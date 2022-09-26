Special delivery: Sign up for the free Marlin email newsletter. Subscribe to Marlin magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 2 bonus digital issues. Florida’s David family keeps producing one professional fisherman after another, and it’s no surprise that the youngest would follow in the footsteps of his elder siblings. But Christopher Marlin David isn’t doing anything out of the ordinary when you consider his family’s background. Fishing is in his blood, and if there’s anything we gather from fishermen, it’s the full-on capability to be eaten up with it. Call it addiction, obsession or just plain dependence, but you can’t escape its hold, even when you’re 10 years old.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO