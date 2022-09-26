Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Identities Revealed Of The Miz's Bodyguards On WWE Raw
Earlier this week on "WWE Raw," The Miz introduced Miz-Force, his personal team of bodyguards hired to protect him from the threat posed by Dexter Lumis. In a backstage segment, The Miz offered the bodyguards "a million-dollar opportunity" to be cast as extras in his next franchise, a gift card accepted in most major stores, and a chance to personally hang out with him. For said rewards, the bodyguards were asked to find "He who shall not be named" and bring him to The A-Lister.
PWMania
WWE Announces Suspension to Three WWE NXT Stars
WWE has announced a storyline indefinite suspension to three NXT stars. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs won a Pub Rules match against Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus on this week’s WWE NXT episode. Joe Coffey had been banned from ringside earlier in the night for assaulting an NXT security guard.
wrestlinginc.com
Referee Aja Smith Briefly Wins WWE Title At Live Event
As usual, WWE held live events this past Saturday with the classic "Saturday Night's Main Event" title, one taking place in Vancouver, British Columbia, and the other in Stockton, California. The respective shows had some big-time matches, like Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and The New Day & Braun Strowman vs. The Usos & Solo Sikoa, but there were also a few title changes during the events.
wrestlinginc.com
Nikki A.S.H. Teases Big Character Shift On WWE Raw
Nikki A.S.H. could be preparing for a drastic character overhaul. Following her loss to the debuting Candice LeRae on the 9/26 "WWE Raw" in Edmonton, Nikki unmasked herself, sat on the mat and burst into tears. The announcers alluded to Nikki having "a collapse" in the ring before WWE cut to a promotional video hyping the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Roman Reigns' Status For WWE SmackDown Season Premiere
Those who are wondering when Roman Reigns' next WWE appearance will be, now have the answer. Back in May, news broke that the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion would take on a lighter schedule after signing a new deal with WWE. The reports were indeed true, as Reigns hasn't been seen on several episodes of "RAW" and "SmackDown" over the past few months. He's even missed premium live events such as Hell in a Cell and Money in the Bank.
wrestlinginc.com
Natalya Is Directly In Hurricane Ian's Path
It's that time of year where hurricanes become a concern, and Hurricane Ian (currently a Category 3 storm, though it could intensify to Category 4) is expected to hit Florida within the next day before making its way up north. The storm has already had an effect on pro wrestling, with AEW CEO Tony Khan making tomorrow's "AEW Dynamite" episode voluntary for AEW personnel in Florida, which is the home base for many wrestlers both in AEW and WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Sarcastically Calls WWE Tag Team Star The New Kurt Angle
During the September 12 edition of "Monday Night Raw," Johnny Gargano made his long-awaited in-ring return after spending nine months away against Alpha Academy's Chad Gable. The match saw Gargano defeat Gable with One Final Beat, overcoming outside interference from Gable's tag team partner, Otis. The crowd was excited for the contest, chanting, "This is awesome!" while the two traded blows.
PWMania
Photo: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins Train With Former WWE Stars
Recently, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have been training with The Bollywood Boyz, who are better known in WWE as “The Singh Brothers” with Gurv & Harv Sihra becoming Sunil & Samir Singh. On Twitter, the former WWE 24/7 Champions revealed that they were hanging out with the...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Hopes Former WWE Star Returns With Bray Wyatt
As the weeks progress in WWE, more and more mystery builds around the "White Rabbit" and what the clues could mean. Fans attending recent WWE live events have heard the song "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane played in the arena, accompanied by a red light. The same strange occurrence takes place during commercial breaks at "Raw" and "SmackDown," as well. But those subtle clues for live audiences pale in comparison to the QR code campaign that WWE has been utilizing that leads fans to cryptic, mysterious video messages with a common theme of someone unnamed "killing the world."
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Cancels Upcoming Live Event
It appears WWE has canceled its upcoming "Sunday Stunner" live event in Prescott Valley, Arizona. The show was originally scheduled to take place on October 16 at the Findlay Toyota Center, but TicketMaster has alerted customers of the event's cancellation, with refunds automatically being processed to those who previously purchased tickets.
wrestlinginc.com
Edge Returns To Set Up Big Stipulation Match At WWE Extreme Rules
Edge has challenged Finn Balor to an "I Quit Match" at the upcoming Extreme Rules premium live event. Following Matthew Riddle's win over Damian Priest in the main event of the 9/26 episode of "WWE Raw," the Judgment Day faction carried out a 4-on-1 attack on The Original Bro, with Priest eventually hitting him with a South of Heaven. Just then, Edge's music hit and the WWE Hall of Famer charged down to the ring to a loud ovation from his home country fans in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
wrestlinginc.com
Update Regarding WWE Content On Hulu
WWE and Hulu have been in a back-and-forth negotiation that keeps pushing back the expiration date of WWE's content on the streaming platform. PWInsider is reporting that Hulu has moved the expiration date to this Friday (September 29). The deal was initially set to expire last Saturday, then reportedly moved to the following day, before finally settling on the latest reported date. According to PWInsider discussions are still ongoing between the two companies.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Official Reacts To Drew McIntyre Fireball Spot Gone Awry
On the most recent episode of "WWE SmackDown," the rivalry between Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross was taken to the next level when Scarlett blew a fireball into the face of the former WWE Champion. However, the spot didn't go to plan, as it ended up missing the Scotsman, and during his latest "Reffin Rant" on Twitter, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas praised the two men for the fact they "called it on the fly" by continuing after that spot.
Popculture
'WWE Raw' Lets Glaring Blunder Slip Through
WWE fans noticed an error while watching WWE Raw on Monday night. When Seth Rollins was being introduced, the chyron described his Money in the Bank cash-in as the "The Height of the Century." When fans saw it on live television, they went to social media to correct WWE, saying it should be "The Heist of the Century."
wrestlinginc.com
Jim Ross Had No Idea Recent AEW Debut Was Going To Happen
AEW is constantly bringing in new talent, with the latest being Bandido, who is making his AEW debut tonight on "Dynamite." Last week on "Dynamite," Saraya made her surprise AEW debut and will appear on "Dynamite" tonight. She was not the only star to debut for AEW last week, as during the match pitting Sting and Darby Allin against the House of Black,The Great Muta showed up to help Sting and Allin walk away with the victory. AEW commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross revealed he did not know about Muta's debut beforehand.
PWMania
Photo: CM Punk Spotted for the First Time Since AEW Fight, Injury Confirmed
Since his press conference at the AEW All Out event earlier this month, CM Punk has been missing in action and has not been seen in public. Punk, Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks were all involved in a fight backstage after Punk’s statements at the AEW All Out media scrum, in which he criticized Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs.
411mania.com
WWE News: Seth Rollins and Riddle Brawl After Raw, Judgment Day Beats Up AJ Styles
– Seth Rollins and Riddle ended up brawling once tonight’s episode of Raw went off the air. WWE posted the following video of Rollins attacking Riddle at ringside after the show, which led to a pull-apart brawl:. – Sami Zayn was able to get a win over AJ Styles...
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Says She Still Has Something To Work Toward In WWE
Even though she's won most of the WWE titles that she's eligible for, Damage CTRL leader Bayley says she still has more goals that she wants to accomplish in WWE. In an interview with Newsweek, the former "NXT," "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion revealed that she has her sights set on winning one of WWE's signature events.
wrestlinginc.com
Johnny Gargano Makes Admission Following Candice LeRae's WWE Return
After months of rumors, Candice LeRae made her return to WWE in a major way last night. The former "NXT" Women's Tag Team champion defeated Nikki A.S.H. in her "Monday Night Raw" debut. Fans weren't the only ones excited to see LeRae return to action, as her husband, Johnny Gargano, shared his excitement and congratulations on Twitter.
