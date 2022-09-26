Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWisconsin State
2022 NBA Draft Review: Milwaukee BucksAdrian HolmanMilwaukee, WI
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Related
CBS 58
Recklessly endangering safety incident at Milwaukee School of Languages
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a recklessly endangering safety incident at the Milwaukee School of Languages. Police say there was an allegation of an active shooter, but did not locate any evidence of an active shooter. Police also say prior to students being dismissed from school, reckless...
CBS 58
Waukesha Christmas parade suspect files waiver of attorney form
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The suspect in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack filed a waiver of attorney form on Wednesday, according to online court records. Judge Jennifer Dorow gave Darrell Brooks the blank form during a motion hearing on Tuesday afternoon, with a deadline to sign and file it by 9 a.m. the following day if he wished to waive his right to attorney.
CBS 58
Growing concerns about day care safety after recent allegations of abuse in Waukesha County
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- In the last month, two Waukesha County daycare teachers have been arrested for alleged child abuse. It's raising concerns for parents in Milwaukee who say abuse at any facility in unacceptable. For parents with concerns, there are some warning signs. The Wisconsin Dept. of Children and...
CBS 58
Video: Inmate charged in Chicago homicides, shooting of Kenosha K-9 Riggs, assaults officer
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An inmate at the Racine County Jail assaulted a correctional officer Tuesday, Sept. 27 and the attack was caught on camera. Allan Brown head-butted an officer while he was being moved to a new cell. The officer had to be treated for face injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 58
Shooting reported at Meijer in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An altercation outside of the Meijer store in Greenfield led to one man with a gunshot wound to the chest. On Wednesday, Sept. 28 at around 10:30 a.m., Greenfield police report that two males became involved in an altercation which became physical. A female who was reportedly accompanying one of the men in the fight then shot the other involved party using a handgun.
CBS 58
Arson charges filed against Racine County man
RAYMOND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Following a lengthy investigation and interviews, the Racine County Sheriff's Office has issued a report noting that they have formally filed multiple charges related to a fire that was set in the village of Raymond. A fully engulfed shed fire at 1041 27th St. led...
CBS 58
Man charged after allegedly transporting nearly 50 puppies into Wisconsin illegally
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Hubertus man has been formally charged after allegedly transporting close to 50 puppies across state lines illegally in the bed of his truck. Colton Brooder, 34, is charged with three counts operating as a dog breeder or dealer without a license and three...
CBS 58
12-year-old dies after firearm unintentionally discharges; Milwaukee woman arrested
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say a 12-year-old boy has died after a firearm unintentionally discharged Saturday afternoon, Sept. 24. It happened near 43rd and College Avenue around 1:18 p.m. Authorities say the child obtained a gun that accidentally went off, striking him. The boy was taken to a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 58
Waukesha Christmas parade survivors 'mentally prepare' for trial amid developments in suspect's case
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Victims of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack are navigating recent developments in the suspect's court case as they "mentally prepare" for a long month ahead. The suspect, Darrell Brooks, is scheduled to stand trial beginning one week from Monday on Oct. 3. There's been a...
CBS 58
FBI Milwaukee field office offering outreach to UWM students
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A new initiative program aims to partner Milwaukee college students with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to teach a variety of subjects presented by special agents, analysts and other FBI professionals assigned to the FBI Milwaukee field office. The FBI and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee issued...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police seek to identify suspects in burglary caught on camera
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two suspects are being sought by Milwaukee police in connection to a burglary that occurred last week. The incident was caught on camera. Two suspects forced entry and removed property from a business at W. Garfield Ave. and N. Teutonia Ave. on Thursday, Sept. 22 at around 10:30 p.m.
CBS 58
Domestic dispute leaves Milwaukee woman killed by gunfire
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 31-year-old Milwaukee woman died on Saturday, Sept. 24 as the result of a domestic dispute. Milwaukee Police issued a release revealing that the fatal shooting occurred at around 9:18 a.m. at N. 48th and W. Locust St. which led to the arrest of a 28-year-old Milwaukee man.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 58
Body pulled from Lake Monona identified as 49-year-old Milwaukee man
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Dane County medical examiner identified the body found in Lake Monona Sept. 20 as 49-year-old Brian Noll of Milwaukee. Authorities responded to the lake just before 6 p.m. and pronounced the victim deceased. The sheriff's office says they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding...
CBS 58
Man killed in head-on collision in Kenosha County
SALEM LAKES, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 64-year-old Salem man has died following a motor vehicle crash in Kenosha County Tuesday, Sept. 27. Fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of County Highway F and 278th Avenue for the two-vehicle collision. According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, a...
CBS 58
Flight for Life breaks ground of bigger, permanent facility in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Wis (CBS 58) -- You've worried about it before if you or a loved one lives far from a hospital: what happens if there's an emergency and you need help now?. Officials with Flight for Life broke ground on a facility at the Burlington airport on Wednesday, which they say will help them respond faster to rural communities when every second counts.
CBS 58
Waukesha gym aims to raise additional $4,000 to help feed kids
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- This is the second year in a row that Burn Boot Camp in Waukesha has teamed up with Blessings in a Backpack to help children in need. The Waukesha County chapter of Blessings in a Backpack aims to feed children throughout the Waukesha school system on the days when they're not in class.
CBS 58
Milwaukee Diaper Mission hosts free diaper giveaway at Hayat Pharmacy
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Dominique Johnson and her husband, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, helped hand out free diapers Tuesday at Hayat Pharmacy on 8th and Layton. "Cavalier and I know firsthand how fast a family can go through diapers," said Dominique Johnson. "We have three children, two at the same time."
CBS 58
New diaper bank launched by United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County held a ribbon-cutting for their new diaper bank Wednesday morning. The new space is part of the Johnson Controls Volunteer Center that will give families a dedicated place to get much-needed baby supplies. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley...
CBS 58
Man's body pulled from Fond du Lac River, investigation underway
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A death investigation is underway Tuesday after rescue crews pulled a body from the Fond du Lac River. Fire and police officials were called to the scene just before 9 a.m., and the victim was pronounced dead by the Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner's Office.
CBS 58
MADACC is 'bursting' with cats and dogs; shelter sends SOS for people to help by adopting or fostering
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission, also known as MADACC, is bursting with animals in need of a new home. While MADACC is the resource for animal control throughout Milwaukee County, the organization also takes in animals that are sick, injured or need to be rehomed.
Comments / 0