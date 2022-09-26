Read full article on original website
Voices: Republicans told on themselves when they reacted to Italy’s new far-right government and Cuba’s referendum
Over the weekend, Italy elected its first far-right government since the Second World War. Meanwhile, in Cuba, voters have adopted sweeping measures to the nation’s family code, including legalizing same-sex marriage and adoption while also promoting “equal sharing of domestic rights and responsibilities between men and women,” according to Reuters.The results of both votes cast doubt on the long-held assumption that the west is the champion of freedom, human rights, and civil liberties. Indeed, as democratic backsliding and a curtailing of rights continues unabated in so-called first world democracies like the United States (which recently stripped women of the right...
Cuba Says "I Do" To Gay Marriage By Large Margin, Indicating Cultural Shift
Felicidades, Cuba! The largest Caribbean island joins The Netherlands, Canada, Spain and a number of other countries that have legalized gay marriage. Some Caribbean islands are gay- friendly, but for a variety of reasons, most haven’t gone as far as to make marriage legal for gay couples. Homosexuality is...
Pope Francis Orders All Assets Be Deposited in Vatican Bank by Sept. 30.
Pope Francis wants all Holy See offices and Vatican-linked institutions to deposit their assets in the Vatican bank by Sept. 30. The Pope issued the order on Aug. 23. Keep reading to learn more about the order and what it means as the deadline approaches. What is the Vatican bank?
North Korea Enacts Law To Realize Kim Jong-Un's Vision Of 'Beautiful And Civilized Socialist Fairyland'
Kim Jong-un's government passed legislation on Wednesday to turn North Korea into a "beautiful and civilized socialist fairyland." What Happened: The North Korean Supreme People's Assembly met on Wednesday for its first session and introduced landscaping and rural development laws, the state-owned media KCNAWatch reported. See Also: Putin Warns Of...
iheart.com
German Diplomat Who Laughed At Trump UN Speech Refuses Comments Now
Back in 2018 in remarks made to the UN General Assembly, Trump warned that German that they’ve “become totally dependent on Russian energy” and that “reliance on a single foreign supplier can leave a nation vulnerable to extortion and intimidation.”. Video of the speech, shows German...
German president urges Mexico to stand against Russian invasion
MEXICO CITY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday urged the Mexican government to stand with Europe in opposing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, invoking the spirit of one of Mexico's legendary leaders in his appeal.
‘They have no fear and no mercy’: gang rule engulfs Haitian capital
Jean Michel thought his neighbourhood in the north of Port-au-Prince, far from the capital’s infamous slums, would shield his family from the violence engulfing the Haitian capital. But in May young men started coming into town on motorcycles, armed with assault rifles. By June, they were seizing control of...
BBC
Iran sentences two LGBT activists to death
Two LGBT activists have been sentenced to death in Iran, rights groups say. A court in Urmia found Zahra Seddiqi Hamedani, 31, and Elham Choubdar, 24, guilty of "corruption on Earth". The Hengaw Organization for Human Rights reported that they were accused of promoting homosexuality, promoting Christianity and communicating with...
US News and World Report
Defying Vatican, Flemish Bishops Allow Blessing Same-Sex Unions
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Flemish Roman Catholic bishops on Tuesday issued a document effectively allowing the blessing of same-sex unions, in direct defiance of a ruling against such practices by the Vatican's doctrinal office. The document published on the website of the Bishops' Conference of Belgium suggested a ritual that included...
US News and World Report
Canada to Impose Sanctions on Those Responsible for Iranian Woman's Death
(Reuters) - Canada will impose sanctions on those responsible for the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, including Iran's so-called morality police and its leadership, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday. "We've seen Iran disregarding human rights time and time again, now we see it with the...
Pope dissolves Knights of Malta leadership, issues new constitution
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Saturday dissolved the leadership of the Knights of Malta, the global Catholic religious order and humanitarian group, and installed a provisional government ahead of the election of a new Grand Master.
Essence
My (Vice) President Is Black: These Black Women Are Shaking Up Politics In Latin America
Afro Latinos face immense challenges to be represented in politics. These Black women in Latin America have been breaking the mold. In Latin America, White Latinos continue to dominate politics, despite the number of Afro Latinos throughout the region. Brazil, for instance, has the highest population of Black people after Nigeria, and Afro-Brazilians make up half of the country’s population, yet its Congress is only 4% Black.
Trump Lawyers Oppose Mar-A-Lago Case Special Master's Order To Verify List Of Seized Items
Donald Trump’s lawyers are objecting to instructions from the special master in the Mar-a-Lago investigation case that they verify the accuracy of a list of seized items from the former president's Flordia estate. What Happened: A letter filed by the Trump lawyers, addressed to Senior U.S. Judge Raymond Dearie,...
Nicaragua asks EU ambassador to leave the country - diplomatic sources
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Nicaragua has asked the European Union's ambassador to leave the country, three diplomatic sources told Reuters on Wednesday, after officials deemed the representative "persona non grata."
Say it, America: We support the Iranian protesters’ desire for regime change
Imagine how the American people would react if the Biden administration said it could not support the Ukrainian people because the overriding issue is not their freedom from the domination of an authoritarian overlord but instead that we would be caving to Vladimir Putin’s threat of using tactical nuclear weapons. What if the administration rationalized Putin’s fears and minimized his falsehoods while finding fault with Ukraine’s imperfect democracy?
Thousands of Hasidic Jews defy travel warnings by making New Year pilgrimage to war-torn Ukraine
The Hasidic pilgrims from Israel, the US, and worldwide head to Uman — a Ukrainian city home to the grave of a famous rabbi – for the Jewish New Year.
msn.com
On This Day, Sept. 29: U.S. pulls diplomats from embassy in Havana over mysterious illness
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1789, the U.S. War Department organized the country's first standing army -- 700 soldiers who would serve for three years. In 1923, Britain began to govern Palestine under a League of Nations mandate. In 1936, in the U.S. presidential race...
Bolsonaro campaign to evangelicals: Brazil's soul at stake
SALVADOR, Brazil — (AP) — Off a byway outside Salvador, past an evangelical church and down a short path, Thiago Viana was preparing a celebration. Two new members of his temple would soon emerge from months of seclusion, marking initiation into his Afro Brazilian faith, Candomble. Then his...
