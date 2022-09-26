Spataro's to sell pink cheesesteaks at Reading Terminal Market to benefit victims of domestic violence

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eastern State Penitentiary has been called one of America's most haunted places.Sara BPhiladelphia, PA
Explainer: Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is out on bail - here's what that meansVictorPhiladelphia, PA
The Second Season of the Chefs in Residency Program at Volver Restaurant kicks off with Chef Ruben "Big Rube" HarleyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Cricket Clinic Experience at TCSL Event - Lukens Park, Horsham - Continuing cricket traditions of PhiladelphiaSanjivi IyerPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Police Department used 'Fantasyland' Coordinates for Years until Discovered; Now they use 'Atlantic Ocean'Zack LovePhiladelphia, PA
2 men wanted for brutally beating, robbing beloved Bucks County comic store owner
FEASTERVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Bucks County are looking for two men who bound, beat and robbed a beloved 61-year-old comic store owner. The brutal incident was captured on a surveillance camera."We sell comics, action figures, music even you name it, we have it," Comic Collection founder Dave Schwartz said.Comic Collection has been a haven for hobbyists for nearly 40 years. Schwartz is known to his customers as the sovereign of eclectic treasures from eras past and present so much so they call him "The Comic Deity."Two Sundays ago. the 61-year-old was alone doing inventory in his Feasterville shop...
fox29.com
Police: Man, 82, attacked, carjacked buying gift for wife at Willow Grove Park Mall, teens sought
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - An 82-year-old man's innocent trip to the mall ended with violence after an unprovoked attack earlier this month. Police say the man was walking to his truck in the parking lot of Willow Grove Park Mall when he was attacked from behind by two teen suspects. He...
Brother of teen shot outside Roxborough High School speaks out: 'Worst feeling in the world'
"I was at work and got a call from my stepmom saying my little brother got shot," said Alex Torres. His little brother was among five shot outside Roxborough High School.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Stabbed to Death in Atlantic City Casino Hotel Room
First responders found a New Jersey man stabbed to death inside a hotel room at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City last week. On Tuesday, the Office of the Atlantic County Prosecutor announced murder charges against Philadelphia's Andrew James Osborne in the Sept. 23, 2022, stabbing death of Egg Harbor Township's Brian Wilkinson.
morethanthecurve.com
Police in Upper Moreland arrest suspects believed to be part of organized theft ring that focus on Lowes stores. Store in Plymouth Meeting most recent target
The Upper Moreland Police Department announced this week that its detectives, in partnership with Montgomery County Detectives and the Philadelphia Police Department, have arrested two suspects believed to be part of an organized retail theft ring that targeted area Lowes stores. According to police, the group is known to use U-Haul trucks to load large items when committing the thefts, most recently from the Plymouth Meeting location at the Metroplex.
PhillyBite
Best Barn Wedding Venues in the Philadelphia Region
Philadelphia, PA - When planning your wedding, consider an outdoor ceremony and cocktail hour at one of the best barn wedding venues in the Philadelphia area. Barn on Bridge features original wood beams from 1773 and a tented Upper Garden. The historic property was once a dairy farm and can accommodate up to 200 guests. The venue can also accommodate a smaller reception in its tented space.
Morrisville Supermarket Celebrates Community With Food Samples, Fun Activities
In celebration of the communities that shop in their stores, a popular supermarket chain will be hosting events this week. GIANT will be hosting a series of Community Celebrations at their stores this month, with their next one being held in Bucks County this Wednesday. The celebrations are to mark Hispanic Heritage month, where the chain will celebrate their customers and employees that make them a part of the community.
phillyvoice.com
Catch a buzz on National Coffee Day in Philly with free drinks, caffeinated cocktails
For many people, starting the morning with a hot (or iced) cup of coffee is a vital part of the day. Whether pouring a brew at home or waiting in line at your go-to spot, getting that caffeine fix is essential. Coffee lovers rejoice – National Coffee Day returns on...
'The birthplace of liberty is a cesspool': Crime wave sweeps 'lawless' Philadelphia with more than 750 people shot dead since Memorial Day and rampant smash-and-grabs wrecking businesses
Philadelphia residents have decried a recent spate of violent crime that has seen more than 750 people shot since the end of May, as a series of high profile incidents have rocked the crime-ridden city. Since Memorial Day, shootings and assaults in the supposed City of Brotherly Love has been...
Elkins Park Residents Kept Their Celeb-Chef Brunch Under Wraps; Now, the Secret Is Out
Waffle tacos.Image via Chef Vargas - Brunch N' Tacos at Instagram. Chef Jose Vargas and his Brunch N’ Tacos is an Elkins Park hidden gem, one that locals flock to for five-star midmorning dishes with some ethnic zip. But to their chagrin — and to the advantage of brunch fans across Montgomery County — the word on this culinary gem is leaking. PHL17’s coverage of it, for example, is sure to extend locals’ wait for tables.
Havoc in Havertown: Police increasing patrols after groups of kids cause "ruckus"
HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- It's not just happening in the city. Groups of kids are causing havoc in Havertown. They're attacking other young people for no apparent reason, and they're creating a panic in the Delaware County town.Police are fed up, saying this will not be tolerated. They're increasing their patrols to track them down.CBS Philadelphia spoke with one parent whose son was attacked. In that incident, it was 10 teens on one, them delivering blows, punches and kicks. Police are working to identify the people responsible and promise arrests will be made.Groups of teens have created panic along Darby...
Father, son charged with fraud over $100M valuation for Hometown Deli, feds say
A small-town New Jersey deli’s financials early last year looked too good to be true. Your Hometown Deli of Paulsboro reported less than $40,000 in annual revenue from selling cheesesteaks and Italian subs. But its parent company, Homestead International — which owned nothing but the deli — was valued at more than $100 million, according to public reports.
phillyvoice.com
Devil's Den to close next month after 14 years – but first it's hosting a blowout block party
Devil's Den, a gastropub in South Philadelphia known for its 17 rotating drafts and over 200 bottles of beer, is closing its doors next month after 14 years in business. But before that happens, owner Erin Wallace is commemorating the bittersweet occasion with one final Blow Out Block Party on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 1 to 7 p.m. The event will close down the street at 11th and Ellsworth with food, live music and plenty of beer.
While this firehouse for sale charmed TikTok, the inside is really eerie. Check it out
“It kinda looks like the one from the 80s ‘Ghostbusters’ movie,” one person said of the historic Philadelphia building.
philasun.com
Statement from Philadelphia NAACP President CATHERINE HICKS on Roxborough HS shooting
The headline reads “5 TEEN FOOTBALL PLAYERS SHOT AFTER AMBUSH NEAR ROXBOROUGH HIGH SCHOOL IN PHILADELPHIA; 1 DEAD”. Same headline different victims, our sons and daughters are in trouble Philadelphia! We tell our children to go school, get involved, join activities and yet they still aren’t safe. Yesterday’s...
penncapital-star.com
Already a community pillar, Philly American Legion post looks to its next century of service
PHILADELPHIA — Melvin James has a dream that he’d like to see fulfilled. As the commander of American Legion William P. Roche Post 21 in Southwest Philadelphia, James can see a revitalized headquarters welcoming area residents. “We’ve got some big plans for this place and it’s coming soon,”...
St. Joseph's University student who was tied up and robbed speaks out
Police say the suspects kicked in the air conditioning unit on the victim's window to get in.
fox29.com
Suspect accused of carjacking family in Philadelphia driveway arrested, sources say
PHILADELPHIA - An armed carjacker accused of ambushing a mother and her teenage daughter in the driveway of their Northeast Philadelphia home has been captured, according to a source. Investigators say the pair were leaving their home on the 8900 block of Maxwell Place around 6 a.m. Monday morning when...
Ransacked Philadelphia, PA, Wawa Video Shows People at Their Worst
Watching the video of teens trashing a Philadelphia Wawa over the weekend and seeing the events of the unauthorized car rally that left the city of Wildwood shaken and two dead on Saturday night has left me thinking about a quote from English writer and poet Samuel Johnson. When once...
phl17.com
2 teens are wanted for physically assaulting a woman, robbing her in Center City
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for two teen girls who allegedly robbed a woman in Center City on September 9, 2022. The incident happened on the 400 block of N 19th Street around 11:20 pm. According to police, a 32-year-old woman was walking along the street when two unknown...
