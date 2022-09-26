Read full article on original website
Shirley Esau
Shirley Esau, 66, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 22, 2022, surrounded by family at Stormont Vail Hospital, Topeka, KS. She was a library assistant at the McPherson Public Library, retiring just one month prior to her passing. Shirley was born on August 18, 1956, in Goessel,...
Stanley James Dalton
Stanley James Dalton, 79, of Wichita, KS, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 19, 2022, surrounded by family at Regent Park Rehabilitation & Healthcare, Wichita. In addition to retiring from the Kansas Army National Guard after 40 years, he also worked in sales for IBT Industrial Solutions and Power Flow Systems.
Dan Wesley Gill
Dan Wesley Gill, 71, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away September 21, 2022, at his home. He was born December 31, 1950, in Sterling, Kansas, the son of Lex and Doris Marie Frederick Gill. Dan was a lifelong Rice County resident. He attended Sterling High School. Dan worked at the Lyons Salt Plant, Locke Stove Foundry and in the oil field. He was a mechanic, whittler and enjoyed tinkering. Dan loved his family and was extremely fond of his nieces and nephews. He is survived by his brother, Lance David Gill and wife Vickie of Abilene, KS; sister, Debra Groth and husband Don of Hutchinson, KS; and nieces and nephews, Amanda Gentry of Boise, ID, Katie Perdue of Enterprise, KS, Dustin Huffman of Dayton, OH, Edie Perez of Bartlesville, OK, Emilie Schultz of McPherson, KS, and Andrew Huffman of Bixby, OK. Dan is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ronald Todd Gill; and brother-in-law, David Huffman. Private family graveside will be at Sterling Community Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Friends of Animals Rice County in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.
Virgie Anne Koehn
Virgie Anne Koehn, 80, of Moundridge, formerly of Halstead, Kansas and West Point Mississippi, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Virgie and her husband Merle have lived at the Moundridge Manor since July of this year. She was born January 13, 1942 in Halstead, KS, the daughter of Fred J. and Anna (Ratzlaff) Nightengale.
MMS Girls Tennis Wins Hutchinson Invitational
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Invitational came down to the last championship match of the day, as McPherson’s, Avery Unruh and Quinn Liebl were able to defeat Andover, to win the tournament. “Today, the girls battled hard all day long,” said Head Coach Paul Reichenberger. “In almost every...
Carroll Snell
Carroll “Kay” “Bobo” Melvin Snell, 91, died September 23, 2022, at Hospice House. He was born January 18, 1931, in Hutchinson, to Joseph Marvin and Jessie Ellen (Ryerson) Snell. Carroll graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1949. He joined the United States Army September 1950 and...
Bullpups’ Leblanc & Buschbom Take First in Hutch 2-Person Golf Scramble
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The McPherson High Girls JV Golf team traveled to Hutchinson on Tuesday, to compete in a 2-person scramble, where the team of Aimee Leblanc & Ella Buschbom took 1st. Olivia Cheatham & Hunter Wilson took 5th, and Landree Wedel & Paisley VanCampen took 6th. Head Coach...
Buhler Golf Sees Continued Growth, Fourth at Andale Invitational
CHENEY, Kan. – Buhler golf finished fourth on a familiar Cherry Oaks course Monday as part of the Andale Invitational. The Crusaders’ 395 round placed them solidly ahead of fifth place Andale and just one stroke shy of third place Augusta. Wellington won the tournament with a 362.
Reno County Commission Requests Resolution on Liquor by the Drink
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Reno County Commissioners directed staff Tuesday to draft a resolution to submit to voters a proposal to eliminate a 30 percent food sales requirement for liquor by the drink. The decision came following a presentation from Sandhills Brewery owner Pippin Williamson, whose business was recently in...
McPherson City Administrator Recognized for Completion of Leadership Program
MCPHERSON, Kan. – City of McPherson Administrator Nick Gregory was recognized last Tuesday for his recent completion of an intensive leadership program offered through the International City/County Management Association. Gregory, City Administrator since 2009, completed the ICMA’s High Performance Leadership Academy. The program spans 12 weeks and is...
Favorite Fall Event, Burnin’ Down Main is Saturday in McPherson
MCPHERSON, Kan. – McPherson Main Street will host one of the community’s favorite fall events, Burnin’ Down Main, this Saturday in Downtown McPherson. Competing teams will begin cooking as early at 6:30 a.m., with chili and soup samples ready for the public tasting from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Mollie B & Squeezebox with Ted Lange Concert
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Mennonite Friendship Communities in South Hutchinson is pleased to announce an upcoming benefit concert. Mollie B & Squeezebox with Ted Lange will be performing at Journey @ Yoder on Saturday evening, October 29th at 6:30 pm. The concert will include many of their religious music as well as some of their other favorites. The concert is a benefit for MFC.
USD 418 Seeks Community Input During Visioning Sessions
MCPHERSON, Kan. – The USD 418 Board of Education is seeking the community’s help in evaluating facilities’ needs and priorities. The board is asking McPherson residents to attend one of three upcoming community visioning sessions in October. “When it comes to the future of McPherson school facilities,...
One Lane of K-61 Closed Early Tuesday after Semi Overturns Near Langdon
RENO COUNTY, Kan. – A North Carolina truck driver sustained minor cuts and scrapes after the semi he was driving was involved in a rollover accident around 6 this morning just south of Langdon in southwest Reno County. According to the Reno County Sheriff’s Office, Raymond Gonzalez, 57 of...
Sandbo and Kuhn Sisters Go Undefeated; Bullpups Take First Goddard Tennis Quad
GODDARD, Kan. – Tuesday couldn’t have brought any better weather to the tennis court, as the Bullpup Girls traveled to Goddard for a quad where they finished first, falling in just two matches on the day. “The Goddard Quad was just what we needed after the TOC.” said...
Supersonic Spy Plane the Focus of Operation: Blackbird Celebration
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Cosmosphere invites the public to Operation: Blackbird, an extravaganza celebration focusing on the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird. These planes flew three times the speed of sound at the edge of space. Flown from 1964-1990, they were used for reconnaissance and for engineering and flight tests. In 1995, Hutchinson residents watched as an entire addition to the Cosmosphere was constructed around a flown SR-71. Pilots, crew, and mechanics who worked in the SR-71 program occupy a unique position in U.S. military and engineering history, as the SR-71 remains the world’s fastest manned air-breathing jet. October 14-15, the public is invited to meet SR-71 crew members and hear their stories about the Blackbird.
Bullpups Battle Circle and Buhler, Earning Split in Tuesday’s Triangular
BUHLER, Kan. – On Tuesday, the Bullpup Volleyball team looked to bounce back after a difficult weekend in the Newton Tournament. The Pups opened with a three set thriller with the Circle Thunderbirds, before students and spectators filled into the Buhler auxiliary gym for the rivalry. In Set 1...
Blue Dragon Soccer Back in National Rankings
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Community College women’s soccer team is back in the national rankings. The Blue Dragons leaped back into the NJCAA Division I Women’s Soccer national poll at No. 17 on Monday after beating two ranked teams last week. The Dragons topped then-No. 17Cowley 2-1 and then-No. 15 Coffeyville 2-1 in overtime.
