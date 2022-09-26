Read full article on original website
Watch Shocking Moment Shark Leaps onto Fishing Boat off Maine Coast
Endangered mako sharks are renowned for their acrobatic displays when they are caught on fishing lines.
Cruise Ship Collides With Another Vessel After Getting Caught in Heavy Fog
Most of the 190 passengers, who were enjoying a cruise vacation in Germany, were asleep when the collision occurred.
A luxury cruise ship launching in 2025 will allow travelers to permanently live at sea with residences starting at $1 million — see what it'll be like aboard
Storylines is building a residential cruise ship that'll indefinitely circumnavigate the globe starting in 2025. Rooms aboard the vessel range from a $1 million studio to four-bedroom bi-level $8 million home. Some floor plans are almost sold out as the company continues to "build momentum everyday." Why take a monthslong...
Meet Sky Whale: A 3-story aircraft concept that can seat 755 passengers
AWWA Sky Whale, a large, intriguing-looking flying machine, is meant to represent the pinnacle of luxury, performance, and sustainability. At a recent exhibition on future transportation hosted at Kuwait's Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Cultural Center, the design of Oscar Vinals was on display. The Sky Whale concept focuses on the...
Watch world's first flying electric boat concept complete its test flight
Although wing-in-ground effect (WIG) aircraft like the Soviet-era Ekranoplan had previously shown promise, they haven't quite taken off as a standard mode of transportation. As long as they keep within their wingspan of the surface below, the air cushion between the wings and the surface gives these low-flying birds a significant lift and efficiency gain over ordinary planes flying higher in the air.
You Can Live Aboard This Luxury $1 Billion Residential Cruise Ship
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC’s latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
How to track a cruise ship
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. Ever spotted a major ship on the water and wondered which ship it could be?. Stop squinting! You can use a variety of cruise...
Watch Alice, a new electric commuter plane, fly for the first time
For eight minutes today, an electric airplane from Eviation flew in the skies above central Washington state. Propelled by two electric motors spinning two propellers near the tail, pulling energy from 8,000 pounds of batteries, the aircraft hit a speed of about 171 miles per hour during its brief flight.
They shore are a bunch of nice pictures: Oyster beds, shipwrecks and sunsets feature in 'Ultimate Sea View' photography competition
Remarkable and varied photos of coastal scenes from the UK were submitted in an annual photography competition to find the 'Ultimate Sea View'. Photographers captured a range of stunning landscapes that encapsulate the beauty in Britain's coastlines and evoke emotions of nostalgia. The Shipwrecked Mariner's Society, which provides financial support...
The Cost of a Yachting Vacation
Demand for private yacht and barge charters is up as Americans look for a perfectly socially distanced and highly luxurious getaway. Ian Pedersen, senior marketing manager for the Moorings and Sunsail, two private charter companies, told Travel Weekly that as of January, they were trading nearly 40% ahead of 2019 pre-pandemic numbers. Jack Ezon, founder of Embark Beyond, told Travel Weekly that its yacht business soared 235% in 2022 versus 2019.
Volkswagen is shaping the future of mobility with Gen.Travel
German carmaker Volkswagen has revealed its all-electric powered Innovation Experience Vehicle (IEV) is an actual prototype at the Chantilly Arts & Elegance auto show near Paris as a part of the company’s Gen.Travel concept. The IEV drives autonomously (Level 5) and gives a realistic outlook for the mobility of...
Euclid’s Twin-Power Concept
One of the Euclid Road Machinery Company’s major innovations was the twin-power concept. The basis of the concept was powering each drive axle of a truck or scraper with its own diesel engine and powertrain. The idea is believed to have originated with the Koehring Company, which used twin, diesel engines and powertrains to propel a short-lived crawler version of its Dumptor shuttle dump in the 1930s. However, Euclid was the first to use it successfully.
Transcend Cruises to bring a new class to river cruises
Matthew Shollar, co-founder of Transcend Cruises, opens up about the operator’s ambitions. Transcend Cruises is building a fleet of identical river ships dedicated to chartering B2B clients in Europe. The first will launch in March 2024, but a fleet of eight is planned by 2027. Tillberg Design of Sweden has created a prototype that converts from 120 passengers/60 staterooms to 30 two-bath suites, to make the offering as flexible as possible.
Cruise Ship Transferred Over to Carnival Gets New Livery
Carnival Luminosa, a cruise ship recently transferred over to Carnival Cruise Line, set sail for the first time with the new red, white, and blue livery. Already added to half of the Carnival Cruise Line fleet, the new livery now showcased on Carnival Luminosa was introduced on Mardi Gras in 2021, and features the red, white and blue hues long associated with Carnival Cruise Line. The ship also boasts a vintage funnel design reminiscent of the funnels on Carnival’s original ships like Mardi Gras, Carnivale and Festivale, which has also been painted with Carnival’s iconic colors.
Ferrari SP51 is new one-off V-12 roadster
Ferrari on Wednesday revealed the SP51, its latest one-off car developed under the Special Projects program. Ordered by a Ferrari collector in Taiwan, the car is based on the 812 GTS and looks absolutely stunning, helped in part by its unique shade of red known as Rosso Passionale, which has been applied in three layers.
This New 'Cruise & Rail' Trip Takes You Through 5 European Countries in 12 Days
If you’re having trouble deciding between a cruise and a train ride for your next Eastern European vacation, you’re in luck. Uniworld, the luxury river cruise line, partnered with Golden Eagle Luxury Trains, has created the ultimate Eastern European itinerary. The “Castles of Transylvania and the Enchanting Danube” cruise and rail itinerary is a 13-day excursion, beginning in Budapest and ending in Passau—on both land and sea.
Viking Takes Delivery of New Expedition Cruise Ship
Shipbuilder VARD has delivered Viking Polaris, the second of two ice-strengthened expedition vessels for operator Viking. Built at Vard Søviknes in Ålesund, Norway, Viking Polaris is specifically geared for adventure cruises in polar destinations. The vessel has a length of 205 meters and a beam of 23.5 meters, especially designed and developed for expeditions in Antarctica and North America’s Great Lakes. The vessel hosts 378 guests in 189 staterooms.
WATCH: Fox Filmed Catching Fish for the First Time
The Canidae family of the animal kingdom is made up of dogs, wolves, foxes, jackals, and other dog-like carnivores, all of which are adept hunters. The red fox, in particular, primarily hunts rodents and other small game, such as rabbits, squirrels, birds, and reptiles. A relatively recent discovery, however, proves that the canid’s diet might be even more diverse than scientists thought.
Small-Fry Blue Marlin World Record
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Marlin email newsletter. Subscribe to Marlin magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 2 bonus digital issues. Florida’s David family keeps producing one professional fisherman after another, and it’s no surprise that the youngest would follow in the footsteps of his elder siblings. But Christopher Marlin David isn’t doing anything out of the ordinary when you consider his family’s background. Fishing is in his blood, and if there’s anything we gather from fishermen, it’s the full-on capability to be eaten up with it. Call it addiction, obsession or just plain dependence, but you can’t escape its hold, even when you’re 10 years old.
Introducing the Ass Savers Win Wing
Made in Sweden from primarily recycled plastic, the new Ass Savers Win Wing is an ultralight clip-on mudguard that’s a little different from others we’ve seen. Find details here…. The Ass Savers Win Wing is a two-piece system with a plastic strut that attaches to the seat stays...
