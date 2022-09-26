ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Editorial: Why did it take so long for help to arrive as boy drowned off Navy Pier for 30 minutes?

By The Editorial Board, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19iRtY_0iB6l5cY00
Police crime tape marks the spot at the north side of Navy Pier on Sept. 26, 2022, where a 3-year-old child was allegedly pushed into Lake Michigan by his aunt. Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Even in a city where murders are commonplace, some crimes still have the capacity to shock us to the core. What happened at Navy Pier on Sept. 19 falls into that category.

On that day, prosecutors allege, Victoria Moreno, 34, of Des Plaines, deliberately used both of her hands to push her little nephew, Josiah Brown, 3, into Lake Michigan near the northeast end of the popular tourist attraction. As the child drowned in the water, Moreno allegedly just stood and watched.

It’s an unconscionable set of circumstances and it is not surprising that it made international news as a further example of Chicago’s endemic brutality.

No destination that attracts millions of visitors a year can be held accountable for the acts of every last one of them, especially if the perpetrator goes to some effort to escape immediate detection. And we do not yet fully know what was going on inside Moreno’s head.

“Not once during any of these events did the defendant scream for help, call for help, ask for help or try herself to help,” Assistant State’s Attorney Lorraine Scaduto alleged at Moreno’s bond hearing.

Still, the length of time that child spent unaided in the water before rescuers arrived, reportedly as long as 30 minutes, should alarm every Chicagoan.

And it must not happen again at Navy Pier.

When Josiah finally was pulled from the water, the child was still alive. He died Sunday at Lurie Children’s Hospital. Scaduto said at the hearing that the child first floated on his back before vomiting and eventually sinking to the bottom of the lake.

Why did it take so long for potentially lifesaving help to arrive?

According to news reports, it took time for people to realize what had just happened, for somebody to call the authorities and for the emergency services to arrive in the right place. These kinds of delays before help arrives for someone in life-threatening circumstances hardly are unknown elsewhere in the city, but in this instance they may have had a material impact on the child’s fate.

Surveillance cameras on the pier apparently caught the alleged crime, aiding prosecutors. But they did not help get immediate aid for Josiah.

Cruise ships recently have been focused on the problem of people going overboard, usually as a result of either being drunk or having mental health issues. Cruise ship companies are beginning to install sophisticated detection equipment to mitigate the issue.

Such equipment, which is costly, typically uses motion-detection sensors and infrared and radar technology to immediately send a signal directly to the bridge when a person goes over the rails of a ship. These systems can also track a person in the water, even after dark.

A pier is not a ship, of course, and people leave the pier to board boats all the time, adding to the complexity of the issue.

But there are other improvements worth discussing, including stationing more rescue personnel at the pier, adding to the amount of safety equipment for the public to quickly grab, closer monitoring of existing cameras and safer railings, especially on the north side of the pier, where crowds are fewer and it is easier for events such as this horrific crime to evade detection.

Simply put, when someone hits the water off Navy Pier, authorities should have the information to take immediate action.

Join the discussion on Twitter @chitribopinions and on Facebook .

Submit a letter, of no more than 400 words, to the editor here or email letters@chicagotribune.com .

Comments / 14

Darlene WW
2d ago

What really hits odd is thrre are stories of pet owners jumping in to save them from the water, yet not a single person jumped in to save a human being. That in itself is absolutely pathetic.Then emergency services took them 30 minutes to pull him out!? Pathetic again. Baby boy had no chance of survival. God bless him. My deepest condolences to his parents.

Reply(3)
4
XSoCal
2d ago

I hope the author realize that Illinois is a State of death. Crimecago mayor turns her head. Then the state itself is fast tracking to become the mecca for baby killing. So it's the overall mindset of today's democrats to not care a whole lot about innocent lives.

Reply
3
Barb Soto
1d ago

I'm pretty sure there was plenty of witnesses where 1 of them could of jumped after the little boy. is that all Chitcago people do is sit and record all attacks. there is no such thing as a human in Chitcago. they are all for attention for their own agenda. I bet if I was there I would have dived right on in. the people there are nothing but wooses.

Reply
2
Related
CBS Chicago

Josiah Brown, boy pushed into Lake Michigan at Navy Pier, died of drowning, autopsy confirms

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An autopsy on Wednesday confirmed Josiah Brown, the 3-year-old boy who died after his aunt allegedly pushed him into Lake Michigan at Navy Pier, died as a result of drowning.Josiah died Sunday at Lurie Children's Hospital, six days after Fire Department divers pulled him out of the lake in critical condition. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office announced Wednesday afternoon that an autopsy determined he died as a result of complications from drowning, and his death was ruled a homicide.Josiah's aunt, 34-year-old Victoria Moreno of Des Plaines, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

‘Eyesore,’ Sinking Boat Removed Almost A Year After It Got Stuck On Chicago River

LINCOLN SQUARE — A mysterious boat marooned on the side of the Chicago River in Lincoln Square has finally been removed — almost a year after it was abandoned there. The boat was removed recently by the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago, Commissioner Cam Davis said in an email. It was discovered stuck along the side of the river in September 2021, its origins unknown.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

3-year-old dies after being pushed off Navy Pier into Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 3-year-old boy has died after he was allegedly pushed off Navy Pier by his aunt, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner. The boy, who prosecutors identified as Josiah Brown, suffered cardiac arrest and severe brain damage after being under the water for 30 minutes. Prosecutors say his aunt, 34-year-old Victoria Moreno of Des Plaines, Illinois, was seen on surveillance video pushing him into the lake. She was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a child under the age of 13 causing permanent disability, police said Wednesday. Those charges will almost certainly be upgraded. Cook County...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Little boy who was thrown off Navy Pier has died

The 3-year-old boy that was pushed off Navy Pier in Chicago by his aunt on Monday has died from his injuries, according to Cook County Medical Examiner records. The examiner's online record of deaths showed on Sunday night that a 3-year-old boy from Des Plaines who was injured on Sept. 19 at Navy Pier died on Sunday morning.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
City
Des Plaines, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Victoria, IL
Des Plaines, IL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Navy Pier#Lake Michigan#Violent Crime#State
WGN News

Ton Farm recognized as Underground Railroad station in Golden Gate

CHICAGO — State and local leaders along with members of the community are commemorating Illinois’ rich history with a new historical marker honoring an Underground Railroad site on the far South Side. The Jan and Aagje Ton Farm received state recognition at Chicago’s Finest Marina, as a place of refuge for escaped slaves seeking freedom. Chicago’s […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Forest Park Review

Nancy Wilson, 74

Nancy Jane Wilson of Forest Park died on Sept. 10, 2022 after a short illness. Born on Oct. 24, 1947 to Clifford and Gwynedd Wilson, she overcame many obstacles. She was born premature with cerebral palsy and was not expected to survive past 13 years. Unable to walk until she was 4, she wore leg braces as a child and again later in life, using a walker and then a wheelchair as she lost mobility.
FOREST PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Lake-effect showers kick off Wednesday in Chicago

CHICAGO - Locally, lake-effect showers have made it into the city as well as northwest Indiana. This will continue through the morning before ending, allowing more sunshine to break through residual cloudiness. Highs will be close to 60 degrees once again. Tonight may end up being even cooler with more...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Ferrara Candy Co. fined for exposing workers to amputation at Bellwood facility

BELLWOOD, Ill. - The US Department of Labor found five OSHA violations at Ferrara Candy Co.'s Bellwood facility and proposed over $201,000 in fines. Following a federal workplace safety inspection at the Chicago-area candy manufacture, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) found the company was exposing workers to amputation hazards at its Bellwood site.
BELLWOOD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chipotle to open first restaurant with drive-thru lane in suburban Chicago

STREAMWOOD, Ill. - Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening its first "Chipotlane" in Chicago's northwest suburbs. The drive-thru lane will open at the location in Streamwood near Sutton Road and Irving Park Road. The Chipotlane allows customers to place an order on the mobile app and pick up their food without...
STREAMWOOD, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy