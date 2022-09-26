ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The Independent

Voices: Republicans told on themselves when they reacted to Italy’s new far-right government and Cuba’s referendum

Over the weekend, Italy elected its first far-right government since the Second World War. Meanwhile, in Cuba, voters have adopted sweeping measures to the nation’s family code, including legalizing same-sex marriage and adoption while also promoting “equal sharing of domestic rights and responsibilities between men and women,” according to Reuters.The results of both votes cast doubt on the long-held assumption that the west is the champion of freedom, human rights, and civil liberties. Indeed, as democratic backsliding and a curtailing of rights continues unabated in so-called first world democracies like the United States (which recently stripped women of the right...
Mariela Castro
Raul Castro
Fidel Castro
iheart.com

German Diplomat Who Laughed At Trump UN Speech Refuses Comments Now

Back in 2018 in remarks made to the UN General Assembly, Trump warned that German that they’ve “become totally dependent on Russian energy” and that “reliance on a single foreign supplier can leave a nation vulnerable to extortion and intimidation.”. Video of the speech, shows German...
BBC

Iran sentences two LGBT activists to death

Two LGBT activists have been sentenced to death in Iran, rights groups say. A court in Urmia found Zahra Seddiqi Hamedani, 31, and Elham Choubdar, 24, guilty of "corruption on Earth". The Hengaw Organization for Human Rights reported that they were accused of promoting homosexuality, promoting Christianity and communicating with...
US News and World Report

Defying Vatican, Flemish Bishops Allow Blessing Same-Sex Unions

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Flemish Roman Catholic bishops on Tuesday issued a document effectively allowing the blessing of same-sex unions, in direct defiance of a ruling against such practices by the Vatican's doctrinal office. The document published on the website of the Bishops' Conference of Belgium suggested a ritual that included...
US News and World Report

Canada to Impose Sanctions on Those Responsible for Iranian Woman's Death

(Reuters) - Canada will impose sanctions on those responsible for the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, including Iran's so-called morality police and its leadership, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday. "We've seen Iran disregarding human rights time and time again, now we see it with the...
Essence

My (Vice) President Is Black: These Black Women Are Shaking Up Politics In Latin America

Afro Latinos face immense challenges to be represented in politics. These Black women in Latin America have been breaking the mold. In Latin America, White Latinos continue to dominate politics, despite the number of Afro Latinos throughout the region. Brazil, for instance, has the highest population of Black people after Nigeria, and Afro-Brazilians make up half of the country’s population, yet its Congress is only 4% Black.
The Hill

Say it, America: We support the Iranian protesters’ desire for regime change

Imagine how the American people would react if the Biden administration said it could not support the Ukrainian people because the overriding issue is not their freedom from the domination of an authoritarian overlord but instead that we would be caving to Vladimir Putin’s threat of using tactical nuclear weapons. What if the administration rationalized Putin’s fears and minimized his falsehoods while finding fault with Ukraine’s imperfect democracy?
960 The Ref

Bolsonaro campaign to evangelicals: Brazil's soul at stake

SALVADOR, Brazil — (AP) — Off a byway outside Salvador, past an evangelical church and down a short path, Thiago Viana was preparing a celebration. Two new members of his temple would soon emerge from months of seclusion, marking initiation into his Afro Brazilian faith, Candomble. Then his...
