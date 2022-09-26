ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

The Owner of Jeffrey Dahmer’s Childhood Home ‘Looked for Bones in the Yard’

By Lauren Weiler
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Netflix’s series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story , examines Jeffrey Dahmer’s many murders . The show opens with Dahmer’s last attempted murder in his apartment, which ultimately resulted in his arrest. But before he lived in his apartment, he killed someone in his childhood home. So, where was Jeffrey Dahmer’s home he grew up in, and who owns it now? Here’s what to know about the person who bought the house and how they “looked for bones in the yard.”

Jeffrey Dahmer killed someone in his childhood home

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fpoZD_0iB6ucHz00
Jeffrey Dahmer | Ralf-Finn Hestoft/Corbis via Getty Images

Those who’ve researched Jeffrey Dahmer are quite familiar with his apartment , but the serial killer also killed someone in the home he grew up in. So, where is Jeffrey Dahmer’s childhood home ?

According to Distractify , Dahmer grew up in Akron, Ohio. He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, but his family moved to Akron in 1968, when Jeffrey was about 8 years old. Jeffrey killed a hitchhiker named Steven Hicks in the house in 1978 as a high school grad.

“I always knew that it was wrong. The first killing was not planned,” Jeffrey Dahmer told Inside Edition, according to Distractify. “I was coming back from the shopping mall back in ’78. I’d had fantasies about picking up a hitchhiker and taking him back to the house and having complete dominance and control over him.”

Who owns Jeffrey Dahmer’s childhood home? Here’s what the owner said about looking for bones

Jeffrey Dahmer’s family no longer live in his childhood home. So, who owns it now?

Observer spoke to Chris Butler, the owner of the Dahmer home, in 2018. Butler is a musician and formed The Waitresses in 1978. He purchased the Dahmer house in 2005 without having any idea of its backstory ahead of time. “The agent was — well, I don’t want to say he was shrewd, but he didn’t tell me right away, let’s put it that way,” Butler explained. “They let me fall in love with the house first, and then came … the phone call . … It took my breath away for about 24 hours, and then I thought, wow, I’ve got to do this.”

Despite the history, Butler noted the house “had a great vibe,” and he doesn’t believe in ghosts. With that said, he poked around for human remains when he bought the place. “I looked for bones in the yard until I read about how thorough the detectives had been,” he explained. “They basically put every piece of dirt through a sieve. The crawl space is definitely creepy, though. Apparently, it lit up like Christmas when they sprayed that luminol stuff on the walls.”

Is the house for sale?

So, is Jeffrey Dahmer’s childhood home currently up for grabs? According to Telegram & Gazette , the house was up for sale in 2014 and was first listed in 2012 before getting pulled from the market. It’s unclear if the house remains up for sale in 2022.

Chris Butler told Observer he has no regrets about purchasing the property despite the expense. “No regrets about the Dahmer business, and I love this place,” he noted. “I’ve moved so much in my life, I can’t envision moving again. I’m 68, I’m just tired of packing s*** up. A wonderful thing about the house is that everything I collected and previously had to keep in storage just shoehorned in beautifully. I guess the train stops here.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

RELATED: Jeffrey Dahmer’s Father and Stepmother Are ‘Proud’ of the Name ‘Dahmer’

Comments / 33

GiGi
1d ago

I say the new owners has got be half twisted to even want to live there. that house should've been torn down right after they found out he killed there. His Grammy's house too. just like they tore down the apartment building.

Reply
6
Billie Idol
2d ago

Great Halloween location. Scare the little whippersnappers with ghastly Dalmer related decorations. Boo

Reply(1)
9
Rick Teague
2d ago

Betcha won’t find a weiner in the yard

Reply
19
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Distractify

We Never Hear About Jeffrey Dahmer's Little Brother — Where Is David Dahmer Now?

Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story begins with the day Dahmer was caught. After he was arrested for attempted murder, the world would discover the gruesome secrets he kept under wraps. Police would later remove frozen body parts, skeletal remains, and polaroid photos of his victims from Dahmer's apartment. Boxes of evidence were carried out by authorities while news crews sent the images to TV screens all over the country.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Akron, OH
Entertainment
The US Sun

Inside Tracy Edwards’ life after escape from Jeffrey Dahmer torture including murder charge for death of homeless man

JEFFREY Dahmer's final victim's story has been back in the headlines this week with the release of a new Netflix show about the serial killer. Tracy Edwards escaped the infamous killer's clutches after suffering terrible abuse and he testified in court about Dahmer's horrific crimes that are re-examined in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
PUBLIC SAFETY
StyleCaster

Jeffrey Dahmer Once Fried a Man’s Arms With Oil & Ate Them—Why He Was a Cannibal

Jeffrey Dahmer, otherwise known as the Milwaukee Cannibal, is by far one of the most disturbing killers in America’s, if not the world’s, history, having confessed to the rape and murder of 17 young men and boys between 1978 and 1991. Some of which he consumed. Forensic psychologists and true crime fans alike are intrigued by what motivates a man like him and we have to wonder why Jeffrey Dahmer wanted to eat his victims. Unlike many other killers, Jeffrey says he didn’t have a “profoundly unhappy” childhood. He told NBC in 1994 that his childhood was “fairly normal”, though his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
rolling out

Why actress Gina Torres didn’t identify as Black

Gina Torres admits that she has “felt trapped” as an Afro-Latina actress who has almost exclusively played Black roles for the balance of her career. Torres, who made her Hollywood debut with 1992’s Unnatural Pursuits, said that she has been uncomfortable in many of the roles she played.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Cousin of Jeffrey Dahmer victim angry at new Netflix series for ‘retraumatising’ family

A relative of one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims has spoken out against Netflix’s new thriller, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, for “retraumatising” their family. The show – based on serial killer Dahmer’s real crimes – stars Mare of Easttown actor Evan Peters as the man also known as the “Milwaukee Cannibal” and the “Milwaukee Monster”, who committed the murders and dismemberments of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.Since its arrival on the platform on 22 September, some have found the show’s gruesome scenes nauseating, with many angered viewers believing it romanticises and glorifies the tragic murders.One courtroom scene...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Dahmer
Distractify

Who Lives in Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer's Apartment Now? Is the Building Still Standing?

Imagine enjoying a quiet evening at home — glass of chardonnay in hand — only to be disturbed by the grating sounds of drilling and sawing emanating from your vent. Perhaps your neighbor turned their apartment into a makeshift carpentry studio. Maybe they're just crafting an intricate birdhouse, or perhaps a black walnut clock. But that doesn't explain away the putrid smell wafting out from their mysterious lair of sorts.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Distractify

Why Was Jeffrey Dahmer Kicked Out of the Army? Netflix Series Shows His Military Stint

Finally, Netflix’s long-awaited Jeffrey Dahmer series starring Evan Peters is here. The Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan–created series, DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, shows us how Dahmer became such a prolific serial killer. And on Dahmer’s path to notoriety, he actually joined and was kicked out of the Army — which the series touches on in Episode 4.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Childhood Home#Owner#Getty Images Those#Inside Edition
TheDailyBeast

Husband Found Guilty 40 Years After Murdering His Wife With an Axe

On a cold afternoon in February 1982, James Krauseneck called the police to say he’d just arrived home from work and found his 29-year-old wife dead in their bedroom—with an axe in her head.Their 3-year-old daughter, Sara, was still in her own room inside their New York home.The gruesome discovery stumped Brighton authorities, who struggled to identify a suspect behind Cathleen “Cathy” Krauseneck’s murder. For decades, the cold case, which was dubbed the “Brighton Axe Murder,” remained unsolved, even after investigators enlisted the help of the FBI and a celebrity coroner.But in 2019, authorities arrested Krauseneck, alleging he murdered his...
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Prison is One of the Creepiest Places in Ohio

Ohio is filled with history but perhaps some of the eeriest relics of its storied past are the abandoned towns, hospitals, and prisons that dot its landscape. Often found hidden deep in the woods and sometimes out in plain sight, this abandoned reformatory is actually quite charming from the outside. Its inside, however, tells a totally different story. Keep reading to learn more.
MANSFIELD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

When Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer Was Finally Caught, It Had Little to Do With Good Police Work

It was only a matter of time before Ryan Murphy decided to take on a real-life American horror story. In Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Murphy along with his longtime collaborator Ian Brennan (Glee), approach the Milwaukee cannibal from a different side. The series wades through the gruesome acts of the infamous serial killer (played by Evan Peters) through the lens of his victims and the people around him.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Detroit

Man convicted of murder turns his life around to stop violence in the community

Dujuan "Zoe" Kennedy stands in his old Detroit neighborhood near Plainview and Joy road pointing to the 13 names tattooed on his body. What the tattoos represent is heartbreaking.  "Rest in peace tattoos of my friends. I stopped getting them. I ain't have no more space on my arms, my chest," said Kennedy. "Day by day, you lose people. But when you really start counting everybody and adding everything up, you really start understanding what's going on and what's happening to you."Kennedy, who goes by the name of Zoe, said he and many of his friends became desensitized to violence growing...
DETROIT, MI
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

193K+
Followers
115K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy