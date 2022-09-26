ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor Locks, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Former Connecticut residents living in Florida brace for Hurricane Ian

(WTNH) – Hurricane Ian has officially made landfall in Florida, and many Connecticut residents are worried about friends and family living along Florida’s west coast. News 8 spoke to several people on Wednesday who used to live in Connecticut, but now call Florida home, as the “extremely dangerous” hurricane made landfall. As Ian made landfall, […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

People arrive in CT from FL as Hurricane Ian approaches

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Some people continued to make their escape to Connecticut as Hurricane Ian, now a category 4 storm, barreled toward Florida on Wednesday morning. Travelers from Tampa flew into Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks on Tuesday and Wednesday to avoid the impact of the storm.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Windsor Locks, CT
Government
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
City
Bradley Junction, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Windsor Locks, CT
Local
Florida Government
WTNH

Connecticut natives in Florida hunker down for Hurricane Ian

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut natives knew that when they moved to Florida, they’d also be facing the threat of hurricanes. Tuesday, the outer bands of Hurricane Ian began hitting fast and hard. “We just got some heavy rain, but the really significant stuff is moving in probably in the next half hour,” Carl […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Middletown students aid relief team heading to Florida

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Students from one school in Middletown are partnering with a local disaster relief team to help aid Florida in their recovery from Hurricane Ian. Students from Vinal Technical School are getting real-world experience by working with Connecticut’s Disaster Assistance team. On Wednesday, students have been...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Hurricane Ian creates travel nightmare

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WFSB) - The extent of the damage from hurricane Ian is still unfolding. “All of the airports are currently closed and will likely remain so for the next few days. Until the damage is assessed, we don’t know what’s going to happen over the course of the next 2-5 days,” explains Tracy Noble, AAA Spokesperson, Greater Hartford.
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Hurricane Ian Affecting Families With Ties to Connecticut

Rob Perotti was glued to the forecast on Wednesday as he watched Hurricane Ian take aim at Florida’s west coast, where his daughter Ali is. She works as a manager at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa in Bonita Springs, Florida, which is south of Fort Myers.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ian
Register Citizen

Hurricane Ian will not have big impact on Connecticut, expert says

The impact of Hurricane Ian on Connecticut will likely be small, an expert said Monday. “This is not a scenario we should be on high alert for,” said Gary Lessor, a meteorologist at Western Connecticut State University’s Weather Center. “Things could obviously change, but what we’re seeing so...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wflx.com

Ian likely to have severe impact on Florida air travel

Hurricane Ian's landfall could affect travel plans for anyone trying to fly in and out of the Sunshine State in the coming days, even though it doesn't appear that South Florida will get the worst of the storm. Flights at Palm Beach International Airport on Monday saw few cancellations and...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Mass. Guardsman Allegedly Chases, Mistakes Bus Of Tourists For Migrants

FALMOUTH, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — On the night of September 19, an off-duty soldier from the Massachusetts National Guardsman allegedly took matters into his own hands and pursued a coach bus he thought to be full of migrants, only to find out the passengers were tourists heading back to their Falmouth hotel.
FALMOUTH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
fox61.com

Connecticut crews and volunteers respond to areas impacted by hurricanes

CONNECTICUT, USA — As Hurricane Ian gets closer to Florida, people from Connecticut are ready to help. "Right now it is expected for this storm to be quite devastating. And we're happy and proud of our Red Cross volunteers here in Connecticut that are stepping up to help our friends in Florida," said Jocelyn Hillard, regional communications director for the Red Cross CT and RI Region.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Turnto10.com

Florida doctor at the center of Middletown dine-and-dash cases

(WJAR) — A Florida native’s recent run in with the law isn’t adding up after his career of service which spans more than two decades. Anthony Addesa, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, was arrested on Friday in Woonsocket. He is accused of skipping out on tabs for numerous local restaurants around Aquidneck Island.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Click10.com

South Florida hurricane closures include Miami-Dade, Broward schools

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Public Schools and Broward County Public Schools will close Wednesday and Thursday as Hurricane Ian zeroes in on Florida, officials said Tuesday. Broward schools had originally announced a Wednesday closure, but later extended its shutdown to include Thursday. Additionally, Miami-Dade County will close “non-essential” services,...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Eyewitness News

Insurance companies prepare to handle claims, hurricane Ian

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Our team coverage on hurricane Ian continues. Tonight, Channel 3 took a closer look at the hurricane and the potential damage homeowners and businesses will face. Channel 3 spoke with insurance companies about how they handle claims related to natural disasters. “This is what we work...
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy