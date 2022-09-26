Read full article on original website
Ten thoughts: Texas A&M's defense vs Mississippi State's offense
Texas A&M's defense was supposed to be a very good unit in 2022 and it has been in terms of keeping opponents off of the scoreboard, allowing just 47 total points. The run defense hasn’t been as good as it was during the first few years of Jimbo Fisher’s tenure but there’s a couple of things at work here. One, A&M has mixed in more five man boxes under new defensive coordinator DJ Durkin and works moreso towards keeping people out of the end zone than they have in the past. Two, the secondary is a much deeper, and more experienced group than the front six.
Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M: Mike Leach opens up on Jimbo Fisher, past rivalry with Aggies at Texas Tech
Mississippi State stays home to face Texas A&M Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium for a Week 5 matchup with major SEC West implications for the pair of 3-1 teams. Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach, who previously coached at Texas Tech from 2000-09, has been a thorn in Texas A&M’s side for years, boasting an 8-4 overall record against the Aggies (1-1 with Mississippi State). The matchup also marks a battle between Leach and fellow offensive guru Jimbo Fisher, who have crossed paths several times throughout their decorated careers.
David Hicks, nation's No. 1 defensive lineman, commits to Texas A&M Aggies over Oklahoma, others
The Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas A&M Aggies. The battle for Paetow High School (Texas) five-star prospect David Hicks, the nation's No. 9 overall prospect and No. 1 defensive lineman, has primarily been between those two programs for weeks. This summer, the 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive ...
Reactions pour in on social media following five-star DL David Hicks' A&M commitment
Texas A&M’s relentless efforts on the recruiting trail have paid off once again. On Wednesday afternoon, five-star Katy Paetow defensive lineman David Hicks announced his commitment to the Aggies over Oklahoma, Alabama, Miami and others. It’s been a back-and-forth recruitment for Hicks with the Aggies grabbing the early edge...
Mississippi State LB undergoes successful leg surgery following hit versus Bowling Green
Mississippi State linebacker DeShawn Page underwent successful leg surgery Wednesday afternoon after exiting the Bulldogs’ victory against Bowling Green Saturday. It’s unknown what this means for his future this season, though any surgery makes it difficult to believe he will be back any time soon. Page wrote “Small Setback” below his update on Instagram.
Paul Finebaum Is Still 'Concerned' About Prominent Head Coach
Texas A&M may have walked off of Allen Field with a win over No. 10 Arkansas on Saturday, but Paul Finebaum's opinion on Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies hasn't changed just yet. Hopping on WJOX's "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," the SEC Network personality says there's still plenty to be considered about in Aggieland.
Mike Leach Monday press conference: Texas A&M
Texas A&M likely thought they’d seen the last of Mike Leach when he went to the Left Coast. Now Aggies really wish that were true because the now-Mississippi State coach is not only 1-1 against the former Big XII foe with the Bulldogs. Leach brings a 8-4 record at A&M expense into this weekend’s SEC West rematch.
Game Time Announcement: Mississippi State
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas football’s week six matchup at Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 8, in Starkville will kick at 11 a.m. CT and air on SEC Network. The Hogs (3-1) lead the all-time series against the Bulldogs, 18-13-1, and defeated Mississippi State in Fayetteville last year, 31-28.
Edam cheese is an iconic symbol of Mississippi State University
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Edam cheese is a big deal at Mississippi State University. Production of Edam cheese cannonballs is a tradition that’s now 84 years strong. It started in 1938 in the mind of Mississippi State professor Dr. F. H. Herzer. “He wanted to invent a cheese that...
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this newly renovated 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom home with two income-producing garage apartments. For more details, watch the video above, or contact Cherry Ruffino here.
Authorities in Bryan searching for missing girl
BRYAN, Texas — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for help to find Hailey Morgan, a teenager from Bryan who has been missing since Sept. 9. Little information has been given about the situation, but the center has released a description of Morgan to aid in the search.
Snapchat threat at Bryan school leads to arrest
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest has been made after a Snapchat threat at a Bryan school was confirmed “not credible.”. On September 23rd, 2022, the Bryan Police Department was made aware of a SnapChat message circulating Davila Middle School on September 23 – where someone was threatening to conduct a shooting at the school.
Residents displaced after kitchen fire in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Three residents were displaced Wednesday afternoon after a kitchen fire in College Station. According to the battalion chief, it happened just before 1 p.m. in the area of Pheasant Lane, near Welsh Avenue. The fire badly damaged the kitchen of the residence, but firefighters were...
Fire destroyed home Wednesday morning in Oktibbeha County
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A fire rekindled Wednesday morning at a home in Oktibbeha County and left it in ruins. Oktibbeha County Fire Services Coordinator Patrick Warner said the home is along Highway 82 West between Mathiston and Starkville. He said firefighters first responded to the home Tuesday evening at...
Rock Prairie and Wellborn Road railroad closings indefinitely delayed due to unforeseen circumstances
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The railroad crossings at Rock Prairie and Wellborn road in College Station that were scheduled to be closed for maintenance on Tues, Sept. 27 are being delayed. Initially, 2-3 days were allocated for the closure and installation of new tracks at the railroad intersections of...
Catalytic convertor theft suspects arrested
COLLEGE STATION – Three men, including two from Navasota, were arrested by College Station Police Thursday, Sept. 22, after nine stolen catalytic converters were discovered during a traffic stop. College Station Police said all nine stolen catalytic convertors were from Toyota Tundra’s. Drevonne Bell, 22 of Houston, was charged with theft of property; failing to identify/giving false information and he also has four outstanding warrants from other counties. He is being held in Brazos County Jail on $400,000 bond.
15-year-old Bryan ISD student arrested for sending ‘terroristic’ text
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A 15-year-old Bryan ISD student was arrested for making a terroristic threat, Bryan police said. School resource officers were notified that a student sent a text message referencing a school shooting at Rudder High School. Officers quickly identified the boy and obtained an arrest warrant for terroristic threat.
College Station City Council Continuing To Pursue An Ordinance Limiting Where “Ag Shacks” And Other Shared Housing Units Can Be Built
For almost a year and a half, College Station city staff has been working on a way to stop the construction in single family neighborhoods of Ag-Shacks and similar student rental structures that have as many as ten bedrooms. The city council tabled action on a proposal during their September...
Bryan student arrested, charged with terroristic threat
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A 15-year-old Bryan student has been arrested, and is charged with Terroristic Threat. School Resource Officers from the Bryan Police Department were advised on Monday of a text message sent by a student referencing a school shooting at Rudder High School. Officers were quickly able to identify the juvenile who sent the text message.
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED ON WARRANTS
Brenham Police report that Monday afternoon at 4:15 Officer Grayson Marburger made contact with Angela Crathers, 21 of Brenham, in the 1800 block of Longwood Drive. Crathers had four active warrants for her arrest and was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail. The warrants were from Brenham for Failure to Comply with Duties Upon Striking a Fixed Object and False Report to a Police Officer and Washington County for Failed to Give Notice Striking Fixture and False Statement to Peace Officer.
