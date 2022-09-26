Read full article on original website
Yesterday we posted a story on the breaking news of Kim Mulkey's comments on Brittney Griner. For that story click here:. However, there is more to this Kim Mulkey story than just the news because of the reaction from former players, to media, and to other coaches. The lasting effects of Mulkey's comments may have tarnished her legacy or if not her legacy than her current coaching career.
The LSU women’s basketball coach came under fire Monday for her response regarding her former player’s ongoing detainment in Russia.
It has been 221 days since Brittney Griner was initially detained in Russia and in that time Kim Mulkey, the coach she won a national title for at Baylor, has not said anything about it. That continued on Monday when she formally declined any comment, dismissing a question about Griner when talking to reporters at her first preseason practice of the year.
Three former South Carolina men’s basketball players have made NBA training camp rosters. Guards PJ Dozier and A.J. Lawson will take part in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ training camp. The Timberwolves announced their training camp roster on Monday. In July, Lawson signed a two-way deal with the Timberwolves after he turned in a great NBA Summer League with the Dallas Mavericks. In five games, Lawson averaged 15.6 points per game and pulled six rebounds per game.
