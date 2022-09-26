ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

kuer.org

Debt notices push some Riverdale mobile home park residents out ahead of rezoning deadline

Joshua Haan found the paper taped to his door when he got home. It was a five-day notice to pay past-due rent on his lot or vacate. Haan was shocked. Earlier in September, residents at Lesley’s Mobile Home Park in Riverdale had received notice that the property would be rezoned. Everyone needed to leave by May 31, 2023. It was now Sept. 15, and he wasn’t expecting to have to leave so soon.
RIVERDALE, UT
ABC4

Missing in Utah: The search for Shane Strong takes to the water

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The search for Shane Strong intensified when a national dive team joined the hunt this week. It was nearly a year ago that Strong disappeared in Ogden. To date, publicity about his disappearance has gone nowhere. However, it has received the attention of Adventures with Purpose, an Oregon based diving team. “We’ve […]
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Motorhome crash in Idaho sends two Utahns to the hospital

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho State Police continue to investigate a motorhome crash that occurred Sunday afternoon, involving a pair of individuals from Centerville. The ISP says the crash occurred on northbound I-15 at milepost 51, near McCammon, Idaho, at 12:45 p.m. Police say a 2007 Holiday Rambler...
MCCAMMON, ID
utahstories.com

The Legacy of The Man Who Photographed Women Wearing Body Paint in the Utah Desert

The human body has always been the most popular subject in contemporary art, and Utah artist, architect and photographer, Paul Butler, became famous for his remarkable nude figure drawings and photos of women wearing body paint. During photography and painting sessions, his female models often shared with him their insecurities...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

#Bear River
Idaho State Journal

Two people facing felony battery charges after police say they attacked others with weapons

Two people were recently arrested and charged with felonies after police say they battered people with weapons during separate incidents in East Idaho this month. Jacob Wesley Mack, 22, of Woods Cross, Utah, has been charged with felony aggravated battery and felony attempted strangulation following an incident that began to unfold in Lava Hot Springs around 1:50 a.m. Saturday. Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a motel on...
LAVA HOT SPRINGS, ID
Idaho State Journal

California woman arrested after leading local deputies on high-speed chase in stolen vehicle

A 28-year-old California woman faces numerous charges after authorities say she led local Sheriff’s Office deputies on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle late Thursday night. Hailey Lynn Casasanta, 28, of Big Bear City, California, has been charged with felony eluding and felony possession of a stolen vehicle as well as misdemeanor charges of malicious injury to property, reckless driving, resisting and obstructing, driving under the influence and driving without privileges, court records show. ...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
ABC4

Weber Co. Crime Scene Investigator sent to prison

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Weber County crime scene investigator who was charged on two separate occasions, first for the sexual exploitation of a minor and later for the sexual abuse of that same minor, was sentenced on Wednesday.  Marc Swain was sentenced by Judge Michael Direda of the Second District Court on Sept. 21, […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
eastidahonews.com

