CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are questioning a person of interest, after a man tried to kidnap a woman in the city's West Loop but was thwarted by some good Samaritans. Police confirmed Tuesday that they were questioning a person of interest in connection to the attempted kidnapping of a 45-year-old woman on Sunday near Sangamon and Adams streets.It was at least the second time in recent weeks that there had been a kidnapping attempt in the area of Sangamon Street between Adams Street and Jackson Boulevard, and a woman said she was also attacked by the same man a short...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO