Dallas, TX

Mashed

The Pioneer Woman Pasta Dish So Easy You'll Barely Have To Move

Ree Drummond is a wife, mother, food blogger, cookbook author, lifestyle entrepreneur, and host of one of TV's favorite down-home cooking shows, "The Pioneer Woman." The former city slicker is now the most famous resident of Pawhuska, Oklahoma — so well known that Travel Oklahoma has designed a Pioneer Woman road trip for her legions of adoring fans.
thesouthernladycooks.com

PASTA E FAGIOLI SOUP (PASTA AND BEANS)

Translastion.. Pasta e Fagioli means pasta and beans. If you have followed our site for any amount of time, you know we love to try new recipes and many from different areas. This Italian soup was incredible! The whole family loved it and we will definitely make it again and again.
msn.com

Chicken Piccata Giada Recipe

Giada's chicken piccata recipe is absolutely delicious and so easy that it hardly takes 30 minutes to from pan to plate. Serve Giada's chicken piccata with pasta, spaghetti, sautéed veggies, or mashed potatoes, and enjoy a simple homemade dinner with your friends and family. Tender and juicy chicken breast...
The Kitchn

Rao’s Just Launched a New Line of Frozen Pizzas and I Tried Every One

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’ve been a Rao’s devotee for years now, and I will proclaim to anyone who cares to listen that it’s the best jarred tomato sauce on the market. And I’m not alone. The sauce is also a favorite of Kitchn editors. So when a friend told me that Rao’s was releasing a line of frozen pizzas, I had a feeling that these would soon become a fixture in my freezer.
The Daily South

What Makes a Food "Deviled"?

We serve Deviled Eggs at gatherings, see cans of Underwood Deviled Ham in the grocery store, and enjoy Deviled Crab Melts all summer long, but have you ever stopped to consider why we call all these foods "deviled"?. The term is older than you might think, but the enduring popularity...
butterwithasideofbread.com

ALMOND JOY CAKE

Almond Joy Cake is chocolate cake topped with a marshmallow coconut layer and chocolate frosting mixed with toasted almonds. Chocolate cake recipe that tastes just like your favorite Almond Joy candy bar!. Our recipe for homemade Almond Joy bars is a popular one. For good reason. And this cake version...
The Kitchn

TRUFF Just Launched a New Garlicky Truffle Oil You’ll Use on Repeat — But You Better Act Fast!

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. One of our favorite brands for flavor-packed hot sauces, TRUFF, has been treating us to some exciting news lately. Just last month, they announced an extremely delicious partnership with Hidden Valley Ranch to create a spicy truffle-infused sauce to dress up chicken wings, pair with French fries, add to marinades, and so much more. To make even more truffle dreams come true, they’ve released yet another incredibly tasty product you’ll want to add to your pantry ASAP.
Mashed

What A Typical Breakfast Looks Like In The Netherlands

Each morning, we leave dreamland behind us, then wake up and resume our daily activities. And one thing to look forward to each morning is the beloved breakfast, which is not called "the most important meal of the day" without a good reason. When eaten regularly, breakfast helps with weight management, reduces the risk of heart disease, and improves our energy levels throughout the day (via Better Health). However, Kitchen Infinity says that one in five Americans skip breakfast each day, which is not that bad, but if you're that one person that doesn't eat breakfast, you might need to reconsider your options.
Mashed

Geoffrey Zakarian Has A Pro Tip For Cooking Shellfish

Protein is often the most expensive part of a dish, whether you're searing a beef steak or grilling a piece of salmon. It's also often the part of a dish that's the toughest to rescue if you mess it up. While you can always add in a few pinches of this or that to help refresh a sauce that isn't working the way you want it to, it's tougher to revive a protein that has been overcooked to the point where it's chewy, rubbery, and just plain unpleasant to consume.
Post Register

Get your jam on with this sheet pan dinner

Sheet pan dinners are hardly a new trend, but the method is consistently revelatory. It's impossible not to marvel at its simplicity and ability to deliver a one-dish, er, -pan dinner packed with flavor. This chicken dish is easy and extremely flexible in that you can make it all at...
Apartment Therapy

The KitchenAid Food Chopper That Will Be Your Go-To for Fall Meal Prep (It’s on Sale!)

Apartment Therapy received compensation for this post, which was written and edited independently by our editorial team. It’s usually right about the end of September that the reality of fall truly sets in. No longer are the mornings filled with giddy kids, new notebooks, and packed lunches in hand, and no longer are you thinking about which fun, weeknight dinner you’ll whip up on Wednesday as you drift off to sleep. The truth of the matter is, the transition to cooler weather brings about lots of changes. Whether you have kiddos or not, saying goodbye to the spontaneity of summer fun, bounty of delicious produce, and the longer days can be tough.
Real Simple

Breakfast Strata

Everyone needs a make-ahead breakfast in their repertoire, and this one feeds a crowd. The stars of this bread-pudding-like casserole are mushrooms, leeks, asparagus, and spinach, so everyone can start their day loaded with veggies. Pour a simple egg custard flavored with chives and Dijon mustard over sauteed veggies, whole-grain bread, and Asiago cheese. Then let it all soak overnight (or for at least an hour) before finishing it in the oven. There's no shortage of flavor in this satisfying breakfast casserole.
TODAY.com

Giada welcomes fall with comforting pasta, zucchini roll-ups and chocolate amaretti cake

To celebrate autumn's arrival, celebrity chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Giada De Laurentiis is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to prepare a few of her favorite comforting recipes that are as great for entertaining as they are for a weeknight dinner. She shows us how to make cheesy pasta with pancetta, ricotta-filled zucchini roll-ups and orange-scented chocolate amaretti cake.
