Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Zach Evans injury: Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin hopeful star RB can return vs. Kentucky Wildcats
The status of Ole Miss star running back Zach Evans is still up in the air heading into Saturday’s top-15 showdown between the 14th-ranked Rebels and No. 7 Kentucky. Evans left Ole Miss’ 35-27 win over Tulsa last week with a “medical issue.” Ole Miss is also monitoring the potential return of running back Ulysses Bentley IV and wideout Jaylon Robinson.
247Sports
53K+
Followers
377K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0