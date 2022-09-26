ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kq2.com

Margaret M. Hirter

Margaret Marie Hirter, 94, Cosby, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022. She was born to George and Vernie (Isenhower) Shewmaker on November 25, 1927, in Cosby, Missouri. Margaret married Gottfried Hirter on April 6, 1946. He precedes her in death. She was a member of Cosby Zion United Methodist...
COSBY, MO
kq2.com

Dave Hartman

Dave Hartman, 65, Trimble, Missouri, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022. He was born November 8, 1956 in Sugar Creek, Missouri to Harold and Nancy (Thornton) Hartman. Dave married Lucretia Lager on July 9, 1988. She survives of the home. He was owner/operator of Royal Transmission shops in St. Joseph...
TRIMBLE, MO
kq2.com

Larry Dale Richerson

Larry Dale Richerson, 72, Kidder, Missouri, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022. On May 14, 1950 he was born to Paul and Betty (Cooper) Richerson in Dennison, Texas. Larry married Mary Thayer on September 17, 2009. He was a member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and...
KIDDER, MO
kq2.com

James "Jim" R. Brown

James “Jim” R. Brown, 78, Faucett, Missouri, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022. He was born May 10, 1944 in Arkansas City, Kansas, to Kenneth and Pauline (Iman) Brown. He grew up on a farm near Arkansas City. Jim proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during...
FAUCETT, MO
kq2.com

Eileen West-Barber

Mildred "Eileen" West-Barber, 73, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 24, 2022. Eileen was born on July 27, 1949, in Maysville, Missouri, to the late Harry and Leora (Horsman) West. She graduated from Maysville High School and received a bachelor's degree in education from Park University in 1971.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

President of Hungary visits Benedictine College

(ATCHISON, Ks.) Benedictine College welcomed a European president to their campus early Monday morning. Hungarian President Katalin Novák spoke to students about Hungarian tradition, policies and what it means to be the first female president. "The fact that she has such an inspiring story of balancing being a mother...
ATCHISON, KS
kq2.com

Zahnd unanimously elected as vice president of NDAA

(PLATTE COUNTY, Mo.) The Platte County Prosecuting Attorney has been unanimously elected as the vice president of the National District Attorneys Association. According to a news release, Eric Zahnd will be a vice president of the oldest and largest Association of prosecutors in the nation. The NDAA has more than...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO

