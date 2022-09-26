Read full article on original website
BBC
Ukraine 0-0 Scotland: Steve Clarke's side earn Nations League promotion
A depleted Scotland earned promotion to the top tier of the Nations League - and a Euro 2024 play-off place - after a defensively disciplined and brave display clinched the point they needed against Ukraine. Missing 10 important players, Steve Clarke's side rode their luck at times in Krakow as...
BBC
Tuesday gossip: Mudryk, Bellingham, Leao, Dumfries, Depay, Firmino
Newcastle United are considering making a £50m bid for Shakhtar Donetsk's Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21. (the i) England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool, is Real Madrid's top target for next summer's transfer window. (Marca) Liverpool could move...
BBC
Greece 3-1 Northern Ireland: NI avoid Nations League relegation as dismal campaign ends
Northern Ireland managed to retain their Nations League third-tier status despite a dismal 3-1 defeat by Greece. With Cyprus losing in Kosovo it meant Northern Ireland avoided having to face a Group C relegation play-off. A goalkeeping error from Bailey Peacock-Farrell gifted Dimitris Pelkas an early opener but Shayne Lavery...
BBC
Eurovision: Liverpool delighted to make final two in running to host
Liverpool has reacted with glee after the city was named as one of the final two cities in the running to host 2023's Eurovision Song Contest. The city will face off against Glasgow to host the event after the BBC cut Birmingham, Manchester, Newcastle, Sheffield and Leeds from its shortlist.
BBC
Wednesday's gossip: Messi, Kane, Maddison, Bellingham, Ronaldo
Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, is set to leave Paris St-Germain in the summer as he will refuse any new contract offer. (Beteve, via Star) England striker Harry Kane, 29, remains Bayern Munich's number one transfer target, with the German giants set to once again test Tottenham's resolve. (Kicker, via Sun)
BBC
Rupa Huq MP apologises for 'superficially' black remark
MP Rupa Huq says she has apologised to Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng for describing him as "superficially" black. Speaking at a Labour Party conference fringe event, Ms Huq also said: "If you hear him on the Today programme, you wouldn't know he's black." She has been suspended from sitting as a...
Mali basketball players apologize after mixed zone fight
Two basketball players from Mali have apologized for fighting in the mixed zone following the team's 81-68 defeat against Serbia at the Women's World Cup.
NBA・
BBC
Titanic: Ship that sent iceberg warning found in Irish Sea
The ship which sent an iceberg warning to the Titanic before the ocean-liner sank has been found in the Irish Sea. The merchant vessel SS Mesaba was crossing the Atlantic in April 1912 and sent a wireless message to the Titanic but its warning never reached the bridge. The supposedly...
World Cup Watch: European giants showing flaws before Qatar
LONDON (AP) — All roads now lead to Qatar. With the conclusion of the group stage of the Nations League, Europe’s top soccer countries have played their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup. Here’s how things are shaping up for a continent that has provided the last four winners of the World Cup. Spoiler alert: it could be better.
Greece vs Northern Ireland live stream: How to watch Nations League fixture online and on TV
Late goals from Gavin Whyte and Josh Magennis leave Northern Ireland hopeful of staying clear of the bottom of Nations League Group C2.Despite beating Kosovo, the visitors may well require a positive result in Greece, however, with one of three sides due to drop into the relegation play-outs.Kosovo are one point clear of both Northern Ireland and their opponents Cyprus, with Greece’s place at the top of the group the only certainty entering the final round.The team that finishes bottom of the group will join Gibraltar, Belarus and Lithuania in the play-outs, to be held in March 2024, which will...
BBC
Mediahuis: Belfast Telegraph publisher to close Newry site
The publisher of titles including the Belfast Telegraph, Irish Independent and Sunday Life has announced the closure of its newspaper printing facility in Newry, County Down. The site will be vacated by the end of 2022. Mediahuis plans to contract work to the Dublin-based Irish Times Group and other third...
BBC
Crown court roll-out of pre-recorded evidence in England and Wales complete
The use of pre-recorded evidence from victims and witnesses of crimes such as rape has been rolled out across all crown courts in England and Wales. The technology will be available from Monday at a final 20 courts including those in London, the South East and East of England, the Ministry of Justice said.
BBC
Women's World Cup: Scotland recall Christy Grimshaw & Kirsty Hanson
AC Milan's Christy Grimshaw and Aston Villa's Kirsty Hanson return to the Scotland squad following injury for the Women's World Cup play-off semi-final against Austria on 6 October. The forwards are joined by West Ham United winger Lisa Evans and Rangers midfielder Sam Kerr, who both dropped out the previous...
Manchester United To Hold Talks With Napoli Over Centre Back
Manchester United could be set to hold talks with Napoli in January over the possibility of signing centre back Kim Min-Jae.
BBC
Slaven Bilic: Watford appoint Croatian after sacking Rob Edwards
Championship club Watford have named Slaven Bilic as their new boss on an 18-month deal after sacking Rob Edwards just 11 games into his tenure. Edwards, 39, was appointed in May after leading Forest Green Rovers to promotion from League Two. He succeeded former England boss Roy Hodgson and became...
BBC
Ukrainians told to be ready to fight for Russia
Ukraine's progress in the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia has been far more limited than its successes in the north-east. Front line positions come under regular fire as both Russia and Ukraine attempt to push forward. The BBC's Abdujalil Abdurasulov gained rare access to the front line in Kherson, a region where Ukrainian men have been told they could be drafted to fight for the Russian army.
BBC
John Mikel Obi: Former Nigeria and Chelsea star retires from football
Former Nigeria international John Mikel Obi has retired from football at the age of 35, declaring himself "very satisfied with all I was able to achieve" during 18 years in the game. The midfielder, who lifted the Champions League with Chelsea in 2012, won 89 caps for Nigeria and helped...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Porteous, Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Ross County
Scotland could play Israel and Serbia, the teams they overcame in the last Euros play-offs, if they have to use the play-off route to reach the 2024 finals. (Express) The Scots could face the Netherlands, Portugal and France in the next edition of the Nations League. (Sun) Ryan Porteous wants...
NME
Eurovision 2023: Final two potential UK host cities revealed
Either Glasgow or Liverpool will host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest, it’s been announced. The UK’s entry Sam Ryder came in at second place to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra in this year’s competition, scoring an impressive 466 points overall with his song ‘Space Man’.
BBC
Ex-Sinn Féin councillor admits facilitating murder
A former Sinn Féin councillor has admitted facilitating the murder of a man in the Republic of Ireland in 2016. David Byrne, who was 33, was shot dead at the Regency Airport Hotel in Dublin during a boxing weigh-in. Jonathan Dowdall, 44, of Navan Road in Dublin, pleaded guilty...
