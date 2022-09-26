Read full article on original website
Aggies women's basketball land 13 national TV games
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will be featured on national television broadcasts 13 times in 2022-23, the Southeastern Conference announced on Wednesday. The national TV schedule begins for first-year Texas A&M head coach Joni Taylor’s Aggies against former Southwest Conference rival SMU at Reed...
Aggie soccer seeks first conference win
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies continue SEC action Thursday at Razorback Field when they battle No. 12 Arkansas in a 6 p.m. contest. Thursday’s game airs nationally on ESPNU with Mike Watts (play-by-play) and Marion Crowder (color) on the call. The Maroon & White look to...
A&M defense zeroing in on Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The 17th ranked Texas A&M football team will travel to Starkville, Mississippi, on Saturday for the team’s first true road game of the season. Despite being the higher ranked team, the Aggies find themselves as four-point underdogs. After hosting the Aggies, the Bulldogs will...
Aggies looking to pick it up on offense
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football overcame a slow start on Saturday to take down Arkansas 23-21. The Aggies failed to convert a first down in the first quarter but were helped out a lot by their defense, including Demani Richardson’s touchdown after Tyreek Chappell’s fumble recovery.
Aggie golf edges No. 13 Auburn at SEC Match Play Preview
VESTAVIA HILLS, Alabama -- Texas A&M sophomore Vishnu Sadagopan tallied a hard-fought 1-up victory over Auburn’s Brendon Valdes to clinch the No. 17 Aggies 3-2 match play win over No. 13 Auburn at the SEC Match Play Preview on Tuesday at the Old Overton Club. After losing the first...
Paetow’s Hicks Jr. orally commits to Fisher and the Aggies
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Katy Paetow defensive lineman David Hicks Junior announced Wednesday afternoon he was committing to Texas A&M. Picking the Aggies over the Oklahoma Sooners. Hicks is ranked 17th nationally and 3rd in the state. The Aggies began recruiting him in the 8th grade and he’s excited with...
Aggies Finish Fourth After Stroke Play; Battle Auburn in Match Play
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. – Led by another strong effort by junior Daniel Rodrigues, the No. 17 Texas A&M men’s golf team finished fourth after stroke play at SEC Match Play Preview on Monday and will face No. 13 Auburn in match play on Tuesday at the Old Overton Club.
Bryan looking to bounce back from Temple loss
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings are hoping to bounce back from their district opening loss last week against Temple as they travel to Copperas Cove. The Vikings are still without starting quarterback Malcom Gooden who is out with a hand injury. The Bulldogs are undefeated at home this...
Kick Time Announced for Alabama Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Texas A&M football game at Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 8 is set to kick off at 7 p.m. on CBS, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference office. A&M knocked off the top-ranked Tide in a 41-38 victory at Kyle Field to earn the Aggies’ first win in the series since 2012. The No. 17 Aggies will travel to Starkville to take on Mississippi State in their first true road game of the season this weekend, while No. 2 Alabama also hits the road to face No. 20 Arkansas.
No. 3 Leon volleyball tops No. 1 Iola in state-ranked battle
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 3 Leon volleyball team beat No. 1 Iola 27-25, 11-25, 25-21, 25-14 Tuesday night at Bulldog Gym. Leon moves to 32-5 overall and Iola falls to 30-3. The Lady Cougars are scheduled to host Centerville this Friday. The Lady Bulldogs will travel to Normangee on Friday.
Midway sweeps Bryan at Viking Gym
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Lady Viking volleyball team was unable to build on its 3 set win over Temple last Friday and suffered a 3 set loss to Midway Tuesday night at Viking Gym. The Patherettes were able to sweep the match following 25-17, 25-18, 25-23 decision. Bryan...
College Station sweeps Rudder at home
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the Twin Cities, College Station hosted Rudder in a Highway 6 throw-down. The Cougars beat the Rangers in three (25-23, 25-10, 25-18). Avery Psenick led College Station with 17 kills.
Treat of the Day: Over 4,000 Aggies got their Aggie Rings Friday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There are 4,400 shiny new Aggie Rings out in the world. Whoop!. A tradition dating back to 1889, the Aggie Ring is the most recognizable symbol of the Aggie Network and is earned after the attainment of 90 hours of undergraduate coursework or reaching predetermined graduate coursework milestones. Aggie Ring Day, in its present form, began in 2000 and is one the most anticipated days in the life of a Texas A&M student.
Get to two-steppin’ with the Aggie Wranglers
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The mission of the Aggie Wranglers is to spread their love for Texas A&M through teaching and performing their distinctive style of Country-Western dance. Since its start in 1984, the team has taught tens of thousands the basics of country-western dance through free dance classes that...
A&M men’s tennis find success at Chowderfest
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s tennis team concluded the Chowderfest, hosted by Harvard, over the weekend at the Beren Tennis Center. Trey Hilderbrand highlighted the weekend going undefeated in singles action at 3-0, while finishing 2-1 in doubles play with Noah Schachter. Most notably, Hilderbrand defeated No. 39 Harris Walker of Harvard in straight-sets, 6-3, 6-3. After losing the first match in doubles play, the Aggie pair bounced back defeating Henry von der Schulenburg and Daniel Milavsky of Harvard, 6-4, and Herman Hoeyeraal and Nick Lagaev of Arizona, 6-4. Hilderbrand entered the competition ranked No. 50 in singles and No. 25 in doubles with Schachter, according to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association preseason rankings.
Seven Brazos Valley teams make the latest DCTF rankings
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings following Week 5 of the season, and seven teams from the Brazos Valley are ranked. In Class 5A Division I, College Station stays at No. 5 after beating Leander in their district opener 38-10. In Class...
Myles Garrett involved in car accident
CLEVELAND, Ohio (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M football star and Cleveland Brown defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car accident Monday afternoon and transported to a local hospital to be evaluated. Garrett was traveling with one passenger when the crash happened near the 5600 block of State Road...
Tropical Depression Eleven forms in the Open Atlantic
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The NHC has designated Tropical Depression Eleven just west of the Cabo Verde Islands as it slowly moves northward over the open Atlantic. This storm is forecast to get caught up in the jetstream later this week and pose no true threat to land. It may briefly strengthen enough to become Tropical Storm Julia.
Texas A&M Task Force 1 activated ahead of Hurricane Ian
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - At the request of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Texas A&M Task Force 1 is gearing up for storms that are expected to make landfall in the Sunshine state this week. The task force is deploying an urban search-and-rescue...
Love our set? Check out the team who designed it
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Three furniture set and decor was customized specifically for the show by Dirt Road Rustics. We stopped by to talk to the team at Dirt Road Rustics about some of the other furniture they have available in the store, including some very comfy, customizable couches.
