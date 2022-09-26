ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty County, GA

firefighternation.com

Brunswick (GA) Fire Department Plans Major Expansion

Larry Hobbs – The Brunswick News, Ga. Sep. 28—A proposed restructuring of the Brunswick Fire Department would add a dozen new positions with a price tag that could exceed $300,000, but acting city Fire Chief Tim White said the move is long overdue. White and acting assistant fire...
BRUNSWICK, GA
WSAV News 3

Chatham County, City of Savannah prepare for Hurricane Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Officials from Chatham County and the City of Savannah are working together as the area prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian. Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) Director Dennis Jones said, as of now, all emergency services are responding to the usual calls in Chatham County. CEMA is now in phase […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Sanitation Department prepares for Hurricane Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Sanitation Department is also busy preparing ahead of Hurricane Ian. The interim director of the department says they’ve spent the past few days securing their facilities as well as putting messaging out to the public to be prepared. They say the primary way...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

GDOT closing Talmadge, Sidney Lanier bridges on Thursday morning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Transportation will be closing two bridges Thursday morning ahead of any Ian impacts. GDOT announced that the Talmadge Bridge in Chatham County and the Sidney Lanier Bridge in Glynn County will be closed to all vehicular traffic starting at 9 a.m. Thursday.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

State of emergency declaration for Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County leaders have declared a state of emergency in anticipation of potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. In the event of hurricane damage, the emergency declaration allows the Bryan County Board of Commissioners to have the tools for response and recovery. This also allows the County to request resources such as equipment and money for response and recovery, if necessary.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Hurricane Ian: What’s closed in the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As Hurricane Ian continues to approach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, businesses and government offices are sending out closure notices and events are getting postponed or canceled. Here are the places that have said they’re closed down as the storm approaches: Government City of Beaufort offices will be closed from Sept. 29 […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

City of Tybee Island, residents prepare for Hurricane Ian

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Out on Tybee Island, residents have been preparing for any potential flooding, filling sandbags today at the volleyball court behind City Hall. The City actually had more than 40-tons of sand hauled in so people could take advantage. Some folks said they are new to...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah mayor issues Emergency Order ahead of potential impacts from Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson has issued an Emergency Order for the City ahead of potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. The Emergency Order became effective at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Mayor Johnson says there are no orders for evacuations. A state of local emergency provides the City...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

List of closures in the area from potential Ian impacts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Here is a list of all of the closures in our area ahead of potential impacts from Ian. McIntosh County School District: Schools are closed on Thursday, Sept. 29, and Friday, Sept. 30. All extracurricular events and school activities on those days will be rescheduled, and McIntosh County Academy's football game has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 28.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
WJCL

New road project to ease congestion in Port Wentworth

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Traveling along highways 21 and 30 in Port Wentworth is about to get much easier. Officials from the Georgia Department of Transportation were on hand at a forum sponsored by the Port Wentworth Chamber of Commerce to discuss ongoing improvements at that intersection. The $2.2...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
wtoc.com

McIntosh County emergency officials preach preparedness ahead of Ian’s possible impacts

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Ian’s path is still somewhat unclear so McIntosh County’s emergency officials are preparing for every situation. The McIntosh County Emergency Management Agency is no stranger to the consequences of bad weather. In fact, they used to have a different building before it was destroyed by a tornado. EMA Director Ty Poppell knows how important it is to be prepared.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
WJBF

WATCH: View Savannah area live cams as Hurricane Ian approaches

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane Ian became a powerful category 4 storm Wednesday morning off the Gulf Coast of Florida. The impacts of Ian will reach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry as a tropical storm by Thursday and could last into Saturday. Sustained tropical storm force winds, heavy rainfall, and the possibility of tornadoes and […]
SAVANNAH, GA

