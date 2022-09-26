Read full article on original website
Related
Campaign 'trick?' Political ad touting 'North Carolina values' filmed out of state
Republican congressional candidate Bo Hines stands with his grandfather surrounded by farmland. "A hard day’s work," Hines' grandfather, Rich Weisman, tells a camera in a new campaign ad. "North Carolinians cherish it. So does Bo Hines. We farmed these acres together, picking stones, pulling stumps and learning the lessons of the land.”
rhinotimes.com
High Point U Poll Finds Two-Thirds Of North Carolinians Say Country Is On The Wrong Track
This week, a new poll from High Point University found out something that’s not likely to surprise anyone. Namely, people aren’t happy with things and aren’t big fans of current political leadership. In the poll, 66 percent of North Carolinians said the country is on the wrong...
High Point University
HPU Poll: Presidential Approval at 34%, Governor Approval at 44% in North Carolina
A 66% majority of North Carolinians said the country is off on the wrong track. HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 27, 2022 – In a new High Point University Poll, North Carolinians gave President Joe Biden a job approval rating of 34%. More than half (53%) of North Carolina residents said they disapprove of the job President Biden is doing.
Fact check: Mailers use altered photo to claim NC Democrat supports defunding the police
State Rep. Ricky Hurtado says he doesn’t support defunding the police, and believes the use of “doctored” photos in political ads should be illegal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecentersquare.com
Half of absentee ballots in North Carolina so far cast by registered Democrat voters
(The Center Square) — North Carolina absentee voters have cast a total of 8,738 votes through Monday, with a little over half from Democrats. Of the total votes cast, 4,667 were submitted by registered Democrats, 2,691 by unaffiliated voters, 1,357 by registered Republicans, 20 by Libertarian voters, and three from Green Party supporters.
POLITICO
Everyone’s descending on North Carolina now
With help from Jesse Naranjo, Rishika Dugyala and Teresa Wiltz. What up, Recast family! Florida is bracing for a direct hit from Hurricane Ian. The storm was cited as the reason for postponing Wednesday's scheduled Jan. 6 select committee hearing. Plus Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell calls Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D) the “most effective first-term senator” he’s ever seen. First, we focus on the Tarheel State’s tightening Senate race.
WCNC
State of Emergency declared for North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's governor has activated a State of Emergency in anticipation of impacts from Hurricane Ian. Gov. Roy Cooper made the declaration Wednesday afternoon, officially setting state emergency plans into place. Part of the declaration includes waiving transportation rules to get fuel and critical supplies to impacted areas; aiding first responders and the agriculture industry, and fighting against price gouging.
Washington Examiner
Voter registration in North Carolina trends away from Democrats
(The Center Square) — North Carolina voter registrations have continued a trend toward unaffiliated, Republican and smaller parties over the last year, as Democrats have slowly bled members. Data from the North Carolina State Board of Elections through last week shows total Democrat registrations in North Carolina at 2,492,221,...
RELATED PEOPLE
arizonasuntimes.com
Four Plead Guilty in North Carolina Ballot Fraud Cases
Four people in North Carolina have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors for their roles in absentee ballot fraud in a rural part of the state. The fraud occurred in the 2016 and 2018 elections, and the convictions stemmed from an investigation that in part resulted in a congressional election having to be redone, according to the Associated Press.
obxtoday.com
Manteo resident receives prestigious STAR Award
The Democratic Women of North Carolina (DWNC) have honored Manteo resident Laura Allendorf with a 2022 STAR Award. Allendorf received this award for her “outstanding dedication, tireless work, and loyal commitment in support of the values and principles of the Democratic Party, its causes, and candidates.” It was presented at the DWNC’s 62nd Annual State Convention, September 24-25, in Greensboro, NC.
WUSA
Race to watch: Virginia's 7th district pits Democrat incumbent Abigail Spanberger against GOP challenger Yesli Vega
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — With less than 45 day to go before Election Day, both candidates for Virginia's 7th Congressional District were on the campaign trail in Prince William County as soon as early voting began across the state. Democrat incumbent, Abigail Spanberger, was in Woodbridge at an early voting...
Four people plead guilty in North Carolina ballot probe of 2016 and 2018 elections
RALEIGH, N.C. — Four people pleaded guilty on Monday to misdemeanors for their roles in absentee ballot fraud in rural North Carolina during the 2016 and 2018 elections. The convictions stemmed from an investigation that in part resulted in a do-over congressional election. Superior Court Judge Paul Ridgeway accepted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Virginia senator calls NYT investigation into Bon Secours 'troubling'
The New York Times investigation alleges Bon Secours is failing to use the savings to help underserved populations, putting new scrutiny on the program.
Thousands of people comment on proposed changes to transgender student policies
The comment period just began Monday. Statewide on Tuesday students walked out of high schools in opposition to the changes.
Shift in Hurricane Ian track could bring 10 inches of rain to North Carolina coast
Ian’s remnants will cross central North Carolina, forecasters say.
WECT
Local governments in southeastern North Carolina prepare for Hurricane Ian
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Counties and communities in southeastern North Carolina have released information to help residents prepare for the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. Authorities throughout southeastern N.C. ask families to prepare ahead of the storm’s arrival. Creating a family communication plan, an emergency kit and checking local information...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAVY News 10
Hurricane Ian: What Hampton Roads can expect
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Hurricane Ian is expected to take a path west of Hampton Roads through the southeastern U.S. after slamming Florida on Wednesday and Thursday, but our area can still expect some impacts. The powerful category 4 storm (as of Wednesday) was expected to have catastrophic...
outerbanksvoice.com
William “Bill” Bernard Ryan of Southern Shores, September 21
William Bernard Ryan, 83, of Southern Shores, NC passed away on the last day of summer Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at his home with Kathleen, his wife of 62 years by his side. Born in Morris County, NJ on July 24, 1939, he was the son of the late Dorothy...
Though Ian may not directly impact ENC, residents still heed warnings
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — All eyes were on Florida as Hurricane Ian slammed an area south of Tampa with 150 mph winds as a Category 4 storm. As we move into Thursday and Friday, the effects of Ian will be felt all over North Carolina. Currently, the storm is expected to trek more inland and […]
NC school ranked top public high school in the U.S. See who else made the 2023 list.
Triangle schools did well on both the national and North Carolina list of top public and private high schools.
Comments / 3