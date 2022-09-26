Read full article on original website
Related
LIVE UPDATES: Ian weakens to Category 3 hurricane as it moves inland
ATLANTA — As powerful Hurricane Ian delivers a catastrophic blow Florida coast, Georgians are bracing for possible impacts later this week. The latest projections show that Hurricane Ian will cross over Florida and make a second landfall as a tropical storm near Savannah early Friday afternoon. We have crews...
fox5atlanta.com
When, where will Ian make landfall in Georgia?
ATLANTA - As Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday on Florida's gulf coast, residents in southern and coastal areas of Georgia anxiously anticipate the looming storm. Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for all Georgia counties as the state prepares for Hurricane Ian's arrival. Hurricane...
Hurricane Ian expected to have local impacts on Georgia over the weekend
Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified Wednesday morning as it moved closer to the southwest Florida coast. Ian is currently a major hurricane packing 155-mph winds with gusts up to 190 mph. That is 2 mph shy of a Category 5. The eyewall of Ian is about 56 miles away from Charlotte...
Georgia farmers scramble to save harvests as Hurricane Ian approaches
South Georgia farmers, still stung by Hurricane Michael four years ago, are keeping wary eyes on the skies as Hurricane Ian approaches.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hurricane Ian: South Georgia theme park offers free admission for storm evacuees
VALDOSTA, Ga. — A South Georgia theme park is offering free admission to Florida residents who were forced to flee their homes during Hurricane Ian. Valdosta’s Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta is providing free passes on Saturday or Sunday for anyone from the 26 Florida counties who were forced to leave under mandatory evacuation orders, The Tampa Bay Times reported.
I-75 Express lanes are running Northbound only due to Hurricane Ian
As Florida residents and some Georgia residents evacuate due to Hurricane Ian’s approach, the Georgia Department of Transportation has announced that the I-75 express lanes will run Northbound only until the storm passes. The lanes were changed to Northbound only at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Early this morning Hurricane Ian...
Here's the latest in school schedule changes in Central Georgia due to Hurricane Ian
MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgia prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian starting later this week, local schools have started to make plans on whether to close or go virtual. As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Ian is a major hurricane, with sustained winds of 155 mph, just 2...
WALB 10
South Ga. farmers relieved as Tropical Storm Ian changes course
LEARY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia farmers are breathing a collective sigh of relief. WALB’s First Alert Weather team was tracking possible hurricane winds along with Ian as recently as Monday. Bob Kemerait, a plant pathologist from the University of Georgia, said farmers started making preparations for Ian as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJCL
Ian's track shifts east, what it means for impacts in southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry
Hurricane Ian is a powerful category 3 storm that is tracking towards the west or southwest coast of Florida. Once Ian makes landfall, the storm is expected to track to the northeast and may enter the southwest Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida. The shift to the east in Ian's track may alter some of the impacts for coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry by Thursday night and Friday.
fox5atlanta.com
Tracking Ian: Potential impact on Georgia
Hurricane Ian is making its way toward Florida and the storms path will determine just what effects will be felt across Georgia. Watches are already in effect for parts of the Georgia coast. If the storm stays to the east, metro Atlanta will see less severe impacts.
WXIA 11 Alive
Gov. Kemp tours GEMA to prepare Georgia for Hurricane Ian
Gov. Brian Kemp is touring GEMA headquarters. He said teams are deploying across the state and have the assistance of the Georgia National Guard.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Georgia farmers brace for Hurricane Ian. Tropical storm winds are forecast as soon as Wednesday
LISTEN: With much of the state's agriculture concentrated in South Georgia, farmers are bracing for Ian's arrival as it travels north toward the Gulf Coast of Florida. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. Hurricane Ian could deal a big blow to Georgia's largest industry, as farmers prepare for tropical storm-force winds to...
thecentersquare.com
Georgia will pay $71M to receive water from Lake Lanier as 'tri-state water wars' end with pact
(The Center Square) — Georgia will pay roughly $71 million over 30 years to access water in Lake Lanier, a significant development in the seemingly never-ending fight over water. The deal allows the water service providers for Gwinnett, Cumming and Forsyth counties and the cities of Buford and Gainesville...
Georgians bracing for Hurricane Ian as storm heads toward Florida
ATLANTA — Overnight and into the early morning hours, Ian strengthened and officially became a hurricane. Hurricane Ian is now on track to hit Florida later this week. As the storm continues moving into the U.S., it could barrel down on parts of Georgia, so many are bracing for the impact.
First Coast News
Where to find sandbags in Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia counties as Hurricane Ian approaches
As Hurricane Ian approaches, counties across the First Coast are preparing and setting up locations to pick up sandbags to mitigate flooding. We will continue to update this list as counties add more locations. Here is the list so far:. Baker County. The City of Macclenny will be distributing sand...
Georgia lawmaker comes out as nonmonogamous: 'I'm in love with two wonderful people'
When Atlanta City Council member Liliana Bakhtiari won the 5th District seat last November, it represented two major firsts: Bakhtiari was the first queer Muslim person elected in the state of Georgia and the first nonbinary councilmember of a major U.S. city. But Bakhtiari, who uses they and she pronouns,...
WJCL
Southeast Georgia counties keeping an eye on Ian
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — As Hurricane Ian makes its way up the Gulf of Mexico and through Florida, Southeast Georgia Emergency Management officials are keeping a close on possible effects later this week. In Bulloch County, things are pretty quiet at the moment, but some preliminary discussions began with...
WALB 10
Georgia cash assistance program encounters glitch
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A statewide cash assistance program designed to support thousands of needy Georgians is more of a hinderance than a help. The Department of Human Services acknowledged a technical glitch with their system this week preventing some recipients from accessing the funds. Joe Petro got...
Gov Kemp announces Lake Lanier water sharing agreement
A historic Lake Lanier water agreement has been finalized between the state and representatives with water service providers from Forsyth, Gwinnett, and Hall counties. After more than 30 years of work and negotiation, Governor Brian Kemp says the state has a sound, carefully developed, and fair resolution to the long and slow battle of what was referred to as the “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama.
Comments / 0