Nags Head, NC

Nags Head, NC
thecentersquare.com

Half of absentee ballots in North Carolina so far cast by registered Democrat voters

(The Center Square) — North Carolina absentee voters have cast a total of 8,738 votes through Monday, with a little over half from Democrats. Of the total votes cast, 4,667 were submitted by registered Democrats, 2,691 by unaffiliated voters, 1,357 by registered Republicans, 20 by Libertarian voters, and three from Green Party supporters.
POLITICO

Everyone’s descending on North Carolina now

With help from Jesse Naranjo, Rishika Dugyala and Teresa Wiltz. What up, Recast family! Florida is bracing for a direct hit from Hurricane Ian. The storm was cited as the reason for postponing Wednesday's scheduled Jan. 6 select committee hearing. Plus Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell calls Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D) the “most effective first-term senator” he’s ever seen. First, we focus on the Tarheel State’s tightening Senate race.
WCNC

State of Emergency declared for North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's governor has activated a State of Emergency in anticipation of impacts from Hurricane Ian. Gov. Roy Cooper made the declaration Wednesday afternoon, officially setting state emergency plans into place. Part of the declaration includes waiving transportation rules to get fuel and critical supplies to impacted areas; aiding first responders and the agriculture industry, and fighting against price gouging.
Washington Examiner

Voter registration in North Carolina trends away from Democrats

(The Center Square) — North Carolina voter registrations have continued a trend toward unaffiliated, Republican and smaller parties over the last year, as Democrats have slowly bled members. Data from the North Carolina State Board of Elections through last week shows total Democrat registrations in North Carolina at 2,492,221,...
arizonasuntimes.com

Four Plead Guilty in North Carolina Ballot Fraud Cases

Four people in North Carolina have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors for their roles in absentee ballot fraud in a rural part of the state. The fraud occurred in the 2016 and 2018 elections, and the convictions stemmed from an investigation that in part resulted in a congressional election having to be redone, according to the Associated Press.
obxtoday.com

Manteo resident receives prestigious STAR Award

The Democratic Women of North Carolina (DWNC) have honored Manteo resident Laura Allendorf with a 2022 STAR Award. Allendorf received this award for her “outstanding dedication, tireless work, and loyal commitment in support of the values and principles of the Democratic Party, its causes, and candidates.” It was presented at the DWNC’s 62nd Annual State Convention, September 24-25, in Greensboro, NC.
WECT

Local governments in southeastern North Carolina prepare for Hurricane Ian

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Counties and communities in southeastern North Carolina have released information to help residents prepare for the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. Authorities throughout southeastern N.C. ask families to prepare ahead of the storm’s arrival. Creating a family communication plan, an emergency kit and checking local information...
WAVY News 10

Hurricane Ian: What Hampton Roads can expect

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Hurricane Ian is expected to take a path west of Hampton Roads through the southeastern U.S. after slamming Florida on Wednesday and Thursday, but our area can still expect some impacts. The powerful category 4 storm (as of Wednesday) was expected to have catastrophic...
