britain, a longtime resident of Ridgefield, died peacefully on Friday, September 23, 2022. She was the loving wife of the late Charles “Jack” McGregor. Pat was born on May 27, 1933 in Renova, PA; a daughter of the late Russell and Mabel (Nesman) Keller.
Westport Letter: Ceci Maher for State Senator, 26th District
When Senator Will Haskell announced that he would be leaving his seat as State Senator in the 26th District of Connecticut to pursue a law degree at NYU Law School, a question arose. Who would he leave his seat to? Certainly not Toni Boucher whom he defeated in his first campaign in 2018.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: 100 Mile Markets
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT 100 Mile...
Ridgefield ECDC Hosts Tiger Shark Tank, Winners Receive Chamber Gift Cards!
Calling all Ridgefield Entrepreneurs for "Tiger-Shark Tank" Ridgefield-based Entrepreneurs and Business Owners can pitch their business idea to a panel of notable international corporate leaders, well-known national entrepreneurs, private equity investors, and Ridgefield ECDC members on Wednesday, October 26 at 7:00pm at the Ridgefield Library. The panel will vote on...
Longtime Ridgefield Resident Raymond I. Hastings, 90, has Died
Raymond I. Hastings, 90, of Danbury, longtime resident of Ridgefield, died peacefully on September 22, 2022. He was the loving husband of the late Ann (Wade) Hastings. Raymond I. Hastings was born on January 3, 1932, in Brooklyn, New York to Catherine Comerford Hastings and Raymond Miles Hastings. He went to Brooklyn Prep and then to Lakewood Junior College to join the Maryknoll Seminary.
NOVO Medical Aesthetics in Ridgefield One Year Anniversary Celebration
NOVO Medical Aesthetics will be celebrating its one year anniversary at its Ridgefield location on Thursday, October 20th from 5 - 8 pm. Join us for an enjoyable evening of delicious food, raffles, giveaways, and more. Several of our top vendors representing the many services we provide will be on hand to share information and answer your questions.
WCSU alumna finds a bridge to successful CTDOT career
As a student at Waterbury’s Kennedy High School, Alicia Leite worked hard, took a full load of Advanced Placement (AP) classes, and found inspiration from the 1995 film “An American President” when thinking about her future. “I knew I wanted to study political science after seeing the...
October at Milford Public Library
Milford Public Library 2022 October Program Calendar. Our wonderful Children's Librarian, Suzanne Harrison-Thomas, has been appointed the new Assistant Director of the Library! While our children and families will miss Miss Suzanne in the Children's Department, we are thrilled to have her in this new position where she can impact library services and programs for the entire library. Congratulations, Suzanne!
New Support Model at Positive Directions Addresses the Increase in Suicidal Ideation
Alternatives to Suicide, a free peer-led support group for adults struggling with suicidal thoughts, comes to the region thanks to funding from United Way of Coastal Fairfield County. More Americans are struggling with mental health conditions since the pandemic began. In February 2021, a national survey by the Kaiser Family...
Darien Medical Student Receives White Coat
New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYITCOM) welcomed its newest medical students, including Samuel Giorgio from Darien, during ceremonies where members of the Class of 2026 received their first white coats. The white coat ceremony is a medical school rite of passage that marks the official start...
Future Home of Deborah Ann's Sweet Shoppe Gets Cool Shades, Moves Closer to Grand Opening!
We snapped this photo today of an attractive awning being placed on the future home of Deborah Ann's Sweet Shoppe, the historical building at 409 Main Street. We contacted Deb today and she has not set an opening date (yet) but by the looks of things, Ridgefield will be falling for ice cream and candy at 409 Main Street soon!
The Center in Danbury Hosts October Events Recognizing Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Invites Community to Participate
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) and is an opportunity for individuals in our community to come together and act on ending violence. Last year, The Center provided 28,098 individuals in the greater Danbury area with Domestic Violence related serviced. This year, The Center for Empowerment and Education will once again be honoring the month hosting a handful of events aimed at bringing the community together. This year’s theme is #Every1KnowsSome1.
