firefighternation.com
Brunswick (GA) Fire Department Plans Major Expansion
Larry Hobbs – The Brunswick News, Ga. Sep. 28—A proposed restructuring of the Brunswick Fire Department would add a dozen new positions with a price tag that could exceed $300,000, but acting city Fire Chief Tim White said the move is long overdue. White and acting assistant fire...
Chatham County, City of Savannah prepare for Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Officials from Chatham County and the City of Savannah are working together as the area prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian. Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) Director Dennis Jones said, as of now, all emergency services are responding to the usual calls in Chatham County. CEMA is now in phase […]
wtoc.com
Savannah Sanitation Department prepares for Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Sanitation Department is also busy preparing ahead of Hurricane Ian. The interim director of the department says they’ve spent the past few days securing their facilities as well as putting messaging out to the public to be prepared. They say the primary way...
wtoc.com
Chatham Co. issues Local State of Emergency, CEMA enters Storm Readiness Phase
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Chairman Chester A. Ellis has issued a local State of Emergency and the Chatham County Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) has entered the Storm Readiness Phase (Operating Condition 2) ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ian. The State of Local Emergency became effective at...
WJCL
Savannah Mayor declares state of local emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian impacts
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your latest forecast. On Wednesday morning, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson declared a state of local emergency in anticipation of impacts from Hurricane Ian. The state of local emergency went into effect Wednesday at 8 a.m. The state of local emergency provides the city manager...
wtoc.com
GDOT closing Talmadge, Sidney Lanier bridges on Thursday morning
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Transportation will be closing two bridges Thursday morning ahead of any Ian impacts. GDOT announced that the Talmadge Bridge in Chatham County and the Sidney Lanier Bridge in Glynn County will be closed to all vehicular traffic starting at 9 a.m. Thursday.
wtoc.com
State of emergency declaration for Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County leaders have declared a state of emergency in anticipation of potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. In the event of hurricane damage, the emergency declaration allows the Bryan County Board of Commissioners to have the tools for response and recovery. This also allows the County to request resources such as equipment and money for response and recovery, if necessary.
Hurricane Ian: What’s closed in the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As Hurricane Ian continues to approach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, businesses and government offices are sending out closure notices and events are getting postponed or canceled. Here are the places that have said they’re closed down as the storm approaches: Government City of Beaufort offices will be closed from Sept. 29 […]
wtoc.com
City of Tybee Island, residents prepare for Hurricane Ian
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Out on Tybee Island, residents have been preparing for any potential flooding, filling sandbags today at the volleyball court behind City Hall. The City actually had more than 40-tons of sand hauled in so people could take advantage. Some folks said they are new to...
State of emergency issued in Chatham County, CEMA moves to OPCON 2
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Chairman Chester A. Ellis has issued a local State of Emergency for Chatham County as of 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. The Chatham County Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) has also moved to the Storm Readiness Phase, or OPCON 2, in anticipation of impacts caused by Hurricane Ian. The greatest potential for […]
wtoc.com
Savannah mayor issues Emergency Order ahead of potential impacts from Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson has issued an Emergency Order for the City ahead of potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. The Emergency Order became effective at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Mayor Johnson says there are no orders for evacuations. A state of local emergency provides the City...
Bryan County still reeling from Tornado, braces for Hurricane Ian
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Next week marks six months since a powerful EF-4 tornado ripped through parts of Bryan County. People living in Pembroke and Ellabell suffered the worst of the damage, with some homes simply blown off their foundation. As Hurricane Ian approaches, many in those areas are still in the process of […]
wtoc.com
WJCL
Hurricane Ian Closings & Cancellations: Events impacted in Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — In anticipation of severe weather associated with Hurricane Ian, several closings and cancellations in Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry have been announced. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Want to share info on your event? Email us at news@wjcl.com. The Coastal Health District...
wtoc.com
Liberty Co. emergency director reminding residents what to pack in your hurricane kit
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Emergency Management Agency is prepping for the possible effects of Ian, talking with residents about how to get ready and doing some physical preparations of their own around the county. “We are currently in OpCon Level 4, what that means is that...
WTGS
List of closures in the area from potential Ian impacts
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Here is a list of all of the closures in our area ahead of potential impacts from Ian. McIntosh County School District: Schools are closed on Thursday, Sept. 29, and Friday, Sept. 30. All extracurricular events and school activities on those days will be rescheduled, and McIntosh County Academy's football game has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 28.
WJCL
wtoc.com
McIntosh County emergency officials preach preparedness ahead of Ian’s possible impacts
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Ian’s path is still somewhat unclear so McIntosh County’s emergency officials are preparing for every situation. The McIntosh County Emergency Management Agency is no stranger to the consequences of bad weather. In fact, they used to have a different building before it was destroyed by a tornado. EMA Director Ty Poppell knows how important it is to be prepared.
WATCH: View Savannah area live cams as Hurricane Ian approaches
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane Ian became a powerful category 4 storm Wednesday morning off the Gulf Coast of Florida. The impacts of Ian will reach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry as a tropical storm by Thursday and could last into Saturday. Sustained tropical storm force winds, heavy rainfall, and the possibility of tornadoes and […]
