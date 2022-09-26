ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thestandardnewspaper.online

High school band competitions in full force

BULLHEAD CITY – The new school year has begun. Football fills the weekend, volleyball competes on the weekdays, swimming holds multiple events, and badminton competes almost daily. One of the biggest and most unified sports being played is being left out. One that is usually left on the sidelines, but never stays quiet. Band is holding multiple events for high schools in the state and schools are ready to display their capabilities.
TEMPE, AZ
12news.com

12News anchor Mark Curtis joins Arizona Broadcasters Hall of Fame

PHOENIX — After spending more than two decades telling stories for 12News, longtime anchor Mark Curtis has joined the ranks of the Valley's most notable broadcasters in the Arizona Broadcasters Association's Hall of Fame. Every year, a small class of inductees is chosen by media leaders from across Arizona....
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tempe, AZ
Football
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
State
California State
Tempe, AZ
College Sports
Tempe, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona College Sports
City
Tempe, AZ
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
azbigmedia.com

Arizona ranks No. 3 for biggest decrease in home prices

After two years of skyrocketing growth, home prices are dropping in Arizona, according to an analysis from QuoteWizard. Our team of analysts found that the average price of a home in Arizona has decreased by $5,075 since June — that’s the 5th largest drop in the nation, and No. 3 in the nation for biggest decrease in home prices by percentage.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herm Edwards
Person
Nau
Person
Jordan Clark
Person
Jack Jones
azbigmedia.com

11 best neighborhoods in Phoenix for housing investments

Since making Arizona their preferred location in recent years, investors of all skill and monetary levels are finding the state’s real estate market to be a fantastic investment decision. Investors have a wide variety of properties to choose from, and the region also boasts a burgeoning population, a booming tourism industry, first-rate amenities, construction of major industrial and commercial centers, and reasonably priced housing. But what are the best neighborhoods in Phoenix for real estate investments?
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

New polls shows close race for Arizona governor

Maricopa County Attorney won't prosecute women looking for abortions, but unclear about doctors. Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell says her office wouldn't prosecute women looking to get abortions, but didn't clarify if they would go after doctors. Arizona doctors react to recent ruling on territorial abortion ban. Updated: Sep. 26,...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

5 Metro Phoenix hot spots for real estate development

Remember Bachman-Turner Overdrive’s 1983 hit “You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet?” You ain’t seen nothin’ yet. B-b-b-baby, you just ain’t seen n-n-nothin’ yet? It’s one of those catchy, unforgettable lyrics you can’t shake. And, it’s a perfect musical representation of the growth happening throughout Metro Phoenix, especially when it comes to hot spots for real estate development. Just when you think you might have seen all there is to see in development expansion and innovation, the Valley seems to unveil a new surprise.
MESA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Devils#American Football#College Football#Arizona State#Asu#The Las Vegas Raiders
azbigmedia.com

2 Arizona restaurants make Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best lists

Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, today announced the next in its community-powered Travelers’ Choice Awards series: the 2022 Best of the Best Restaurants, which includes two Arizona restaurants. Cafe Monarch in Scottsdale is ranked No. 4 among Fine Dining Restaurants in the U.S. BirdHouse in Page ranks No. 2 for Best Quick Bites.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
KTAR.com

2 Arizona defense companies awarded contract worth nearly $1 billion

PHOENIX — Two Arizona defense companies were awarded a nearly $1 billion cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for hypersonic missiles last week. Raytheon Technologies and Northrop Grumman were awarded $985,348,124 to design, development and deliver the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile (HACM) by March 2027, the U.S. Department of Defense announced. A scramjet...
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

Cheap Pasta Chain Opening New Restaurant

Enjoy a cheap spaghetti dinner.Tacyra Autrey/Unsplash. Sometimes the simplest of ideas are the ones that make the most sense. Business owners are often looking for ways to upgrade how they service customers, but this is not always the best way to provide customers with a satisfying experience. This includes restaurant owners. While some restaurants look for ways to recreate the classic burger or deconstruct Asian cuisines, one Phoenix restaurant owner has found a way to provide locals with an easy, and affordable alternative to what other restaurants have to offer.
PHOENIX, AZ
luxury-houses.net

This $11.5 Million Remarkable 12,000 SF Home in Scottsdale is Truly An Arizona Entertainers Dream with Perfection Inside and Out

The Home in Scottsdale, an elegant Spanish Colonial Estate with unsurpassed sweeping valley views in the prestigious Upper Canyon neighborhood of Silverleaf offering multiple outdoor living areas is now available for sale. This home located at 11021 E Whistling Wind Way Unit 1801, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 4 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Lisa Westcott (Phone: 480-229-3455) at Silverleaf Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
247Sports

247Sports

53K+
Followers
377K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy