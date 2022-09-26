ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Welcome Cruz, the new wellness K9 for the Boise Police Dept.

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Say hello to Cruz, Boise Police Department's new wellness K9. Cruz will be taking over for Clover, who is retiring due to ongoing issues with anxiety and will be taking some long-overdue time to focus on her own wellness. The BPD wellness K9 is there...
Ron Winegar becomes new Boise Chief of Police

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Ron Winegar became the new Boise Chief of Police on Tuesday. Winegar has a 27 year career with Boise Police. He retired only last year but has returned to fill the spot. He started with the department in 1993, serving as Deputy Chief from 2019...
Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee resigns

At the mayor's request, Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee has resigned from the Boise Police Department. The city announcement came Friday amid complaints from officers and after an investigation into an allegation that Lee injured a subordinate last year. The Idaho Statesman reports that a Boise police sergeant alleged...
18-Year-Old in Custody After Shooting at Nampa Police Officer Wednesday Afternoon

NAMPA - An 18-year-old Nampa man is in custody after police say he fired a shot at an officer Wednesday afternoon. According to the Nampa Police Department, police responded to the 1900 block of 1st Street N. in Nampa shortly after 1:00 p.m. attempting to serve a battery warrant on 18-year-old Jaden Andres Martinez. Upon the arrival of police, Martinez reportedly exited the residence and fled on foot into a nearby field after firing one round from a firearm at one of the pursuing officers.
Graffiti spreading through Kuna, Police seek answers

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Kuna Police are reporting several incidents of graffiti around the Kuna area. The damage has been extensive, marring many of the cherished outdoor parks and public spaces, including the pump house in the neighborhood near Nicholson Park. Kuna Police are seeking any information and help...
Caldwell holding city council special meeting next Tuesday

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — An upcoming Caldwell City Council Executive session is scheduled for Oct. 4 at 5 p.m. The purpose of the session is to discuss or hear complaints or charges brought against a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent. The session will be held at...
Nampa Police trying to locate missing, endangered man

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing, endangered man from Nampa. Nicholas, 25, was last seen wearing a black shirt with a superhero logo on it, black shorts and gray-rimmed glasses. He is described as being 6’02”, about 185 pounds, with brown eyes, dark blond hair and a receding hairline.
City of Nampa shutting down irrigation tomorrow

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — City of Nampa will shut down its irrigation system for the season on Wednesday, Sept. 28 to coincide with the Nampa & Meridian Irrigation District and Boise-Kuna Irrigation District shut-off date. As the irrigation districts near the end of their allotment, each district determines when...
Idaho high school football rankings: Top teams in each class for Week 6

BOISE, Idaho — Tuesday's Idaho high school football media poll for Week 6 brought a new face to the 4A classification's top five. Following a massive 42-28 win over then undefeated rival Burley, the Minico Spartans moved into the No. 3 spot. Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) squads continue to...
Police: Idaho chiropractor recorded patients undressing

Police arrested an Idaho doctor who’s been accused of recording his patients undressing. Garden City Police on Wednesday arrested Dr. Justin Anderson, of Boise, on two counts of video voyeurism, according to a news release from the police department. Police were dispatched to Optimal Spine & Posture in the 6700 block of North Glenwood Street in Garden City on Sept. 16 after a woman reported finding a recording device in a treatment room where she had changed her clothes. A call to Anderson’s office seeking comment was not immediately returned. Anderson’s arraignment was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police are encouraging other victims to come forward. The Garden City Police Department can be reached by calling 208-472-2950.
