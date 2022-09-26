A 1-year-old boy died in a hot car after his father left him there—on purpose—for five hours, Ohio police said. The temperature outside was 87 degrees when little Kyler Parrott was strapped into his car seat with nothing to drink and no air conditioning on Thursday, according to authorities. “We estimate that would’ve made the interior of the car about 130 degrees,” Det. Capt. Ty Norris of the New Philadelphia Police Department told WJW.Norris said Tyler’s mother was at work and his father, Landon Parrott, 19, didn’t want to be bothered by his son.“During the interview it appears that this...

NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH ・ 25 DAYS AGO