Oak Cliff Cultivators celebrating grand opening on Saturday
On Saturday, Oak Cliff Cultivators will open the doors to their first store. Eddie and Martha Velez, the company’s proprietors, began growing hemp in 2020 after the United States legalized it in the 2018 Farm Bill. Since then, they have sold their products online, at farmer’s markets and in a few stores in the Dallas areas, but this is the first permanent retail location the business has had.
Comic-book shop in Bishop Arts will close in November
The Bishop Arts comic-book shop that brought literature and gaming to our neighborhood for almost nine years is closing. Red Pegasus Comics’ last day in business at 319 N. Bishop Ave. will close on Nov. 20. Owners Gabriel Mendez and Kenneth Denson, who are married and live in Oak...
Catch these East Dallas artists’ work at the Bath House Cultural Center
Two East Dallas natives, both artists, are included in an exhibition at the Bath House Cultural Center. Nancy Ferro grew up in Casa Linda, and her cousin, Billy Hassell, grew up in Lakewood. Their work is on display in the “Twin Blessings” show at the Bath House, and it explores how art flows within a family; Ferro and Hassell were born to twin parents.
Is it possible to have a fun and delicious night out sans the booze? We’re looking into it.
Last summer I spent a weekend drinking all the drinks in Bishop Arts — all the non-alcoholic drinks, that is — for this story. Recalling the early 2000s, before I shelved the spirits, I figured I would get some eye rolls from bartenders when I asked for a “mocktail.”
Austin Street Center to host Humble Beginnings Luncheon in October
Austin Street Center is hosting the 22nd annual Humble Beginnings Luncheon to celebrate members of the community and their contributions addressing homelessness. Lake Highlands neighbor Daniel Roby has served as CEO of the center since 2015 and will host two special guest speakers— former First Lady Laura Bush and Barbara Bush— for this year’s luncheon on Oct. 14.
This local chef delivers handmade pastries to East Dallas neighborhoods
Photography by Jessica Turner. Keith Cedotal practically grew up in the kitchen. Between his French grandmother and Mexican parents, Cedotal was exposed to many different cooking styles and flavors. Far from the gadgets found in the high-end eateries in his portfolio, Cedotal learned to cook by eye and taste. “I...
Frame shop featuring sports and entertainment memorabilia to open in Lakewood
Legends of the Game, a frame shop featuring sports and entertainment memorabilia, will open soon in Lakewood. The new locally-owned business is wrapping up the interior work, converting the old Paciugo space at 2115 Abrams Road, and has an opening targeted for October. Living in the Seattle area, proprietor Tom...
Casa Linda Park updates include walking trail, pavilion facelift, pickleball court
Crews are working on updates to Casa Linda Park. Funds were set aside through the 2017 bond to make improvements to the park’s basketball court and pavilion. District 9 Park and Recreation Board member Maria Hasbany says the basketball court had already been upgraded by the time she was appointed.
Alchemy Face Bar opening Lowest Greenville location
Alchemy Face Bar, a medspa based in Colorado, is planning its first Dallas location in our neighborhood. The business is setting up shop in a pink building at the corner of Bell Avenue and Summit Avenue, just blocks from Greenville Avenue in the Lowest Greenville area. Alchemy sells a line...
Dallas Grilled Cheese Co. to close Bishop Arts location
A grilled-cheese concept restaurant that opened in Bishop Arts almost seven years ago is closing. The Dallas Grilled Cheese Co. location in Mockingbird Station, which opened in 2017, will remain in business, along with a food truck. The restaurant announced on social media that its location at 310 W. 7th...
East Dallas nonprofit Interfaith Family Services hosted 15th annual golf tournament
Interfaith Family Services, the East Dallas nonprofit focused on helping families end the cycle of poverty, raised funds for its services during the 15th Annual Interfaith Golf Classic. The event, which was held at Royal Oaks Country Club Sept. 12, raised $126,735 to benefit the organization’s services for families.
This East Dallas neighbor has had a hand in more than 40 films and TV shows
East Dallas neighbor Chaselyn Wade knows the film industry. She’s worn various hats during her 20 years of movie-making: IMDb lists over 40 titles for her, including actress, costume design and makeup. But she can now add to the list director and star of her first full-length feature film. Not too shabby for a girl from a small town in Kentucky.
Komen, Presbyterian to bring free-mammogram program to Dallas
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and as we turn another page of the calendar, the Susan G. Komen organization announces it will add several cities including Dallas to its screening and diagnostics program. A Komen spokesperson says the effort targets cities where the breast cancer mortality gap between Black and white women is most pronounced.
Lakewood neighbors debate regulating lot size, drainage, slope
Neighbors in the proposed expansion area of the Lakewood Conservation District spent this week’s meeting talking about lot size, drainage and slope. They barely scratched the surface of the agenda items, since neighbors spent the first hour going over sidewalks, front-yard coverage, use and parking, density and lot coverage, which were all discussed at the Sept. 15 meeting. That left only 30 minutes to get to new topics, so building height and stories, floor area ratio and waterfall steps were all pushed to the next meeting.
Shocking rumors: Dallas radio patriarch, Ticket founder Mike Rhyner to return to air, at a new station
Update, Sept. 27: Rhyner posted a cryptic video this morning, which seems to indicate a pending announcement. Longtime sports reporter Richie Whitt over the weekend broke a rumor that Mike Rhyner — 1970s classic rock radio DJ, father of The Little Ticket and its “guy-talk format,” Petty Theft frontman, podcast host, The Accommodation audiobook narrator and all-around Dallas icon — is un-retiring and returning to the airwaves. Even more astonishing is news that the Old Grey Wolf’s familiar voice will not be heard on 1310 AM The Ticket, Whitt notes, but on The Freak, a new sports talk channel that could be on air at 97.1 as soon as this Friday.
How gentrification is displacing longtime East Dallas residents
Photography by Emil Lippe. Lisa Ramos-López’s eyes were opened to what was happening in her Mount Auburn neighborhood as she spent time at home during the pandemic. “You had to stop and see what your life was like,” she says. “That’s when we noticed some of the houses that were already in the process of going up slowly. We noticed people moving out — neighbors who had been here for years.”
What is affordable housing?
NOTHING POLARIZES AN ASSEMBLY OF CITIZENS and civic leaders like a discussion about affordable housing. So when the Dallas City Council, determined to tackle a metro-wide shortage of accessible homes, met last year to consider the construction of multiple Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) developments near our neighborhood, drama ensued.
Juliette Fowler Communities staff member to receive George Washington Medal of Honor
A staff member at Juliette Fowler Communities has been selected to receive the George Washington Medal of Honor, presented by the Dallas Area Chapter of Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge. Lisa Mumford, the director of children and youth services, has worked at JFC for eight years. She manages foster and...
Claire Stanard is a career collecting city commissioner
Claire Stanard starts her work day at 8 every morning, and she often finishes after midnight. Her days are filled with conversations with developers of all kinds, from hotels to daycare facilities to liquor stores across the entire city, and chats with community members. This job is not paid. That...
Pay up, Buttercup: No end in sight to property valuations
When Emily Joseph bought her first house, in the Kidd Springs Park area earlier this year, she expected the annual property tax to be about $4,000, based on 2019 valuations. But by the time she closed on the purchase in May, the annual tax had doubled to about $8,000, adding $300 more than expected to her monthly house payment.
