Georgia State

fox5atlanta.com

When, where will Ian make landfall in Georgia?

ATLANTA - As Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday on Florida's gulf coast, residents in southern and coastal areas of Georgia anxiously anticipate the looming storm. Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for all Georgia counties as the state prepares for Hurricane Ian's arrival. Hurricane...
WOKV

Hurricane Ian: South Georgia theme park offers free admission for storm evacuees

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A South Georgia theme park is offering free admission to Florida residents who were forced to flee their homes during Hurricane Ian. Valdosta’s Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta is providing free passes on Saturday or Sunday for anyone from the 26 Florida counties who were forced to leave under mandatory evacuation orders, The Tampa Bay Times reported.
WALB 10

South Ga. farmers relieved as Tropical Storm Ian changes course

LEARY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia farmers are breathing a collective sigh of relief. WALB’s First Alert Weather team was tracking possible hurricane winds along with Ian as recently as Monday. Bob Kemerait, a plant pathologist from the University of Georgia, said farmers started making preparations for Ian as...
WJCL

Ian's track shifts east, what it means for impacts in southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry

Hurricane Ian is a powerful category 3 storm that is tracking towards the west or southwest coast of Florida. Once Ian makes landfall, the storm is expected to track to the northeast and may enter the southwest Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida. The shift to the east in Ian's track may alter some of the impacts for coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry by Thursday night and Friday.
fox5atlanta.com

Tracking Ian: Potential impact on Georgia

Hurricane Ian is making its way toward Florida and the storms path will determine just what effects will be felt across Georgia. Watches are already in effect for parts of the Georgia coast. If the storm stays to the east, metro Atlanta will see less severe impacts.
WJCL

Southeast Georgia counties keeping an eye on Ian

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — As Hurricane Ian makes its way up the Gulf of Mexico and through Florida, Southeast Georgia Emergency Management officials are keeping a close on possible effects later this week. In Bulloch County, things are pretty quiet at the moment, but some preliminary discussions began with...
WALB 10

Georgia cash assistance program encounters glitch

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A statewide cash assistance program designed to support thousands of needy Georgians is more of a hinderance than a help. The Department of Human Services acknowledged a technical glitch with their system this week preventing some recipients from accessing the funds. Joe Petro got...
WGAU

Gov Kemp announces Lake Lanier water sharing agreement

A historic Lake Lanier water agreement has been finalized between the state and representatives with water service providers from Forsyth, Gwinnett, and Hall counties. After more than 30 years of work and negotiation, Governor Brian Kemp says the state has a sound, carefully developed, and fair resolution to the long and slow battle of what was referred to as the “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

