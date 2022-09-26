ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

houstonfoodfinder.com

Everybody Hurts: Best Places to Go in Houston When You’ve Been Dumped

Before anyone asks: I’m fine. This list isn’t for me, but we’ve all had our moments of heartbreak or times when you just needed a minute to cradle your feelings. Here are some of our favorite places to visit when you need to pull away from your Netflix-and-cry marathon, but still don’t want to deal with the public at large yet.
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Hill, a tough pup who loves to wear pink

3-year-old Hill is not afraid to admit that pink is his favorite color. Hill came to the Houston Humane Society as an owner surrender. He loves to cuddle, eat treats, and can perform most tricks such as sit and stay. Volunteers say that Hill may look like a big tough...
houstoniamag.com

8 of the (Supposedly) Most Haunted Places in Houston

Because all our hexes live in Texas. When October comes around, the spirit of Halloween can be seen almost everywhere. Haunted houses, pop-up pumpkin patches, and creepy corn mazes begin to appear. By all means, you can visit the conventional seasonal haunts, but the world of the paranormal exists in the Bayou City year-round. Houston is filled with spots that have unique haunts that have more than just jump-scares.
houstonfoodfinder.com

Houston Chinese Restaurant Opens Breathtaking Heights Location

Ask a Houstonian where out-of-town guests should eat and a handful of restaurants will repeatedly be included in their recommendations: The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation, Hugo’s, Himalaya, Crawfish & Noodles and Mala Sichuan Bistro — most likely the original in Chinatown. That’s the location that was named a James Beard Award finalist. However, the newest location in the Heights — a beautifully designed space in the M-K-T development at 600 North Shepherd — may now be my personal go-to (though I’d still recommend out-of-town visitors go to Chinatown).
houstoncitybook.com

Biggest Nail Salon in Texas — and Maybe the Country! — Shines Bright in the Heights

THIRTY-TWO YEARS AFTER immigrating to Houston from Vietnam, Tom Tran has opened his 50th nail salon — and it's the biggest one in Texas. The 10,000-square-foot Milano Nail Spa – The Heights, located in the mixed-use complex just off I-10 and Studemont that is also home to SheSpace and First Watch, might even take the title of the largest in the U.S.
KHOU

Axios

What to plant this fall in Houston

Third-year gardener Shafaq here. Driving the gardening: I'm planting my fall/winter garden now that it's bearable to be outside. The cool front will help seeds germinate. I spoke to Remi Dorosh, an expert at Buchanan's Native Plants nursery, about the best things to plant right now. Here's what she recommended:
Click2Houston.com

BARC’s Grim Statistics: More animals euthanized

HOUSTON – BARC, Houston’s city animal shelter, saw a significant uptick in the number of animals euthanized from April to June of this year, over last year. Over the same three-month period, fewer animals were taken into the city shelter. Comparing those figures, using BARC’s data, which is...
Eater

Houston’s Most Anticipated New Steakhouse Finally Has a Chef

Owners of anticipated steakhouse Andiron (3201 Allen Parkway, Suite E110) have announced that Ann Arbor’s Louis Maldonado will use his Michelin-star chops to lead the restaurant as executive chef. Maldonado previously worked at award-winning restaurants, including French Laundry, where he served as chef de cuisine and was named People’s...
WFAA

