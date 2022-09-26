ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlands Ranch, CO

Teen crashes Mercedes into Colorado home while fleeing party bust: police

By Nexstar Media Wire, Nick Wills
KREX
KREX
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CYsHK_0iB6hDSH00

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. ( KDVR ) – A large party held Friday night ended with three teenage girls crashing into the front of a home after a police pursuit, authorities say.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, they received a noise complaint around 9:45 p.m. regarding a party that was being held in Highlands Ranch, a community roughly 20 miles south of Denver.

A large officer response was sent to the party after reports of shots being fired also came in to dispatch.

As this was going on, a white Mercedes fled the scene at a high rate of speed which instigated officers to initiate a pursuit. A Nest camera captured footage shared with Nexstar’s KDVR of the moment the Mercedes drove by one home, which you can view in the video player above.

Floor collapses during Colorado house party with dozens of teens, injuring three

The chase ended when the vehicle, which was occupied by three juvenile girls, crashed into the front of a nearby home, police say.

A viewer shared the below photos of the scene with KDVR.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tc8Z8_0iB6hDSH00
    Teenage girl crashes into home while fleeing Highlands Ranch party bust (Credit: Rebecca Pauly)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CYYMl_0iB6hDSH00
    Teenage girl crashes into home while fleeing Highlands Ranch party bust (Credit: Rebecca Pauly)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EgwO8_0iB6hDSH00
    Teenage girl crashes into home while fleeing Highlands Ranch party bust (Credit: Rebecca Pauly)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DcCmA_0iB6hDSH00
    Teenage girl crashes into home while fleeing Highlands Ranch party bust (Credit: Rebecca Pauly)

No one inside the home was injured.

The driver and one of the two passengers in the Mercedes were transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Now, officials are looking into whether or not the driver was under the influence at the time of the crash. Additional details have not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Nearly 60 cars stolen in 2 theft rings

GREELEY, Colo. — More than 50 vehicles were stolen as part of two separate theft operations that targeted dealerships and Kia and Hyundai owners in northern Colorado and the Denver metro area. Last year, Greeley, Loveland and Windsor police launched an investigation into thefts occurring at northern Colorado car...
GREELEY, CO
KKTV

Car crashes into a Colorado home, teen driver released to her parents and is suspected of DUI

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KKTV) - A teenager is facing serious charges after she allegedly crashed into a Colorado home. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office shared some details with the public on the incident that occurred Friday night. At about 10:45 p.m., the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is reporting they were called in regards to shots being fired along Miners Place in Highlands Ranch. The neighborhood is south of C-470 between S. University Boulevard and S. Colorado Boulevard. While responding, a deputy saw a white Mercedes SUV leave the scene at a “high rate of speed,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is reporting.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Police: Man shot by officers in Aurora Saturday died by suicide

AURORA, | Police now say a man who was shot by Aurora police officers during a chase in on Saturday shot himself in the head at the same time, and his death has been ruled a suicide. The Sentinel has requested the police body camera video, but it has not...
AURORA, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Investigators looking for two 'armed and dangerous' car thieves

Investigators with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two car thieves “who they believe are armed and dangerous,” the sheriff’s office said in a Sept. 28 news release. On Sept. 25 at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 18000 block of East Caley Place in...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Highlands Ranch, CO
City
Denver, CO
Highlands Ranch, CO
Crime & Safety
9News

Cars hit 2 children in 2 Denver locations

DENVER — Two children were hit by cars in Denver Tuesday afternoon – one child was hit by a car near a middle school and the other was a child struck by a car near an apartment complex. Denver Police (DPD) confirmed that a child was hit by...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Girl banged on school windows for help after fighting off attacker

THORNTON, Colorado — The parents of a man accused of trying to abduct a 10-year-old girl identified him as the suspect and described him to Thornton Police as "violent and possibly having mental health issues." Diego Gettler was arrested Monday in connection with Friday's attempted abduction of a 10-year-old...
THORNTON, CO
9NEWS

2 arrested in deadly shooting in Aurora

AURORA, Colo — Two suspects were arrested in the deadly shooting of a 39-year-old man earlier this month, the Aurora Police Department said Tuesday. Aram Cooper, 25, and Crystal Purcell, 42, were arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the shooting of Paul Stone, police said. > The video...
AURORA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Colorado House#White Mercedes#Nest
9NEWS

2 men sentenced to life in prison for Denver double homicide

DENVER — Two men were each sentenced to two life sentences for a double homicide that occured in April of last year. Elias Chavez and Tlaloc Chavez, both 23, were charged in the fatal shootings of DeAngelo Tafoya, 22, and David Lara, 59. Police responded to the shooting at...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

Suspect in Aurora Police shooting killed himself, Denver Police says

Investigators have identified the suspect that Aurora Police officers pursued and shot, Saturday. They've also released more details about the shooting. They say the man shot and killed himself.The suspect was identified Tuesday as Anthony Edwards, 31. According to Denver Police, Aurora Police officers approached a car that had no license plate at a gas station at the intersection of East Alameda Avenue and South Galena Way.The gas station was in the city and county of Denver, near the border of Aurora.The officers approached Edwards as he left the store, but investigators say he immediately fled. The officers chased him...
DENVER, CO
9News

Police searching for 17-year-old suspect in east Denver homicide

DENVER — Police are searching for a 17-year-old suspect in connection with a shooting that killed a man in east Denver earlier this year. The Denver Police Department said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. July 28 in the 5700-block of East 10th Avenue, near Mayfair Park in the Montclair neighborhood. The victim was found shot inside his home, police said. He was identified as Steven Salazar, 28.
DENVER, CO
KREX

KREX

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy