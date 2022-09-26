Dan Wesley Gill, 71, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away September 21, 2022, at his home. He was born December 31, 1950, in Sterling, Kansas, the son of Lex and Doris Marie Frederick Gill. Dan was a lifelong Rice County resident. He attended Sterling High School. Dan worked at the Lyons Salt Plant, Locke Stove Foundry and in the oil field. He was a mechanic, whittler and enjoyed tinkering. Dan loved his family and was extremely fond of his nieces and nephews. He is survived by his brother, Lance David Gill and wife Vickie of Abilene, KS; sister, Debra Groth and husband Don of Hutchinson, KS; and nieces and nephews, Amanda Gentry of Boise, ID, Katie Perdue of Enterprise, KS, Dustin Huffman of Dayton, OH, Edie Perez of Bartlesville, OK, Emilie Schultz of McPherson, KS, and Andrew Huffman of Bixby, OK. Dan is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ronald Todd Gill; and brother-in-law, David Huffman. Private family graveside will be at Sterling Community Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Friends of Animals Rice County in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.

