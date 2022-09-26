Update, Sept. 27: Rhyner posted a cryptic video this morning, which seems to indicate a pending announcement. Longtime sports reporter Richie Whitt over the weekend broke a rumor that Mike Rhyner — 1970s classic rock radio DJ, father of The Little Ticket and its “guy-talk format,” Petty Theft frontman, podcast host, The Accommodation audiobook narrator and all-around Dallas icon — is un-retiring and returning to the airwaves. Even more astonishing is news that the Old Grey Wolf’s familiar voice will not be heard on 1310 AM The Ticket, Whitt notes, but on The Freak, a new sports talk channel that could be on air at 97.1 as soon as this Friday.

