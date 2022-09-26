John Oliver says Queen Elizabeth II is in the afterlife ‘looking up at’ Princess Diana

John Oliver insinuated has said that Queen Elizabeth II is “looking up at” Princess Diana from the “afterlife”.

The talk show host previously lamented Sky’s decision to censor his jokes about the British monarch’s death on 8 September. Now, during Sunday’s (25 September) episode of Last Week Tonight, Oliver has been skewering US President Joe Biden over his recent claim that the COVID-19 pandemic was “over”.

Oliver said the declaration wasn’t “just irresponsible – it’s complete bullsh**”.

“You can’t just declare something and make it a reality,” he continued. “If I declared, ‘The Queen is alive,’ that doesn’t make it true. We all know she’s in the afterlife right now looking up at Diana.”

Speaking on Late Night With Seth Meyers last week, Oliver said it was “s***ty” to have his jokes censored in the UK.

John Oliver accepts his 2022 Emmy from Martin Short (Invision)

“All we said was that Britain is still mourning the shocking loss – right? – of a 96-year-old woman from natural causes. It’s literally not a joke,” Oliver told Meyers.

“Scientifically, it’s not a joke. That’s just a fact with a kind of dick-ish inflection, that’s all it is. And yet they cut it out, which is pretty sh***y because apparently all we’ve heard all week is the Queen had this incredible sense of humor. Just nonstop. Oh, she was so funny. Seth, she was so funny. The Queen, she was razor sharp.”