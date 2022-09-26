'We fell short last week': OU football's Ted Roof takes ownership for Sooners' defensive struggles

Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Brent Venables, Sooners defense ‘focusing on the good,’ looking to rebound against TCU
As Brent Venables and Oklahoma look to move on from their disappointing 41-34 loss to Kansas State last Saturday, fine details have been their focus. Venables has made clear after each week, win or lose, the Sooners must recalibrate by stripping their previous performances “down to the studs,” always refining their approach if they hope to become a championship-caliber team.
footballscoop.com
How the Kansas State staff used the rulebook to their advantage in upsetting Oklahoma
The key moment in Kansas State's 41-34 upset of then-No. 6 Oklahoma arguably occurred on a play that never even happened. Trailing 24-20 in the middle of the third quarter, Oklahoma faced a 4th-and-5 from the K-State 43. Head coach Brent Venables opted to go for it, but in doing so the Sooners substituted, replacing running back Marcus Major with his backfield counterpart Eric Gray.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners' Kobie McKinzie, Kip Lewis to redshirt, Brent Venables looks for linebacker improvement
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables remains discouraged by the Sooners’ current depth at linebacker. Furthermore, Venables announced Tuesday that freshmen linebackers Kobie McKinzie and Kip Lewis are redshirting this season. OU’s coach said the former four-star recruits aren’t ready to see the field in a game. “As I...
Oklahoma football: Silly PA antics appear to have cost Sooners in loss to K State
Oklahoma football played a pretty poor overall game on Saturday against Kansas State, and rightfully that added up to a loss against a very game Wildcat squad. One of the worst parts of the game was some of the presnap movement that killed drives a few happening on 4th down with less than a yard to go.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: WATCH Dillon Gabriel, Andrew Raym, Ethan Downs after Sooners practice
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel, offensive lineman Andrew Raym and defensive end Ethan Downs spoke to reporters after practice Tuesday ahead of the No. 18 Sooners' (3-1) matchup with TCU (3-0) at 11 a.m. Saturday in Fort Worth. Here's some of what they had to say:
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners' Brayden Willis, Jalil Farooq harp on 'better mentality' after slow start vs. Kansas State
Oklahoma’s skill players had a simple diagnosis for their shortcomings in their 41-34 loss to Kansas State on Saturday. “I just feel like we didn’t come in ready to play,” sophomore wide receiver Jalil Farooq said after practice on Monday. “Came in thinking it was just going to be given to us, didn’t have a straight mindset. We didn’t come out ready to play. That was it."
Oklahoma Daily
'We gotta get that right': OU football's Jeff Lebby stresses importance of starting faster, limiting pre-snap penalties
In Saturday’s 41-34 loss to Kansas State, Oklahoma committed 11 penalties for 87 yards, six of which were pre-snap falters by its offensive line. Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said Monday that correcting the unit’s penalty struggles will be a heavy focus in the week leading up to the Sooners’ contest against TCU at 11 a.m. Oct. 1.
Oklahoma Daily
OU volleyball: Sooners drop 2nd straight Big 12 match, falling to Kansas 3-0 in Norman
Oklahoma (10-4, 0-2 Big 12) dropped its second straight match Wednesday night in Norman, falling 3-0 to Kansas (12-3, 2-1). After amassing a seven-match win streak to conclude nonconference play, OU is still searching for its first Big 12 win of the season after being swept by No. 1 Texas over the weekend, then falling to the Jayhawks at home.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: WATCH Jalil Farooq after Sooners practice — 'I feel like I left a couple plays out there'
Oklahoma sophomore receiver Jalil Farooq said Monday the offense needed to be more "consistent" in the 41-34 loss to Kansas State last Saturday. Farooq recorded a game-high five receptions for 69 yards against the Wildcats, and also had two rushes for eight yards.
One of all-time OU football greats arrested over weekend in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — One of the all-time University of Oklahoma football greats was arrested over the weekend in Oklahoma City. Police said Tommie Harris refused to leave a downtown hotel after being kicked out. He is a big name for Sooner football fans. He was a two-time all-American...
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball: Big 12 announces 2022-23 women's schedule; Sooners to host 9 conference games
The Big 12 announced its 2022-23 conference schedule on Monday and Oklahoma will host nine conference games at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman this season. The Sooner’s conference slate tips off with a trip to Morgantown to take on West Virginia on Dec. 31. OU will then return to Norman to face the defending Big 12 champion Baylor on Jan. 3 and Iowa State on Jan. 8.
wdnonline.com
This Oklahoma fan won’t miss playing Oklahoma State
OK, I’m going to begin this column by saying the history of football in this state at the NCAA Division I level includes Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Tulsa and many of the games between those three schools have been exciting, intense and nailbiting. With all that said, we are...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma
While it is true that it is very easy to prepare a steak at home, it is also true that we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner that somebody else prepared. If you too love to discover new restaurant, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what a good steak house taste like. Here are the three highly praised restaurants in Oklahoma.
LIST: Oklahoma optometrists offer free vision exams
Several optometrists from across Oklahoma will be giving complimentary eye exams to those in need.
KOCO
Oklahoma State Fair organizers evaluate what went well, wrong
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Fair organizers are evaluating what went well and what went wrong during the 2022 fair that just ended. Now, it’s the not-so-glamorous side of the state fair: Cleanup week. State fair staff members will evaluate this year's fair as they look toward the next.
visitokc.com
Leadership Changing at The Cowboy
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Natalie Shirley, President & CEO at The Cowboy since January 2018, is stepping down following a successful five-year tenure. Shirley announced her plans to the Museum board in April, and a national search for her replacement began shortly after. “It was always my intention to...
Oklahoma prisons facing staffing shortages as violence increases in facilities
HOLDENVILLE, Okla — Working as a prison guard in Oklahoma is becoming an ever more dangerous job as the state, with one of the highest incarceration rates in the United States, struggles with violence and understaffing at detention facilities. Long hours, dangerous conditions and remote, rural locations have meant fewer guards and a system plagued with increased killings and violence.
news9.com
Kiss The Pig Final Standings As Of Sept. 26, 2022
OKLAHOMA CITY - In total, our viewers have raised $5,765.12 for News 9's Kiss the Pig Challenge, all of which is going towards Sunbeam Family Services. Our nightside team received the most money, which means Karl, David, Amanda and Colby will Kiss The Pig.
Clemency denied for Oklahoma death row inmate Benjamin Cole
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board has voted to deny clemency to Benjamin Cole, a Rogers County man convicted of killing his infant daughter. Four board members voted to allow Cole’s execution to move forward while one board member voted for clemency. Cole’s attorneys...
yukonprogressnews.com
Yukon Czech Day parade features 111 entries
A parade featuring 111 entries will traverse downtown Yukon this Saturday to highlight the city’s epic Czech heritage celebration. Oklahoma Czechs, Inc. will present the 56th Annual Oklahoma Czech Festival Oct. 1 in Yukon, the “Czech Capital of Oklahoma.”. Thousands of people will line both sides of Main...
