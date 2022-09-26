Gail "Cookie" Jean Waldrup passed away on June 20, 2022 in Klamath Falls, Oregon. She was born July 25, 1950 in Bremerton, Washington. Gail was a loving and devoted wife, mom, grandma, great grandma, sister and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her family, more than anything. She also enjoyed Friday night games with the family, puzzles, reading, listening to all genres of music, Yellowstone, Longmire, Sons of Anarchy, just to name a few. Survivors include her brother Dave Mecham, step-sons Mike and Mitch Waldrup, daughter in law, Missi Clyde and her husband Ken Clyde, granddaughter Katrina Dunavant, her husband Robert Dunavant, and their children Aaron and Bailee Dunavant, numerous cousins, and many other family members and close friends. Gail is proceeded in death by her husband Lloyd H. Waldrup, her parents Melvin Mecham and Mildred Gale, and her son Patrick Gosney. Cookie's presence will be missed by many. At her request no services will be held.

KLAMATH FALLS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO