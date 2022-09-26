Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees successEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Co-founder of Dave's Killer Bread invests in Portland makerspace for ex-consEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Portland landlord raises rent almost 50 percent on low-income tenantsBeth TorresPortland, OR
Malik Beasley sends Jazz fans a Kawhi Leonard-esque message after Donovan Mitchell trade
Utah Jazz’ Malik Beasley displayed confidence at NBA media day. He also sent Jazz fans a Kawhi Leonard-esque message. Beasley was talking about his goals for the season and ended up explaining his personality and character, per HoopsHype on Twitter. “My off the court situation, I want to make...
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Patrick Beverly Says Russell Westbrook is His Lakers ‘Best Friend’
When the Los Angeles Lakers traded for Patrick Beverly, fans immediately wondered how he would blend with star guard Russell Westbrook. The two have had a lengthy history of beef, but now all of that appears to be a thing of the past as Beverly refers to Westbrook as his best friend.
Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe impressive, but role to be determined: ‘I think the talent is off the charts’
The Portland Trail Blazers’ undeniable tanking job last season netted them the No. 7 pick in the 2022 NBA draft, which they used to select wing Shaedon Sharpe from the University of Kentucky, where he played exactly zero minutes. Jumping on a 19-year-old with zero college experience was certainly...
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham reveals Quin Snyder’s surprising ‘role’ for Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers were linked to a handful of candidates before they decided to bring in Darvin Ham as their new head coach this summer. One of the names that were rumored to be in the running for the position was former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder. Even though he wasn’t selected for the job, it seems that Snyder still plays a key role for the Lakers right now.
earnthenecklace.com
Who Is NBA Basketballer Rodney Hood’s Wife, Richa Jackson?
NBA trade rumors have recently been circulating about Rodney Hood. The newest Los Angeles Clippers signee’s personal life is also drawing attention. Richa Jackson, better known as Rodney Hood’s wife, is also the subject of NBA fans’ attention. Since the couple is low-key on social media, little is known about Jackson and their relationship. However, Rodney Hood’s wife, Richa Jackson, boasts an athletic background and knows a thing or two about her husband’s demanding career. So we delve into her background in this Richa Jackson wiki.
NBA・
Yardbarker
Cavs Interested in Trading for Suns’ Jae Crowder
That interest makes sense, given that the Cavs are currently still deciding on who will start at small forward (related Dribbles). Crowder could prove to be the perfect fit. He has already played for the Cavs once, during the LeBron James era, appearing in 53 games with Cleveland during the 2017-18 season. President of basketball operations Koby Altman traded Crowder to the Jazz in February 2018. A.
NBA Analysis Network
Portland Trail Blazers Land Deandre Ayton In Major Trade Scenario
Media day. For diehard fans of NBA teams, it’s one of the most exciting days of the year. More than anything, it’s a tangible reminder that soon, NBA basketball will be back. On the other hand, players don’t always foster feelings of optimism when given the opportunity. In...
BREAKING: Thunder And Hawks Make A Trade
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder made a trade on Tuesday.
ESPN
Thunder get veteran forward Maurice Harkless in trade with Hawks
OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Thunder acquired veteran forward Maurice Harkless in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. The Thunder also received a 2029 second-round pick and another draft consideration from the Hawks in exchange for Vít Krejci. Harkless' $4.5 million contract will slot into the $4.9...
Portland Vies to Add WNBA Team, Keep Trail Blazers
Portland is vying for a WNBA team with the help of one of its federal representatives. Sen. Ron Wyden wrote a letter to WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert and NBA commissioner Adam Silver, saying that a Portland WNBA team would be a “slam dunk success for the city and the league.”
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley's Favorite LeBron James "Highlight" Says A Lot About Patrick Beverley
Following a one-week day, Media Day for your Los Angeles Lakers is finally upon us! The team may have been hoping to have offloaded a certain $47.1 million point guard during the interim, but for now, Russell Westbrook remains a Laker, and surprisingly seems open to being a reserve this season.
NBA・
NBA
ESPN's Malika Andrews on Pelicans roster, NBA season | Pelicans Podcast
Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer welcome fans to a new season of the Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek. The duo is joined by Malika Andrews of ESPN to discuss the upcoming Pelicans and NBA season, her NBA Today co-stars and more. 6:00 - Malika Andrews of ESPN joins the podcast...
Bill Oram: Maybe the Blazers are closer to being title contenders than most people think
If Damian Lillard is truly motivated by winning championships then what is he still doing in Portland?
Portland Trail Blazers open up training camp at UCSB
The Portland Trail Blazers are holding training camp at UCSB. The post Portland Trail Blazers open up training camp at UCSB appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Merritt Paulson sold minority stake in Portland Timbers, Thorns last year
Merritt Paulson sold a 15% stake in the Portland Timbers and Thorns organization in 2021 to a private equity firm, a move first reported by sports business media outlet Sportico in its annual valuation of MLS franchises. Arctos, a firm invested in at least 18 professional sports teams globally including...
