The status of Ole Miss star running back Zach Evans is still up in the air heading into Saturday’s top-15 showdown between the 14th-ranked Rebels and No. 7 Kentucky. Evans left Ole Miss’ 35-27 win over Tulsa last week with a “medical issue.” Ole Miss is also monitoring the potential return of running back Ulysses Bentley IV and wideout Jaylon Robinson.

OXFORD, MS ・ 12 HOURS AGO