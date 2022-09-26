ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menomonee Falls, WI

Recklessly endangering safety incident at Milwaukee School of Languages

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a recklessly endangering safety incident at the Milwaukee School of Languages. Police say there was an allegation of an active shooter, but did not locate any evidence of an active shooter. Police also say prior to students being dismissed from school, reckless...
Waukesha Christmas parade suspect files waiver of attorney form

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The suspect in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack filed a waiver of attorney form on Wednesday, according to online court records. Judge Jennifer Dorow gave Darrell Brooks the blank form during a motion hearing on Tuesday afternoon, with a deadline to sign and file it by 9 a.m. the following day if he wished to waive his right to attorney.
Shooting reported at Meijer in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An altercation outside of the Meijer store in Greenfield led to one man with a gunshot wound to the chest. On Wednesday, Sept. 28 at around 10:30 a.m., Greenfield police report that two males became involved in an altercation which became physical. A female who was reportedly accompanying one of the men in the fight then shot the other involved party using a handgun.
Arson charges filed against Racine County man

RAYMOND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Following a lengthy investigation and interviews, the Racine County Sheriff's Office has issued a report noting that they have formally filed multiple charges related to a fire that was set in the village of Raymond. A fully engulfed shed fire at 1041 27th St. led...
FBI Milwaukee field office offering outreach to UWM students

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A new initiative program aims to partner Milwaukee college students with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to teach a variety of subjects presented by special agents, analysts and other FBI professionals assigned to the FBI Milwaukee field office. The FBI and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee issued...
Domestic dispute leaves Milwaukee woman killed by gunfire

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 31-year-old Milwaukee woman died on Saturday, Sept. 24 as the result of a domestic dispute. Milwaukee Police issued a release revealing that the fatal shooting occurred at around 9:18 a.m. at N. 48th and W. Locust St. which led to the arrest of a 28-year-old Milwaukee man.
Body pulled from Lake Monona identified as 49-year-old Milwaukee man

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Dane County medical examiner identified the body found in Lake Monona Sept. 20 as 49-year-old Brian Noll of Milwaukee. Authorities responded to the lake just before 6 p.m. and pronounced the victim deceased. The sheriff's office says they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding...
Man killed in head-on collision in Kenosha County

SALEM LAKES, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 64-year-old Salem man has died following a motor vehicle crash in Kenosha County Tuesday, Sept. 27. Fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of County Highway F and 278th Avenue for the two-vehicle collision. According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, a...
Flight for Life breaks ground of bigger, permanent facility in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Wis (CBS 58) -- You've worried about it before if you or a loved one lives far from a hospital: what happens if there's an emergency and you need help now?. Officials with Flight for Life broke ground on a facility at the Burlington airport on Wednesday, which they say will help them respond faster to rural communities when every second counts.
Waukesha gym aims to raise additional $4,000 to help feed kids

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- This is the second year in a row that Burn Boot Camp in Waukesha has teamed up with Blessings in a Backpack to help children in need. The Waukesha County chapter of Blessings in a Backpack aims to feed children throughout the Waukesha school system on the days when they're not in class.
Milwaukee Diaper Mission hosts free diaper giveaway at Hayat Pharmacy

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Dominique Johnson and her husband, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, helped hand out free diapers Tuesday at Hayat Pharmacy on 8th and Layton. "Cavalier and I know firsthand how fast a family can go through diapers," said Dominique Johnson. "We have three children, two at the same time."
Man's body pulled from Fond du Lac River, investigation underway

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A death investigation is underway Tuesday after rescue crews pulled a body from the Fond du Lac River. Fire and police officials were called to the scene just before 9 a.m., and the victim was pronounced dead by the Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner's Office.
