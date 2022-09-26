Read full article on original website
Cheap Pasta Chain Opening New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Highway I-10 Will Be Closed in South Phoenix This WeekendPhoenix, AZ
Classic Burger Chain Opens New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Who Killed The Pride Family?Jeffery MacPhoenix, AZ
5 Things to do in Phoenix, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresPhoenix, AZ
blavity.com
Report Suggests Arizona State Staffers Leaked Info To Opponents To Get Black Coach Herm Edwards Fired
Herm Edwards was named head coach of the Arizona State football team in 2017, and on Sept. 18, following a 30–21 loss to Eastern Michigan, it was announced that Arizona State had made the decision to let Edwards go. Now, more alarming details surrounding Edwards’ departure from the Sun Devils are coming to light.
High school football transfers' Wild West is in Phoenix, Arizona
The scene can be traced back to the 1990s, when open enrollment arrived in Phoenix as a hedge against charter schools
thestandardnewspaper.online
High school band competitions in full force
BULLHEAD CITY – The new school year has begun. Football fills the weekend, volleyball competes on the weekdays, swimming holds multiple events, and badminton competes almost daily. One of the biggest and most unified sports being played is being left out. One that is usually left on the sidelines, but never stays quiet. Band is holding multiple events for high schools in the state and schools are ready to display their capabilities.
12news.com
12News anchor Mark Curtis joins Arizona Broadcasters Hall of Fame
PHOENIX — After spending more than two decades telling stories for 12News, longtime anchor Mark Curtis has joined the ranks of the Valley's most notable broadcasters in the Arizona Broadcasters Association's Hall of Fame. Every year, a small class of inductees is chosen by media leaders from across Arizona....
Here Are The Top Arizona High Schools For 2023
Niche compiled a list of the state's best high schools for 2023.
fox10phoenix.com
Drone Zone: Arizona dude ranch give people a chance to channel their inner cowboy
Away from the Phoenix area sits an oasis that is tucked in the Tonto National Forest, and the Cherry Creek Lodge offers a completely off-the-grid experience that can help anyone channel the cowboy that is inside them. FOX 10 Photojournalists Joe Tillman and Brian Kae have more, in this week's edition of Drone Zone.
azbigmedia.com
Arizona ranks No. 3 for biggest decrease in home prices
After two years of skyrocketing growth, home prices are dropping in Arizona, according to an analysis from QuoteWizard. Our team of analysts found that the average price of a home in Arizona has decreased by $5,075 since June — that’s the 5th largest drop in the nation, and No. 3 in the nation for biggest decrease in home prices by percentage.
What will the Valley look like in 2040? The answer may surprise you
PHOENIX — Think about the Valley in 2002. No State Farm Stadium, Y2K, downtown Phoenix was a ghost town after 3 p.m. Now imagine what the Valley will look like 20 years from now. “We're projecting we're going to add another million and a half people to Maricopa County...
azbigmedia.com
11 best neighborhoods in Phoenix for housing investments
Since making Arizona their preferred location in recent years, investors of all skill and monetary levels are finding the state’s real estate market to be a fantastic investment decision. Investors have a wide variety of properties to choose from, and the region also boasts a burgeoning population, a booming tourism industry, first-rate amenities, construction of major industrial and commercial centers, and reasonably priced housing. But what are the best neighborhoods in Phoenix for real estate investments?
AZFamily
New polls shows close race for Arizona governor
Maricopa County Attorney won't prosecute women looking for abortions, but unclear about doctors. Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell says her office wouldn't prosecute women looking to get abortions, but didn't clarify if they would go after doctors. Arizona doctors react to recent ruling on territorial abortion ban. Updated: Sep. 26,...
azbigmedia.com
5 Metro Phoenix hot spots for real estate development
Remember Bachman-Turner Overdrive’s 1983 hit “You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet?” You ain’t seen nothin’ yet. B-b-b-baby, you just ain’t seen n-n-nothin’ yet? It’s one of those catchy, unforgettable lyrics you can’t shake. And, it’s a perfect musical representation of the growth happening throughout Metro Phoenix, especially when it comes to hot spots for real estate development. Just when you think you might have seen all there is to see in development expansion and innovation, the Valley seems to unveil a new surprise.
8 Luxury Neighborhoods in Arizona To Consider for Retirement
Arizona is a popular place to retire thanks to its pleasant weather year-round, picturesque scenery, safe cities and relatively affordable living costs. But for those retirees who value luxury over...
Here's The Best Grocery Store In Arizona
LoveFOOD determined each state's best grocery store.
azbigmedia.com
2 Arizona restaurants make Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best lists
Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, today announced the next in its community-powered Travelers’ Choice Awards series: the 2022 Best of the Best Restaurants, which includes two Arizona restaurants. Cafe Monarch in Scottsdale is ranked No. 4 among Fine Dining Restaurants in the U.S. BirdHouse in Page ranks No. 2 for Best Quick Bites.
fox10phoenix.com
Cherry Creek Lodge: A beautiful Arizona getaway on a dude ranch, along with cattle, horses and cowboys
GILA COUNTY, Ariz. - When life feels like a lot, we start to look for a place to get away. Have you ever tried visiting a dude ranch?. A few hours from Phoenix is a place called Cherry Creek Lodge in Gila County. It sits on a working cattle ranch, with trees all around, a beautiful lake, and plenty of peace and quiet.
Here's Where To Find The Best Pancakes In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best pancakes in each state.
KTAR.com
2 Arizona defense companies awarded contract worth nearly $1 billion
PHOENIX — Two Arizona defense companies were awarded a nearly $1 billion cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for hypersonic missiles last week. Raytheon Technologies and Northrop Grumman were awarded $985,348,124 to design, development and deliver the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile (HACM) by March 2027, the U.S. Department of Defense announced. A scramjet...
Cheap Pasta Chain Opening New Restaurant
Enjoy a cheap spaghetti dinner.Tacyra Autrey/Unsplash. Sometimes the simplest of ideas are the ones that make the most sense. Business owners are often looking for ways to upgrade how they service customers, but this is not always the best way to provide customers with a satisfying experience. This includes restaurant owners. While some restaurants look for ways to recreate the classic burger or deconstruct Asian cuisines, one Phoenix restaurant owner has found a way to provide locals with an easy, and affordable alternative to what other restaurants have to offer.
12news.com
Arizona gas prices are up 20 cents in a week. Experts explain why
ARIZONA, USA — Gas prices are up another 8 cents on Tuesday, with the average price for a gallon of gas in Arizona up 20 cents from a week ago, according to AAA. It’s now more than $4.18 a gallon statewide. In Phoenix, gas prices are now 50...
luxury-houses.net
This $11.5 Million Remarkable 12,000 SF Home in Scottsdale is Truly An Arizona Entertainers Dream with Perfection Inside and Out
The Home in Scottsdale, an elegant Spanish Colonial Estate with unsurpassed sweeping valley views in the prestigious Upper Canyon neighborhood of Silverleaf offering multiple outdoor living areas is now available for sale. This home located at 11021 E Whistling Wind Way Unit 1801, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 4 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Lisa Westcott (Phone: 480-229-3455) at Silverleaf Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
247Sports
