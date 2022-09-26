Award-winning author Bill Bryson will be temporarily coming out of retirement to pen a new book, The Secret History Of Christmas.The book will explore the origins of many popular Christmas traditions, including mince pies, A Christmas Carol, and the true identity of Santa Claus.It will be released exclusively on audiobook platform Audible in November and will be narrated by Bryson himself.“Christmas is full of traditions and rituals that most of us have been observing all our lives but often without having the slightest idea of where they come from,” said Bryson, who announced he had “retired” from writing books in...

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 1 DAY AGO