Virgie Anne Koehn
Virgie Anne Koehn, 80, of Moundridge, formerly of Halstead, Kansas and West Point Mississippi, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Virgie and her husband Merle have lived at the Moundridge Manor since July of this year. She was born January 13, 1942 in Halstead, KS, the daughter of Fred J. and Anna (Ratzlaff) Nightengale.
Carolyn ‘Susie’ Sue McFarland
Carolyn ‘Susie’ Sue McFarland, 77, passed away September 22, 2022, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. She was born November 8, 1944, in Leesville, LA, to Zollie and Mary (Lane) Altes. Susie graduated from Fort Smith Northside High School, Fort Smith, AR. She was a member of the First...
Shirley Esau
Shirley Esau, 66, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 22, 2022, surrounded by family at Stormont Vail Hospital, Topeka, KS. She was a library assistant at the McPherson Public Library, retiring just one month prior to her passing. Shirley was born on August 18, 1956, in Goessel,...
Dan Wesley Gill
Dan Wesley Gill, 71, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away September 21, 2022, at his home. He was born December 31, 1950, in Sterling, Kansas, the son of Lex and Doris Marie Frederick Gill. Dan was a lifelong Rice County resident. He attended Sterling High School. Dan worked at the Lyons Salt Plant, Locke Stove Foundry and in the oil field. He was a mechanic, whittler and enjoyed tinkering. Dan loved his family and was extremely fond of his nieces and nephews. He is survived by his brother, Lance David Gill and wife Vickie of Abilene, KS; sister, Debra Groth and husband Don of Hutchinson, KS; and nieces and nephews, Amanda Gentry of Boise, ID, Katie Perdue of Enterprise, KS, Dustin Huffman of Dayton, OH, Edie Perez of Bartlesville, OK, Emilie Schultz of McPherson, KS, and Andrew Huffman of Bixby, OK. Dan is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ronald Todd Gill; and brother-in-law, David Huffman. Private family graveside will be at Sterling Community Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Friends of Animals Rice County in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.
Stanley James Dalton
Stanley James Dalton, 79, of Wichita, KS, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 19, 2022, surrounded by family at Regent Park Rehabilitation & Healthcare, Wichita. In addition to retiring from the Kansas Army National Guard after 40 years, he also worked in sales for IBT Industrial Solutions and Power Flow Systems.
Carroll Snell
Carroll “Kay” “Bobo” Melvin Snell, 91, died September 23, 2022, at Hospice House. He was born January 18, 1931, in Hutchinson, to Joseph Marvin and Jessie Ellen (Ryerson) Snell. Carroll graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1949. He joined the United States Army September 1950 and...
LaVern D. Penner
LaVern D. Penner, 77, of Buhler, KS, and formerly of Inman, KS, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 22, 2022, surrounded by family at Harry Hynes Hospice Center, Wichita. LaVern owned & operated Penner’s Grain & Distributing, a custom harvesting business. He then was an independent truck driver for many years.
Newton High School Educator Named 2023 Kansas Teacher of the Year
NEWTON, Kan. – “Overall, education is not something that can be put in a box, and it is not just a list of strategies for someone to implement,” said Brian Skinner, an interrelated special education English teacher at Newton High School, Newton Unified School District 373. “Education is being able to connect with each of your students on an individual level, being able to build them to a place where they can see a realistic and successful future, and teaching the skills that will support adult learning and living. It’s about impacting a life for the better.”
Favorite Fall Event, Burnin’ Down Main is Saturday in McPherson
MCPHERSON, Kan. – McPherson Main Street will host one of the community’s favorite fall events, Burnin’ Down Main, this Saturday in Downtown McPherson. Competing teams will begin cooking as early at 6:30 a.m., with chili and soup samples ready for the public tasting from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Buhler Golf Sees Continued Growth, Fourth at Andale Invitational
CHENEY, Kan. – Buhler golf finished fourth on a familiar Cherry Oaks course Monday as part of the Andale Invitational. The Crusaders’ 395 round placed them solidly ahead of fifth place Andale and just one stroke shy of third place Augusta. Wellington won the tournament with a 362.
USD 418 Seeks Community Input During Visioning Sessions
MCPHERSON, Kan. – The USD 418 Board of Education is seeking the community’s help in evaluating facilities’ needs and priorities. The board is asking McPherson residents to attend one of three upcoming community visioning sessions in October. “When it comes to the future of McPherson school facilities,...
McPherson City Administrator Recognized for Completion of Leadership Program
MCPHERSON, Kan. – City of McPherson Administrator Nick Gregory was recognized last Tuesday for his recent completion of an intensive leadership program offered through the International City/County Management Association. Gregory, City Administrator since 2009, completed the ICMA’s High Performance Leadership Academy. The program spans 12 weeks and is...
Water to Drain Tuesday in McPherson’s Lakeside Park
MCPHERSON, Kan. — Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, the City of McPherson will be draining the waterway in Lakeside Park in order to install new drainage ports. At this time, the McPherson City Commission has made no decision regarding the potential retaining wall repairs in the area. However, the draining now will allow for port construction that will aid the process if it is needed in the future, regardless of what decision is made.
Kuhn and Bullpup Lady Golfers Finish Second, Shooting School Record 377 in Andale Invitational
CHENEY, Kan. – The McPherson High Girls Golf team has made rapid progress towards improvement throughout the course of their inaugural season, and on Monday, they set a school record shooting 377 as a team, finishing second out of 12 teams in the Andale Invitational. “(It was) Another great...
Bullpups Battle Circle and Buhler, Earning Split in Tuesday’s Triangular
BUHLER, Kan. – On Tuesday, the Bullpup Volleyball team looked to bounce back after a difficult weekend in the Newton Tournament. The Pups opened with a three set thriller with the Circle Thunderbirds, before students and spectators filled into the Buhler auxiliary gym for the rivalry. In Set 1...
Blue Dragon Soccer Back in National Rankings
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Community College women’s soccer team is back in the national rankings. The Blue Dragons leaped back into the NJCAA Division I Women’s Soccer national poll at No. 17 on Monday after beating two ranked teams last week. The Dragons topped then-No. 17Cowley 2-1 and then-No. 15 Coffeyville 2-1 in overtime.
Blue Dragons Snap 8-Match Skid to Barton
Blondie Penaflor put up a huge block and helped the Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team rebound from a tough weekend snap an eight-match losing streak to the Barton Cougars. Penaflor had a career-high 10 blocks, including three during a 10-3 run in the fourth set that guided the Blue Dragons...
One Lane of K-61 Closed Early Tuesday after Semi Overturns Near Langdon
RENO COUNTY, Kan. – A North Carolina truck driver sustained minor cuts and scrapes after the semi he was driving was involved in a rollover accident around 6 this morning just south of Langdon in southwest Reno County. According to the Reno County Sheriff’s Office, Raymond Gonzalez, 57 of...
