Texas A&M's defense was supposed to be a very good unit in 2022 and it has been in terms of keeping opponents off of the scoreboard, allowing just 47 total points. The run defense hasn’t been as good as it was during the first few years of Jimbo Fisher’s tenure but there’s a couple of things at work here. One, A&M has mixed in more five man boxes under new defensive coordinator DJ Durkin and works moreso towards keeping people out of the end zone than they have in the past. Two, the secondary is a much deeper, and more experienced group than the front six.

