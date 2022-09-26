Yesterday we posted a story on the breaking news of Kim Mulkey's comments on Brittney Griner. For that story click here:. However, there is more to this Kim Mulkey story than just the news because of the reaction from former players, to media, and to other coaches. The lasting effects of Mulkey's comments may have tarnished her legacy or if not her legacy than her current coaching career.

