NAMPA - An 18-year-old Nampa man is in custody after police say he fired a shot at an officer Wednesday afternoon. According to the Nampa Police Department, police responded to the 1900 block of 1st Street N. in Nampa shortly after 1:00 p.m. attempting to serve a battery warrant on 18-year-old Jaden Andres Martinez. Upon the arrival of police, Martinez reportedly exited the residence and fled on foot into a nearby field after firing one round from a firearm at one of the pursuing officers.

NAMPA, ID ・ 11 HOURS AGO