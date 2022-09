This week’s Minute with the Mayor is all about National Hispanic Heritage Month!. It’s time again for the City of Southlake’s 2nd Annual Fiesta, Somos Southlake, which will be held on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. in Town Square. Southlake community members are invited to participate in the event, which is aimed at learning about Hispanic American culture.

