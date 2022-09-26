ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

New Jersey Deli Owners Accused of Inflating Shop's Value to $100M: SEC

By Matthew Impelli
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago

The owners of a New Jersey-based deli were recently charged in a market manipulation scheme after they were accused of inflating their shop's value to $100 million, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced on Monday.

In its press release, the SEC said that three men, identified as Peter L. Coker Sr., Peter L. Coker Jr., and James T. Patten, were charged with "orchestrating fraudulent manipulative securities trading schemes."

"These schemes included artificially inflating the share price of Hometown International, which operated a New Jersey deli producing less than $40,000 in annual revenue, from approximately $1 per share in October 2019 to nearly $14 per share by April 2021, leading to a grossly inflated market capitalization of $100 million," the press release said.

According to the SEC, the three men gained control of the Hometown International shares, as well as the shares of a separate shell company, identified as E-Waste Corp. The three then "artificially inflated the price of both issuers' stock through manipulative trading."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3563Ro_0iB6kn4W00
Above, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission seal hangs on the facade of its building September 18, 2008, in Washington, D.C. On Monday, the SEC charged the owners of Hometown Deli in New Jersey who allegedly inflated the shop's value to $100 million. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The three men intended to dump their shares at higher valuations, however, the SEC said that "before the defendants were able to reap the intended profits of the schemes, as alleged, numerous news articles were published discussing the issuers' inflated stock prices."

Last April, CNBC reported that the deli had a value of $100 million, but filings with the SEC showed that it only reported sales of $35,748 in two years combined from 2019 and 2020.

Meanwhile, the news outlet also reported last April that hedge fund manager David Einhorn warned of the risks associated with the deli in a letter to investors saying "someone pointed us to Hometown International (HWIN), which owns a single deli in rural New Jersey...HWIN reached a market cap of $113 million on February 8. The largest shareholder is also the CEO/CFO/Treasurer and a Director, who also happens to be the wrestling coach of the high school next door to the deli. The pastrami must be amazing."

The SEC said in its Monday press release that the three men are being charged with "violations of the antifraud provisions of the securities laws." Additionally, Patten was charged with "violating market manipulation provisions," while Coker Sr. and Coker Jr. are also charged for helping Patten with the violations.

Scott A. Thompson, Associate Director of Enforcement in the Philadelphia Regional Office with the SEC said, "We allege that the defendants' brazen schemes resulted in the artificial inflation of the stock price of two publicly traded companies with little to no annual revenues."

In addition to the charges filed by the SEC, the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Jersey also filed criminal charges against the three men. In a press release, the attorney's office said that the men were charged in a 12-count indictment "with conspiracy to commit securities fraud, securities fraud, and conspiracy to manipulate securities prices."

The SEC declined to make any further comments after Newsweek reached out.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Three men charged with fraud in $100 million New Jersey deli scheme

Three men were charged with various crimes, including securities fraud, in a scheme involving a small-town New Jersey deli. Your Hometown Deli was operated under an umbrella company called Hometown International. It became known as the $100 million deli, reflecting its owner's bizarrely huge market value. James Patten, Peter Coker...
PAULSBORO, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Black Enterprise

A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups

A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Value#Inflation#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Sec#Hometown International#E Waste Corp#Cnbc
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Early October Could Bring a Round of Stimulus Checks to Some Americans

Inflation has put a strain on many household budgets. Some people should soon get relief thanks to state-funded rebate checks. For months on end, Americans have been struggling with sky-high living costs. Inflation has made it so that everything from clothing to food to utilities are more expensive. And households that depleted their savings during the pandemic are now being forced to make hard choices.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
Benzinga

Elon Musk Sides With Wharton Professor Who Says Fed Being 'Real Tough Guys Until We Crush The Economy'

The U.S. Federal Reserve cast a pall on the financial markets by announcing a third straight 75-basis-point hike in the fed funds rate last week. The U.S. central bank received flak from several quarters, and Wharton Professor of Finance Jeremy Siegel was particularly critical of the Fed in a recent CNBC interview. On Saturday, Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk endorsed the professor’s view.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
BUSINESS
Fortune

The U.S. housing market stares down an even bigger economic shock—mortgage rates near 7%

Unbeknownst to buyers lining the sidewalks outside of frenzied open houses this spring, the Pandemic Housing Boom was already in its final inning. In March, Fortune published a pair of articles titled “The housing market enters uncharted waters“ and “An economic shock just hit the housing market“ arguing just that: The red-hot housing market would quickly shift in the face of spiked mortgage rates, which had jumped from 3.2% in January to over 4% by late March.
REAL ESTATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
112K+
Post
982M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy