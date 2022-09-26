Read full article on original website
Debt notices push some Riverdale mobile home park residents out ahead of rezoning deadline
Joshua Haan found the paper taped to his door when he got home. It was a five-day notice to pay past-due rent on his lot or vacate. Haan was shocked. Earlier in September, residents at Lesley’s Mobile Home Park in Riverdale had received notice that the property would be rezoned. Everyone needed to leave by May 31, 2023. It was now Sept. 15, and he wasn’t expecting to have to leave so soon.
