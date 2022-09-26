Read full article on original website
Post Register
Welcome Cruz, the new wellness K9 for the Boise Police Dept.
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Say hello to Cruz, Boise Police Department's new wellness K9. Cruz will be taking over for Clover, who is retiring due to ongoing issues with anxiety and will be taking some long-overdue time to focus on her own wellness. The BPD wellness K9 is there...
Post Register
Ron Winegar becomes new Boise Chief of Police
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Ron Winegar became the new Boise Chief of Police on Tuesday. Winegar has a 27 year career with Boise Police. He retired only last year but has returned to fill the spot. He started with the department in 1993, serving as Deputy Chief from 2019...
kizn.com
Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee resigns
At the mayor’s request, Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee has resigned from the Boise Police Department. The city announcement came Friday amid complaints from officers and after an investigation into an allegation that Lee injured a subordinate last year. The Idaho Statesman reports that a Boise police sergeant alleged...
'Armed and dangerous' man in custody after shooting at Nampa Police officer
NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa man is in custody Wednesday after shooting at a police officer and leaving his residence with the firearm. Police were looking for 18-year-old Jaden Andres Martinez in the area of 1st Street North and 19th Avenue North, the police department said Wednesday afternoon. Martinez ran after shooting at an officer as Nampa Police served a battery warrant.
KTVB
Boise City councilman addresses BPD chief resignation and further action
BOISE, Idaho — Tuesday was the first day the Boise City Council met with a regular agenda after Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee was asked to resign by Boise Mayor Lauren McLean on Sept. 23 -- and soon after, the council went into a private session to discuss "personnel matters."
18-Year-Old in Custody After Shooting at Nampa Police Officer Wednesday Afternoon
NAMPA - An 18-year-old Nampa man is in custody after police say he fired a shot at an officer Wednesday afternoon. According to the Nampa Police Department, police responded to the 1900 block of 1st Street N. in Nampa shortly after 1:00 p.m. attempting to serve a battery warrant on 18-year-old Jaden Andres Martinez. Upon the arrival of police, Martinez reportedly exited the residence and fled on foot into a nearby field after firing one round from a firearm at one of the pursuing officers.
Post Register
Nampa Police looking for armed and dangerous adult male
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Nampa Police are in the area of the 1900 block of 1st St N looking for an adult male who is armed and dangerous. The male is described as an adult, 18 years old, light complexion, 6’00”, thin build, unknown shirt, possibly black, jeans.
Nevada police arrest suspects in Meridian pharmacy robbery
BOISE, Idaho — The Meridian Police Department announced two men are in custody in Nevada Tuesday following a robbery at a pharmacy along East Fairview Avenue and Locust Grove Road Monday. An officer at the scene said a man wearing a mask jumped over a counter at the Walgreens,...
Post Register
Graffiti spreading through Kuna, Police seek answers
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Kuna Police are reporting several incidents of graffiti around the Kuna area. The damage has been extensive, marring many of the cherished outdoor parks and public spaces, including the pump house in the neighborhood near Nicholson Park. Kuna Police are seeking any information and help...
FBI investigation into Caldwell Police is ongoing, no current officers are targets
CALDWELL, Idaho — The FBI investigation into the Caldwell Police Department (CPD) is ongoing after a federal jury convicted former CPD Lieutenant Joseph Hoadley on three felony counts. No current officers - or department employees - are targets of the investigation, according to District of Idaho US Attorney Josh...
Post Register
Caldwell holding city council special meeting next Tuesday
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — An upcoming Caldwell City Council Executive session is scheduled for Oct. 4 at 5 p.m. The purpose of the session is to discuss or hear complaints or charges brought against a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent. The session will be held at...
Nampa Police trying to locate missing, endangered man
NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing, endangered man from Nampa. Nicholas, 25, was last seen wearing a black shirt with a superhero logo on it, black shorts and gray-rimmed glasses. He is described as being 6’02”, about 185 pounds, with brown eyes, dark blond hair and a receding hairline.
Post Register
City of Nampa shutting down irrigation tomorrow
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — City of Nampa will shut down its irrigation system for the season on Wednesday, Sept. 28 to coincide with the Nampa & Meridian Irrigation District and Boise-Kuna Irrigation District shut-off date. As the irrigation districts near the end of their allotment, each district determines when...
Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee Out of A Job After Shocking Report
BREAKING NEWS, Chief Lee out as Boise police chief. The official statement from the mayor's office. At the request of Mayor Lauren McLean, Chief Ryan Lee has resigned from his position with the Boise Police Department, effective October 14, 2022. Lee will be on leave for the rest of his tenure.
Former Caldwell officer Joseph Hoadley cries as he is found guilty on three felony charges
BOISE, Idaho — After deliberating for parts of two days, 12 jurors on Saturday afternoon returned guilty verdicts on three of four felony counts against former Caldwell Police Lt. Joseph Hoadley. Hoadley was found guilty on counts two, three and four being considered in the trial: destruction, alteration or...
Family searching for missing Kenyan immigrant who attended College of Western Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — Before Irene Gakwa was reported missing earlier this year, the Kenyan immigrant was following her dreams here in the Treasure Valley. She studied nursing at the College of Western Idaho but later moved out of the state. Irene was officially reported missing in late March from...
Caldwell Police investigating two reports of possible child enticement
CALDWELL, Idaho — Parents across the country often warn their kids about strangers approaching them. That happened Thursday night in Caldwell, twice. Caldwell PD was dispatched to two reports of possible child enticement on Thursday night, the police said in a news release. The first call came in from...
KTVB
Idaho high school football rankings: Top teams in each class for Week 6
BOISE, Idaho — Tuesday's Idaho high school football media poll for Week 6 brought a new face to the 4A classification's top five. Following a massive 42-28 win over then undefeated rival Burley, the Minico Spartans moved into the No. 3 spot. Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) squads continue to...
Police: Idaho chiropractor recorded patients undressing
Police arrested an Idaho doctor who’s been accused of recording his patients undressing. Garden City Police on Wednesday arrested Dr. Justin Anderson, of Boise, on two counts of video voyeurism, according to a news release from the police department. Police were dispatched to Optimal Spine & Posture in the 6700 block of North Glenwood Street in Garden City on Sept. 16 after a woman reported finding a recording device in a treatment room where she had changed her clothes. A call to Anderson’s office seeking comment was not immediately returned. Anderson’s arraignment was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police are encouraging other victims to come forward. The Garden City Police Department can be reached by calling 208-472-2950.
Hilarious Yellow Roadside Signs Are a Special Part of Idaho’s History
There’s no doubt about it. Idaho is a state full of exciting history, fascinating places and fun things to do, but even the proudest Idahoans will agree that driving east on I-84 from Boise can get rather monotonous. We just made that drive last week as we headed to...
