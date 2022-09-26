Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of ConnecticutTravel Maven
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
Related
Massachusetts residents send 22News videos from Naples as Hurricane Ian approaches
Hurricane Ian’s most damaging winds began hitting Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge after strengthening to the threshold of the most dangerous Category 5 status.
Former Connecticut residents living in Florida brace for Hurricane Ian
(WTNH) – Hurricane Ian has officially made landfall in Florida, and many Connecticut residents are worried about friends and family living along Florida’s west coast. News 8 spoke to several people on Wednesday who used to live in Connecticut, but now call Florida home, as the “extremely dangerous” hurricane made landfall. As Ian made landfall, […]
Connecticut residents vacationing in Florida scramble to return home as Ian hits
Connecticut residents on vacation in Florida were eager to make it back home Wednesday before the worst of the Hurricane Ian hit.
Eyewitness News
People arrive in CT from FL as Hurricane Ian approaches
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Some people continued to make their escape to Connecticut as Hurricane Ian, now a category 4 storm, barreled toward Florida on Wednesday morning. Travelers from Tampa flew into Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks on Tuesday and Wednesday to avoid the impact of the storm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Connecticut natives in Florida hunker down for Hurricane Ian
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut natives knew that when they moved to Florida, they’d also be facing the threat of hurricanes. Tuesday, the outer bands of Hurricane Ian began hitting fast and hard. “We just got some heavy rain, but the really significant stuff is moving in probably in the next half hour,” Carl […]
Eyewitness News
Middletown students aid relief team heading to Florida
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Students from one school in Middletown are partnering with a local disaster relief team to help aid Florida in their recovery from Hurricane Ian. Students from Vinal Technical School are getting real-world experience by working with Connecticut’s Disaster Assistance team. On Wednesday, students have been...
Eyewitness News
Hurricane Ian creates travel nightmare
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WFSB) - The extent of the damage from hurricane Ian is still unfolding. “All of the airports are currently closed and will likely remain so for the next few days. Until the damage is assessed, we don’t know what’s going to happen over the course of the next 2-5 days,” explains Tracy Noble, AAA Spokesperson, Greater Hartford.
NBC Connecticut
Hurricane Ian Affecting Families With Ties to Connecticut
Rob Perotti was glued to the forecast on Wednesday as he watched Hurricane Ian take aim at Florida’s west coast, where his daughter Ali is. She works as a manager at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa in Bonita Springs, Florida, which is south of Fort Myers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHOU
Flights from Florida arrive in Houston as dozens evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian
A few flights out of Tampa and Fort Myers were scheduled to land in Houston Tuesday night. These were expected to be the last flights out of Tampa and Fort Myers.
Register Citizen
Hurricane Ian will not have big impact on Connecticut, expert says
The impact of Hurricane Ian on Connecticut will likely be small, an expert said Monday. “This is not a scenario we should be on high alert for,” said Gary Lessor, a meteorologist at Western Connecticut State University’s Weather Center. “Things could obviously change, but what we’re seeing so...
wflx.com
Ian likely to have severe impact on Florida air travel
Hurricane Ian's landfall could affect travel plans for anyone trying to fly in and out of the Sunshine State in the coming days, even though it doesn't appear that South Florida will get the worst of the storm. Flights at Palm Beach International Airport on Monday saw few cancellations and...
iheart.com
Mass. Guardsman Allegedly Chases, Mistakes Bus Of Tourists For Migrants
FALMOUTH, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — On the night of September 19, an off-duty soldier from the Massachusetts National Guardsman allegedly took matters into his own hands and pursued a coach bus he thought to be full of migrants, only to find out the passengers were tourists heading back to their Falmouth hotel.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida airports closing ahead of Ian leaves some stuck in New Jersey
Hurricane Ian is barreling toward Florida, prompting the closure of several state airports.
Eyewitness News
Red Cross volunteers from CT preparing to help with hurricane relief efforts in Florida
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Hurricane Ian is headed towards Florida and millions will be impacted. As conditions worsen, volunteers from Connecticut are preparing to help out wherever needed. Some disaster relief volunteers from Connecticut are already on the ground in Florida assisting with shelters. Others will be flying out at...
fox61.com
Connecticut crews and volunteers respond to areas impacted by hurricanes
CONNECTICUT, USA — As Hurricane Ian gets closer to Florida, people from Connecticut are ready to help. "Right now it is expected for this storm to be quite devastating. And we're happy and proud of our Red Cross volunteers here in Connecticut that are stepping up to help our friends in Florida," said Jocelyn Hillard, regional communications director for the Red Cross CT and RI Region.
Turnto10.com
Florida doctor at the center of Middletown dine-and-dash cases
(WJAR) — A Florida native’s recent run in with the law isn’t adding up after his career of service which spans more than two decades. Anthony Addesa, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, was arrested on Friday in Woonsocket. He is accused of skipping out on tabs for numerous local restaurants around Aquidneck Island.
Click10.com
South Florida hurricane closures include Miami-Dade, Broward schools
MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Public Schools and Broward County Public Schools will close Wednesday and Thursday as Hurricane Ian zeroes in on Florida, officials said Tuesday. Broward schools had originally announced a Wednesday closure, but later extended its shutdown to include Thursday. Additionally, Miami-Dade County will close “non-essential” services,...
Eyewitness News
Insurance companies prepare to handle claims, hurricane Ian
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Our team coverage on hurricane Ian continues. Tonight, Channel 3 took a closer look at the hurricane and the potential damage homeowners and businesses will face. Channel 3 spoke with insurance companies about how they handle claims related to natural disasters. “This is what we work...
Eyewitness News
INTERVIEW: Local Red Cross volunteers head to Florida before Hurricane Ian arrives
Flight arrives in CT from Tampa as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. Temps get progressively cooler in the coming days. Over the weekend, Ian’s remnants bring clouds (perhaps showers)... Pastor says vandalism at Meriden church is a ‘cry for help’. Updated: 3 hours ago. A pastor with the First...
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Comments / 0