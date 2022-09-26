Chicago police collect more than 100 guns at buyback events

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — In an effort to reduce gun violence, Chicago Police hosted two buyback events over the weekend, one on the West Side and another on the Far South Side.

“From both events, we collected a total of 110 firearms,” First Deputy Superintendent Eric Carter said. “That’s 110 less dangerous weapons on our streets that can potentially fall into the wrong hands and cause violence and heartbreak.”

Police officials, however, say the program only works with the help of the public.

Community leader Joyce Chapman joined Chicago police Monday morning at Kingdom Word Church with a call to action.

“I have the utmost respect for the police,” said Chapman. “Yes, they have their faults. Yes, there is a trust factor, but at the end of the day, we as a community — and I have been saying this for over 20 years — we’ve got to do our part.”

Once collected, Chicago police locate the serial number and log a description of the firearm.

Each gun turned in received a $100 gift card and a $10 gift card for each BB, air, or replica gun.

