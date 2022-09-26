Read full article on original website
christopher Snustad
2d ago
Maybe they're distracted from all the extra expenses that they've incurred from their failed policies?
Reply
5
Robert Simonson
1d ago
What about all the carjackings, angry Amy? What is your initiative on combating violent carjackings?
Reply
5
Monte Bowman
1d ago
then start policing themselves...I see more cop doing what they're ticketing drivers for. and I have an elevated view from the cab of my semi...just sayin
Reply
2
Related
Klobuchar says distracted driving has become a major issue in Minnesota
Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) was in Minnesota on Monday, spreading awareness for an issue that she says is becoming a growing problem: distracted driving.
Sheriff: Man injured in road rage shooting in central Minnesota
STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. -- A Michigan man was arrested after he allegedly fired a gun and injured another driver in a road rage incident in central Minnesota.The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a man reported that another driver had just fired a gun at his car on Interstate 94, between St. Joseph and Avon. An investigation determined that the two had gotten into a driving dispute. The driver who allegedly shot his gun continued to drive westbound on the highway.Deputies found the caller at his home and saw he had a gunshot wound to the tip of his nose. They later found the other driver near Melrose. The 23-year-old was arrested and booked into the Stearns County Jail on second degree assault charges.
Man injuried in Wisconsin motorcycle crash arrested for 11th intoxicated driving offense
POLK COUNTY, Wis. – A 58-year-old western Wisconsin man was arrested Sunday evening on suspicion of driving under the influence – his 11th such offense – after he was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash.The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the driver, from Osceola, crashed on a county road near Clear Lake at about 7:44 p.m. Troopers arrived at the scene to find him being being treated by an EMS crew, and reported the "odor of intoxicants emitting from the driver."They soon discovered he had a suspended license due to his multiple driving convictions. He was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is not clear.WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
70-year-old on tractor killed in southern Minnesota crash
FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities say a 70-year-old man driving a tractor was killed in a crash in southern Minnesota Tuesday night.The Minnesota State Patrol said Michael Wegner was heading north on Highway 22 in Foster Township just before 8 p.m.He was traveling ahead of a California family in a van. The state patrol said the two vehicles collided, but did not say how the crash happened.Wegner died at the scene.The van's occupants -- 45-year-old woman and two teenage boys -- were taken to an Albert Lea hospital. They are all expected to be OK.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Challenger to 'reckless' Keith Ellison says far-left attorney general an 'absolute disgrace' on handling crime
Jim Schultz, the Republican challenger to Democratic Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, is not letting the incumbent off easy when it comes to the massive rise in crime taking shape across the state. In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Schultz declared Ellison "missing in action" when it comes...
Ramsey County prints ballots listing incorrect state Republican candidate
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Ramsey County says it accidentally printed ballots listing the wrong Republican candidate for a state representative position and issued over 1,000 of them on Friday.The ballot listed Beverly Peterson instead of Scott Hesselgrave as the Republican Party candidate for state representative in District 67A, which is in the northeastern portion of St. Paul. The error impacts all ballots for the 11 precincts in Ramsey County.The issue was discovered on Friday, the first day of early voting in Minnesota. By the end of Friday, 1,077 absentee ballots with the error had been issued. Ramsey County says it started an internal...
bloomberglaw.com
Minnesota THC Legalization Puts Workplace Drug Testing in Limbo
Minnesota employers are on edge about potential liabilities stemming from their drug testing policies in the wake of the state’s recent legalization of consumable products containing the active ingredient in marijuana. The law, which took effect in July, allows anyone 21 and older to buy edibles and beverages containing...
Schultz calls for more information on Feeding our Future fraud, Ellison says it was a success
The war of words between Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and his republican challenger, Jim Schultz, continued today over the ongoing fraud investigation involving Feeding Our Future.
RELATED PEOPLE
Deeq Darajo, a prominent Minneapolis journalist, was charged in connection with Feeding Our Future investigation.￼
Deeq Darajo, the owner of Xogmaal Media Group, becomes the 49th person charged as a result of the sprawling investigation that began with the now-defunct nonprofit Feeding Our Future. The post Deeq Darajo, a prominent Minneapolis journalist, was charged in connection with Feeding Our Future investigation.￼ appeared first on Sahan Journal.
Battle for the Minnesota Legislature pits abortion rights against inflation, crime
In the races that will determine which party controls the Minnesota House and Senate next January, the DFL thinks the top issue is abortion rights; Republicans think the election should be about crime and inflation. DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman said she expected the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the...
Minnesota Republican candidates called for an independent probe into the state’s handling of alleged fraud in a COVID-related meal program.
This story comes to you from MPR News through a partnership with Sahan Journal. Minnesota Republicans coordinated their focus Monday on a major case of alleged fraud tied to COVID-19 relief money, with statewide candidates criticizing Democratic incumbents for failing to contain it sooner as the GOP pushed for additional scrutiny of actions that were taken.
Parents in Minnesota desegregation suit dissatisfied with appeals court’s finding that imbalance not ‘intentional’
This story was produced by The 74, a non-profit, independent news organization focused on education in America. In the latest phase of a seven-year-old school desegregation suit, the Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled that the mere existence of schools that are not integrated does not violate the state constitution.
Comments / 9