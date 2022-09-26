Read full article on original website
Herald and News
Events for children, teens and families continue in October at the Klamath County Library
The downtown Klamath County Library has events almost every day for children, teens and families to take part in. Here’s what is available for children ages 12 and younger in October:
Herald and News
Healthy Klamath meeting announces health-centered events
Community- and health-centered organizations and coalitions were spotlighted at the monthly Healthy Klamath meeting Thursday, Sept. 22, with announcements for more than one dozen programs that are set to take place in the coming months of 2022 and 2023. Klamath Promise — a local organization dedicated to improving education and...
KDRV
Three counties' leaders propose collaboration to manage Klamath Watershed
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore., MODOC COUNTY, Cal. & SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- Three counties across state lines are proposing that their counties and other stakeholders in the Klamath Watershed form a new alliance to address the broad needs of its limited water supply. It also wants to coordinate watershed projects' funding that it calls a "piecemeal approach (that) does not require results or require any accountability."
KTVL
Officers in Klamath, Jackson Counties lose licenses over moral fitness
Southern Oregon — Nine officers of the law across Oregon have recently had their licenses revoked, including two in Southern Oregon. In accordance with state law and Oregon Administrative Rules, all public safety officials must meet moral fitness standards for certification. The officer in Klamath County, Benjamin Scheen, was...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 9/27 – Illegal Grow Bust Near Prospect, Patrick Duffy Selling His Ranch Near Shady Cove
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Team makes Illegal Marijuana Bust Near Prospect. On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Oregon State Police...
KDRV
Oregon Emergency Board sends $5-million to Klamath County, part of several disbursements
KLAMATH COUNTY & SALEM, Ore. -- A Klamath County state representative says this weekend he has $5-million routed to the County's residents "suffering from failed domestic wells due to drought." Representative E. Werner Reschke says he secured the emergency funding for Klamath County residents when the Oregon Emergency Board convened...
basinlife.com
Wonderful Home For Sale at 4350 Calimesa Way, Klamath Falls… Shown by Rick Batsell of Keller Williams Realty. Come See This Beauty!
Welcome to this beautiful Keller built home for sale at 4350 Calimesa Way. This beautiful home has 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths and a large 3-car garage, located in the nice neighborhood of Sunset East in Klamath Falls. Shown by top real estate agent Rick Batsell, of Keller Williams Realty.
mybasin.com
Klamath County – PERMANENT ROAD CLOSURE
That portion of Summers Lane that is south of the South Side Bypass. will be permanently closed to all thru traffic beginning Wednesday. Please see the attached vicinity map or click here. The motoring public is encouraged to use alternative routes to avoid. delays. For additional questions or concerns, please...
KTVL
Police report in Klamath incident to remain confidential
Klamath County, OR — News10 is continuing to learn more about an incident reported to have involved sexual assault last month between Klamath-area high schoolers at an out-of-state baseball tournament. The Klamath County School District says the baseball team in question, the Klamath Falls Falcons, is not affiliated with...
Herald and News
Waldrup, Gail Jean (Cookie)
Gail "Cookie" Jean Waldrup passed away on June 20, 2022 in Klamath Falls, Oregon. She was born July 25, 1950 in Bremerton, Washington. Gail was a loving and devoted wife, mom, grandma, great grandma, sister and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her family, more than anything. She also enjoyed Friday night games with the family, puzzles, reading, listening to all genres of music, Yellowstone, Longmire, Sons of Anarchy, just to name a few. Survivors include her brother Dave Mecham, step-sons Mike and Mitch Waldrup, daughter in law, Missi Clyde and her husband Ken Clyde, granddaughter Katrina Dunavant, her husband Robert Dunavant, and their children Aaron and Bailee Dunavant, numerous cousins, and many other family members and close friends. Gail is proceeded in death by her husband Lloyd H. Waldrup, her parents Melvin Mecham and Mildred Gale, and her son Patrick Gosney. Cookie's presence will be missed by many. At her request no services will be held.
philomathnews.com
State legislators approve nearly $6 million for water emergencies in rural Oregon
State lawmakers granted nearly $6 million to address well water issues in eastern and southern Oregon. The money was approved at a meeting of the state’s legislative Emergency Board on Friday. The board approves emergency expenditures and federal grant applications between legislative sessions. In northeast Oregon, Morrow and Umatilla...
Herald and News
Police continue to search for abduction suspect Eric Koon
Local police announced Monday, Sept. 26 they are still searching for the suspect in an abduction of a Chiloquin woman last week. A press release from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) stated that Eric Patrick Koon, 19, is still missing after the abduction of Molly May Swedenskey on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
mybasin.com
Homedale Fire Extinguished before spreading
Klamath County Fire District #1 crews responded to a structure fire on Homedale yesterday afternoon. The fire was extinguished before any adjacent buildings were affected. All occupants were safe and accounted for. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
nbc16.com
Oregon State Police seize over 2 tons of illegal marijuana, 13 guns in Jackson County bust
PROSPECT, Ore. — Oregon State Police seized more than 4,000 pounds of illegal marijuana while searching two Jackson County properties last Thursday. The agency’s Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team worked with other law enforcement to serve the two search warrants at a warehouse and a separate property in Prospect, Oregon.
clayconews.com
ARREST WITH GUNS, VEHICLES AND CASH SEIZED DURING ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST IN JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON
JACKSON COUNTY, OR (September 26, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 22, 2022, the OSP Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, with assistance from several other agencies, served search warrants on two separate locations in Prospect, Jackson County: a warehouse near 1st. Street and an address in the 400 block of Red Blanket Road.
