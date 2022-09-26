Read full article on original website
Evansville man facing murder and neglect charges in death of toddler
An Evansville man has been arrested on charges of murder and neglect in the death of an 18-month-old child, according to police. The Evansville Police Department says officers responded to the hospital on Tuesday morning after an unresponsive 18-month-old boy was brought there by his mother. Police say that hospital...
Man accused of crashing into Evansville Fire Department truck while under the influence
An Evansville man was arrested on several charges late Tuesday night after being accused of hitting a fire department truck while driving under the influence. As reported Tuesday night, the Evansville Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire on East Mulberry Street around 8:30 p.m. The...
Man accused of trying to hit someone with vehicle in Evansville
An Evansville man was arrested Monday after being accused of trying to hit someone with his vehicle. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to the area of North St. Joseph Avenue and West Virginia Street around 5 p.m. on Monday after someone called 911 and said 62-year-old John Gildersleeve was trying to "run people over" with a red van.
Two arrested after apartment hit by car in Evansville
Two people were arrested after wrecking into an apartment in Evansville on Wednesday morning, according to police. Officials with the Evansville Police Department tell us officers were dispatched to an apartment on the corner of West Buena Vista Road and Vista Drive around 2:35 a.m. on Wednesday after it was hit by a vehicle.
Police: Man flees from traffic stop, threatens officer's life in Madisonville
A man is facing multiple charges out of Madisonville, Kentucky, after police say he fled from an officer and then made a threat against his life. The Madisonville Police Department says it happened after one of its sergeants saw a car going down North Main Street, weaving in and out of its lane and going 58 MPH in a 25 MPH zone. They say the sergeant also saw the car turn onto East Center Street without using a turn signal.
Coffee With a Cop happening in Tell City
Another Tri-State community is being invited to participate in a "Coffee With a Cop" event. Law enforcement officials in Perry County, Indiana, are inviting the community to this latest event. It's happening from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, in Tell City, at the McDonald's restaurant at...
Back the Blue Jeep rally event to raise money in Tri-State
It's time once again for the annual Cops Connecting with Kids fundraiser. The event features hundreds of people driving their cars from Evansville to Henderson. Participants will gather Saturday morning at North High School for the annual "Back the Blue Jeep Rally." The event is a chance for local supporters...
Evansville animal rescue taking in Florida dogs ahead of hurricane, in emergency need of fosters
A local animal rescue is sending out an emergency request for fosters to the community. It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue, which operates locations in Vanderburgh County and Spencer County said Tuesday that emergency fosters were needed. Officials at ITV say the request is an attempt to help dogs that...
Evansville Fire Dept. battles massive house fire on Mulberry Street
Evansville-Vanderburgh County dispatch confirmed crews were called on scene to a residential house fire on the 1000 block of East Mulberry street Tuesday night. The call came in just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Evansville Fire Chief Mike Larson says the fire started in the basement of the home before it...
Two women charged after fight leads to stabbing in Evansville, police say
Two women are facing charges after a fight that led to a stabbing in Evansville, according to police. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a battery report on Richardt Avenue just off of North Heidelbach Avenue Sunday morning. EPD says Jacqueline Drewry accused Angelic Mauck of assaulting...
Evansville Police Department K9 teams participate in national competition
The Evansville Police Department says several of its K9 teams recently participated in a national competition. The department says its K9 teams competed against the best in the nation in several different categories at the 2022 United States Police Canine Association (USPCA) National Trials. Competitive categories at the event included...
Madisonville man accused of stabbing woman with kitchen knife
A Madisonville, Kentucky man was arrested after being accused of stabbing a woman with a kitchen knife. A news release issued by the Madisonville Police Department on Monday says 49-year-old Jeremy Messamore was arrested on the charge of first degree assault after the stabbing, which happened at an apartment in the Hidden Hills Apartments complex on Allison Avenue.
City decides what to do with August storm debris
After weeks of uncertainty, the City of Evansville has decided what to do with the debris from the devastating August storms at the former site of Roberts Stadium on Boeke Road. “First, we had this problem of debris throughout the community, I don't think we've seen high winds like that...
Local crews prepare to hurricane victims
As Hurricane Ian approaches, Kenergy is prepared to send to crews to aid in relief efforts. After weeks of uncertainty, the City of Evansville has decided what to do with the debris from the devastating August storms at the former site of Roberts Stadium on Boeke Road.
Semi hit by train in Webster County
Officials in Webster County, Kentucky, say they were at the scene of a semi-vs-train crash on Tuesday. The Webster County Sheriff's Office says it was called to the crash on Tuesday around 6 p.m., at the entrance/exit to the Sebree Springs park located off 41 South just south of the city of Sebree.
Pickle & Pumpkin Festival returning to The Cottage in Owensboro
The Cottage in Owensboro is preparing to host their annual Pumpkin and Pickle Festival this weekend. The event takes place both Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. The festival offers pickle inspired delicacies, vendors, and family fun. You can sign up for their event through their Facebook...
Full-scale aircraft accident simulation held at Owensboro Airport
A full-scale emergency training exercise was held at the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport on Wednesday morning. The training exercises held at the airport on Wednesday as a requirement by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which tasks airports with conducting full-scale exercises every three years to test plans and procedures. "Its...
Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch awarded with ‘2022 Dispatchers of the Year’
After a year of highs and lows in the Tri-State, a local dispatch center is being recognized for being the calm voice in the midst of chaos. The ‘2022 Indiana Dispatcher of the Year’ was given to the team at the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Central Dispatch. The award is...
Part of SR 162 reopens in Dubois County after crash with injuries
Part of State Road 162 in Dubois County, Indiana, was shut down on Wednesday after a crash with injuries. Around 2 p.m. CT, the Dubois County Sheriff's Office said that SR 162 was shut down south of the Bretzville Junction due to the crash. The sheriff's office said the area would be closed to drivers for an unknown amount of time.
Tri-State Food Bank holds food giveaway at Bosse Field
Tri-State Food Bank, with help from Kiwanis of Evansville, held a food giveaway outside of Bosse Field on Wednesday morning as part of an effort to help families in the community dealing with food insecurity. "Today we are having a - we call it a mobile food distribution, and we're...
